[Hai Lights]
Pudong
Pudong New Area
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year

by Hu Min
February 4, 2026
Share Article:
From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A lion dance performance wows visitors at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

From horse-themed ice sculpture exhibition to intangible cultural heritage display and fireworks shows, the Lingang Special Area in Shanghai has rolled out a series of activities to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort has introduced multiple themed attractions.

A centerpiece of the Spring Festival program is a massive ice sculpture wall inspired by the famous Chinese painting "Eight Horses," constructed from 1,300 ice blocks weighing a combined 100 tons.

From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Horse ice sculptures at the Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort

The wall features embedded lights transforming it into a stunning ice lantern installation. The eight steed sculptures are vivid and lifelike, shimmering brilliantly under the lights, and adjacent to them is the "Ascending Higher"-themed ice sculpture, a lucky check-in spot symbolizing prosperous fortune and steady progress for the New Year.

As the Milan Winter Olympics draw closer, interactive activities such as ice-bike races and snow bowling have also been introduced, encouraging rookies to try winter activities in a relaxed setting.

From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort is spruced up.

Outside the snow area, there is an acrylic ice sculpture exhibition showcasing a different kind of ice art beauty.

The resort has also introduced seasonal customs from northeastern China and Altay of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, enabling visitors to admire cultural heritage, taste jiaozi (Chinese dumplings) and yuanxiao (glutinous rice balls) in a snowy setting, and enjoy an up-close view of polar penguin parades.

Daytime activities include the Chaoshan Yingge dance, the magical snowy mist show, and ski dragon and lion dances, while night time features an electronic music festival.

From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: An Intangible cultural heritage show at the Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park kicked off the Ocean Immortals Festival in January, introducing a series of marine-themed performances, traditional Chinese cultural programs and nighttime events during the winter holiday and Spring Festival period.

Beginning from February 14, the park will present 11 forms of cultural heritage performances from across China, including Chaoshan Yingge dance, Guangdong southern lion dance, Lufeng shadow puppetry, Wuyuan Nuo dance, Sichuan face-changing show, Jinyang molten iron fireworks, Zhejiang fire pot stunts, bench dragon dances and fish lantern parades.

From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Nuo dance is staged at Haichang Ocean Park.

From February 15 to 23, a nine-day fireworks show will be held, featuring 1,000 drones, 200 sky lanterns and pyrotechnic displays. Evening heritage performances will continue during the period, combining traditional folk arts with large-scale visual effects across land, water and air.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Date: Through March 1

Address: 166 Yinfei Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区银飞路166号

From Ice Sculptures to Fireworks, Lingang Ready for Chinese New Year
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A fire performance at Haichang Ocean Park.

Shanghai L+SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort

Date: Through March 3

Address: No. 1-5, Lane 2088, Huchenghuan Rd, Nanhui New City, Pudong New Area

浦东新区南汇新城镇沪城环路2088弄1-5 号

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

Daily Buzz: 11 February 2026
FEATURED
[DAILY BUZZ]
Daily Buzz: 11 February 2026
@ Wang YanlinLineFeb 11, 2026
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
[See & Be Seen]
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
These See & Be Seen pieces are primarily to see candids of people who make Shanghai home, and what they might be up to out and about in this grand city.
[Expats & Aliments] Longhua Hospital Uses East–West Medicine to Treat Terminal Brain Tumor
[Expats ailments]
[Expats & Aliments] Longhua Hospital Uses East–West Medicine to Treat Terminal Brain Tumor
Shanghai's Longhua Hospital is treating a 53-year-old Singaporean man with a terminal brain tumor using traditional Chinese and Western medicine.

Popular Reads

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More
1

[BIG News] HUGE Changes at City News Service. Click to Read More

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status
2

China Backs Shanghai's Push for Global Green Shipping Hub Status

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge
3

4,000km Taxi Ride from Hainan to Harbin: Two Foreign Vloggers' Incredible Challenge

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
4

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud