From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year

Credit: Ti Gong

From horse-themed ice sculpture exhibition to intangible cultural heritage display and fireworks shows, the Lingang Special Area in Shanghai has rolled out a series of activities to celebrate the Year of the Horse. Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort has introduced multiple themed attractions. A centerpiece of the Spring Festival program is a massive ice sculpture wall inspired by the famous Chinese painting "Eight Horses," constructed from 1,300 ice blocks weighing a combined 100 tons.

Credit: Ti Gong

The wall features embedded lights transforming it into a stunning ice lantern installation. The eight steed sculptures are vivid and lifelike, shimmering brilliantly under the lights, and adjacent to them is the "Ascending Higher"-themed ice sculpture, a lucky check-in spot symbolizing prosperous fortune and steady progress for the New Year. As the Milan Winter Olympics draw closer, interactive activities such as ice-bike races and snow bowling have also been introduced, encouraging rookies to try winter activities in a relaxed setting.

Credit: Ti Gong

Outside the snow area, there is an acrylic ice sculpture exhibition showcasing a different kind of ice art beauty. The resort has also introduced seasonal customs from northeastern China and Altay of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, enabling visitors to admire cultural heritage, taste jiaozi (Chinese dumplings) and yuanxiao (glutinous rice balls) in a snowy setting, and enjoy an up-close view of polar penguin parades. Daytime activities include the Chaoshan Yingge dance, the magical snowy mist show, and ski dragon and lion dances, while night time features an electronic music festival.

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park kicked off the Ocean Immortals Festival in January, introducing a series of marine-themed performances, traditional Chinese cultural programs and nighttime events during the winter holiday and Spring Festival period. Beginning from February 14, the park will present 11 forms of cultural heritage performances from across China, including Chaoshan Yingge dance, Guangdong southern lion dance, Lufeng shadow puppetry, Wuyuan Nuo dance, Sichuan face-changing show, Jinyang molten iron fireworks, Zhejiang fire pot stunts, bench dragon dances and fish lantern parades.

Credit: Ti Gong

From February 15 to 23, a nine-day fireworks show will be held, featuring 1,000 drones, 200 sky lanterns and pyrotechnic displays. Evening heritage performances will continue during the period, combining traditional folk arts with large-scale visual effects across land, water and air.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park Date: Through March 1 Address: 166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区银飞路166号

Credit: Ti Gong