Exploring Shanghai's Waterfront: 10 Huangpu River Tour Routes

In the sweltering summer heat, it is the perfect time to get close to Shanghai's waterways. The Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism has recommended 10 Huangpu River waterfront tour routes for domestic and international visitors to Shanghai. These are the ones:

Route 1: Window to the world Overview: The architecture along both sides of the Huangpu River reads like an open history book. From the skyscrapers of Lujiazui to the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, from the century-old buildings along the Bund to the bustling old city, visitors can take a cruise to enjoy the dazzling lights along the river and discover the charm of Shanghai's old-meets-new transformation. Itinerary: Lujiazui Trio (Shanghai Tower, Jinmao Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center) → Oriental Pearl TV Tower → Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall → The Bund → century-old building complex → Yu Garden → City God Temple → Shiliupu Pier.

Credit: Ti Gong

Route 2: Cultural impressions Overview: This route weaves together the cultural stories along the Huangpu River waterfront. At the confluence of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, you can glimpse the city's past, while a river cruise allows you to envision its future. Itinerary: Duolun Road Cultural Celebrities Street → Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum → historical buildings on North Suzhou Road → The Grand Halls → North Bund International Cruise Terminal.

Credit: Ti Gong

Route 3: Century of industry Overview: For those interested in the transformation of Shanghai's century-old industries, this route is the perfect choice. The Shanghai International Fashion Center showcases the fusion of industry and fashion; Yangshupu Power Plant Ruins Park offers a lesson in industrial heritage design aesthetics. You can also visit the Yangpu Riverside Public Urban Construction Planning Exhibition Hall, explore the Yangshupu Waterworks and the former Shanghai Shipyard site. Itinerary: Shanghai International Fashion Center → Yangshupu Power Plant Ruins Park → Yangpu Riverside Public Urban Construction Planning Exhibition Hall → Yangshupu Waterworks (Shanghai Waterworks Science & Technology Museum) → former Shanghai Shipyard Site (Shanghai Museum North Branch) → Qinhuangdao Road Cruise Terminal.

Credit: Ti Gong

Route 4: Road to awakening Overview: Shanghai is the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, and the banks of the Huangpu River are rich in revolutionary heritage. In addition to visiting the memorial halls of the First, Second, and Fourth National Congresses, you can also explore the Lu Xun Memorial Hall and the National Anthem Exhibition Hall to hear the voice of China's progress and awakening. Itinerary: The Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China → The Memorial of the Second National Congress of the CPC → The Memorial of the Fourth National Congress of the CPC → Lu Xun Memorial Hall → National Anthem Exhibition Hall → Huangpu Dock former site → Qinhuangdao Road Cruise Terminal.

Credit: Ti Gong

Route 5: Expo silhouette Overview: Shanghai hosted the 41st World Expo in 2010. The former China Pavilion is now the China Art Museum, currently hosting the Mawangdui Han Tombs exhibition "A House of Nobility." You can also stroll through Expo Culture Park, visit the Power Station of Art and the World Expo Museum, and reflect on the Shanghai Expo's theme of "Better City, Better Life." Itinerary: China Art Museum → Expo Culture Park → World Expo Museum → Power Station of Art → Shiliupu Pier.

Route 6: Art and architecture Overview: Experience contemporary art at Tank Shanghai and the West Bund Museum. Then wander through the Wukang Road neighborhood to admire its historic architecture, stroll along the Bund's century-old buildings, and take a cruise to look back at the Bund while taking in the achievements of Pudong's development. Itinerary: Tank Shanghai → West Bund Museum → Wukang Road neighborhood → century-old building complex → Jinling Road E. Pier.

Route 7: Culture, museum and Technology Overview: After visiting the Shanghai Museum for the "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of Americas" exhibition, step into the "Wind Rising in Luoyang" VR (virtual reality) Immersive Theater at Tomorrow Square to experience futuristic creativity. Performances at the Great World Amusement Center and exhibitions at the Museum of Art Pudong will also enrich your trip. Itinerary: Shanghai Museum → VR Immersive Theater → Great World Amusement Center → Museum of Art Pudong → Oriental Pearl Cruise Terminal.

Credit: Ti Gong

Route 8: Exploring the West Bund Overview: The banks of the Huangpu River are home to a handful of cultural and sports venues. Follow this route to explore the cultural, sports, and artistic spaces on the West Bund – experience the thrill of extreme sports at Skateboard Park, visit the ITTF Museum & China Table Tennis Museum, and feel the dynamic rhythm of the Shanghai Marathon course. Itinerary: Longhua Pier → GATE M West Bund Dream Center → West Bund Grand Theatre → Xuhui Riverside Maritime Tower Plaza → Xuhui Riverside Skateboard Park → ITTF Museum & China Table Tennis Museum → Huangpu Riverside Skateboard Extreme Park → Expo Huangpu Sports Park → Huangpu Riverside City Park.

Credit: Ti Gong

Route 9: Riverside cycling adventure Overview: Cycle along the Pudong riverfront for an experience of openness and vitality. Stop at cultural, sports and tourism landmarks along the way, take in the stunning river views up close, cross the Huangpu River by ferry to feel the river breeze or enjoy a cruise between the two banks. Itinerary: Qiantan Leisure Park → Oriental Sports Center → Expo Culture Park → China Art Museum → Mercedes-Benz Arena → Nanpu Bridge → Dongchang Riverside Greenbelt → Dongchang Road Ferry → Fuxing East Road Ferry → Shiliupu Pier.

Credit: Ti Gong

Route 10: Joyful childhood Overview: This family-friendly route lets you experience the joys of nature while immersing yourself in the city's history and culture. The Shanghai Natural History Museum is full of natural wonders and life's mysteries; the Shanghai Postal Museum is a niche but exquisite choice. Itinerary: Shanghai Natural History Museum → North Bund International Cruise Terminal → Shanghai Postal Museum → Shiliupu Pier.