[Caffeinated] It's HOT. Here are 5 Places 2 Get Great Iced Coffee

It's officially Americano-mania season. In the recent 36 degrees Celsius (and up) weather, I cannot think of anything else to bring life back into my parched twink body other than a glass of an ice-cold Americano. And luckily for us, Shanghai is the unofficial coffee capital of the world now. So, in this special Caffeinated edition, I will talk in detail about my top five recent favorite spots to get iced coffee. Although the focus will be on the simple, serious, and straightforward Americano, I will also throw in an honorable mention of a caffeinated beverage that can be drunk by anyone who enjoys a gentler drink, with added flavors and textures. First, I would like to start with a couple of newbies to Shanghai's coffee scene. I always try to support new cafes in my neighborhood (and you should too), because it is a known fact that it's tough starting an F&B business in this city. Though new, these first two shops left a strong enough impression on me that I keep coming back to them.

1) Joyful Coffee A light and cozy little store that offers great coffee and decent matcha, with prices averaging around 25 yuan (US$3.70) for a drink – their Americano going for as low as 18 yuan per cup, a rare find in this area. The interior is very straightforward, with nothing extraordinary in decor; however, there is a homey feeling in the simplicity. There is WiFi, outlets to charge your devices, and enough space to fit around 8 people without feeling crowded.













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What kept me coming back, as mentioned, was the menu and the affordability. I personally think it is a human rights violation when some of those coffee shops set their Americanos at 30 yuan per cup. Joyful Coffee will serve it to you for 18. But that's not all. Besides their tasty plain black coffee, I really enjoyed their Iced Apple Coconut Americano, a refreshing combination of bitter coffee balanced out by sweet apple juice and coconut water. And for all my white coffee enjoyers, I would highly recommend that you try their taro latte. Omg, it is sooo good. If you are as chronically online as I am, you know that the matcha craze of Western influencers has been replaced by an onslaught of taro-infused drinks. I heard that even Starbucks is serving taro lattes back in the States, something that hasn't reached us here yet. But if you were curious to try it out, Joyful Coffee has an amazing option. It is smooth, nutty, and a little sweet, and yes, oat milk is an option. I've ordered it so much recently that the sweet barista has already learned my "the usual" by heart.

Iced Americano

Taro Latte (with oat milk)

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The friendly bilingo menu



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Opening hours: 8am-6pm Address: 314 Xiangyang Rd S.



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2) Onboard Coffee Another recently opened coffee shop. Unlike the previous one, Onboard Coffee initially pulled me in with its design. You could tell that the person who came up with the visual concept of this petite shop knew what they were doing; it is my favorite blend of chic minimalism with antique details, paired with delicious coffee (and cakes). From what I've noticed, they've been operating for just a month or two; I can't imagine that it's been too easy, considering they are situated between two major players – Dreaming by Monos and Metal Hands (the former greatly disappointing me recently with their terribly underwhelming strawberry Americano btw).







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Onboard's Americano

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Now when it comes to their coffee, they have quite a wide selection of beans and roasts. One more sour, the other more bitter; I've tried both. Pro tip: lighter roasts lean more sour and fruity, while darker roasts are more bold, bitter and chocolaty (general rule). Now, we are not gonna dive into the whole drip vs pour over vs plain black; let's talk about Americanos only. I would say they taste a bit stronger here at Onboard than, for example, Joyful Coffee ones. It is a good thing, as not only are you getting a stronger coffee, but now you have an excuse to get yourself a piece of deliciously sweet cake, to balance the bitterness. So far I've tried two of their cakes – Black Forest cake and the strawberry cake. I would give my vote to the Black Forest one for sure; however, the owner told me their tiramisu is just as delicious. Deal with that information as you see fit. Besides different Americanos, I haven't tried their other coffee, but I've seen that they have a lot of creative drinks on their menu, including non-coffee options. So feel free to bring your non-coffee-drinking friends. (Oat milk alternative is also present; be not afraid)

Opening hours: 9am-6:30pm Address: 340 Xiangyang Road S.

3) Pincle Coffee Another very coffee-focused little space. Located right next to the famous Yongkang cafe street, it is usually less crowded than the Main Street shops. It has a nice bar seating area where people who would put "coffee expert" in their bio would sit, tasting various drip coffees. The whole interior is what I would call a casual industrial style. They have Wi-Fi and outlets, so I often see people working here. A neat detail is that some of their filter and drip coffee is served in little ceramic "tea sets," so you can leisurely sip the hot beverage, carefully analyzing all the notes and nuances. But we're not here to talk about hot and expensive coffee; let's discuss their ice-cold Americano.





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Americano and Black Sesame latte with some treats from Nonna, an Italian bakery nearby.

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Places that pride themselves on their coffee are always going to have a good iced coffee, and Pincle is no exception. It's sharp, it's refreshing, everything you need in a cup of cold Joe. Their more special drink option is still an Americano; however, this time orange juice is added. A lovely combination, plus it comes in a fun bottle. Their black sesame latte would be a tasty white coffee option, nutty, sweet and creamy. Pincle also provides oat milk substitutions.

Opening hours: 8am-6pm Address: 118 Yongkang Rd

4) P Coffee (formerly Polly's Coffee) This coffee shop is probably the most diverse in its offerings; its uniqueness and appeal come in its atmosphere (plus the actual coffee is pretty good… and desserts…). Honestly, I wouldn't even call it just a coffee shop. It is a whole ambient space where you can not only enjoy an iced caffeinated beverage, but also lock in on your work and studies in a comfy armchair, or snuggle with your loved one while watching a classic movie projected onto the wall. It is located in the Fantai Mansion corner, a spot that has recently been getting quite a lot of attention on Xiaohongshu. I don't want to be THAT person, but I've been a constant visitor since last November; this whole area has been my quiet getaway from the busier neighborhoods. Alas, all good things become mainstream eventually. Having said that, P Coffee manages to keep its peaceful, almost library-like ambiance, with most of its visitors still coming there to rest and quietly work on their own things.















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Plum Sparkling Americano

Simple Americano

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Now, about the actual coffee. It is good, maybe a bit more mild in comparison to other places that I've mentioned. However, it has kept me focused and awake throughout completing my assignments many times, so no complaints there. And it's quite affordable (22 yuan Americano) If you're feeling more adventurous, I would recommend you try their plum sparkling Americano (32 yuan). It's sweet, it's fruity and a bit salty (from the plum) – one of my favorite flavored Americanos I've had. Honorable mention goes to their desserts. Omg, nothing pairs better with black coffee than something sweet; my personal favorite is their classic honey cake.

The bathroom is spectacular



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Opening hours: 9am-midnight Address: No.3, 1221 Yan'an Rd W.

5) Shaoshan Coffee Roasters A freshly opened little place on Huaihai Rd, a recent discovery for me. A very bright, modern coffee roastery place, ideal for someone who wants to get their coffee fix at a place where people know what they're talking about. The barista seemed very knowledgeable and eager to recommend something for your specific tastes (and he spoke very good English). Their coffee bean selection is very vast, plus there is no lack of more creative and flavorful beverages as well (their banana dirty was calling my name…), and of course, I had to test their classic black coffee, and it gets my approval for sure. For 23 yuan, they offer you a choice of beans for your Americano; I tried both the dark and the lighter roasts. Honestly, in the hot, wet weather like we've been having recently, a more zesty, lighter roast would be my choice.





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Americano







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This cafe is quite spacious, and my guess would be that, since they've just opened and they're not on a busy street, you would be able to find a spot for yourself pretty easily. There are outlets to charge your devices and Wi-Fi, everything for convenience.