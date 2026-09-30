[Hai Guide] A Full Spectator Guide to 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters

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The 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters will return to the Qizhong Tennis Center from October 5 to 18, with the first-ever Rolex Shanghai Masters FanWeek running from October 1 to 4. The event will bring 18 consecutive days of tennis and activities to the Minhang District venue, from the FanWeek and qualifying round to the main draw and finals. This new spectator guide covers tickets, admission times, weather, arrangements, prohibited items, transport, entry procedures, on-site services and the FanWeek. If you are planning to join the tennis carnival, here are some key things to know before you go:

1. Haven't bought tickets yet? Tickets for both the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters and the Rolex Shanghai Masters FanWeek are on sale through the official ticketing portal. Haven't bought a ticket yet? Scan the QR code in the ticketing section below to purchase yours now!

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Please Note: In addition to Center Court, the first-tier stands at Court 2 are separately ticketed. Outer-court tickets for matches from October 7 to 18 will go on sale at 12pm on the day before the relevant match day. They will remain available until one hour before the gates open, although sales may be suspended if it rains. Before purchasing, be sure to carefully read the "Terms and Conditions" on the ticketing page to avoid any misunderstanding.

2. Check your admission time The 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters will run for 18 days at Qizhong Tennis Center, but admission arrangements vary depending on the date and type of ticket you hold. Check your e-ticket in advance, confirm the date and session of your visit, and plan your arrival time accordingly. Gate opening times: October 1-16: 10:30am

October 17-18: 12:30pm The FanWeek from October 1 to 4, qualifying rounds from October 5 to 6, the final four days from October 15 to 18, as well as Court 2 and outer-court tickets, are not divided into day and night sessions. On other dates, Center Court tickets are divided into day and night sessions. Regardless of the session you have purchased, you can enter the venue from the relevant gate opening time on that day. Center Court has additional ticket inspection procedures. Night sessions will not begin before 6pm, and Center Court will open for admission one hour before the night session starts. If a day session finishes later than expected, you may need to wait for the stands to be cleared before entering. Please follow staff instructions and enter in an orderly manner. Same-day re-entry is permitted.

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Follow the official Rolex Shanghai Masters' WeChat and Weibo accounts for the next day's schedule and the latest tournament updates.

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3. Keep an eye on the weather Shanghai's weather can change quickly in October, so check the weather forecast before you leave for the Qizhong Tennis Center. If it rains, matches on Center Court and Court 2 will be suspended and will resume after the roofs are closed. Matches on other outdoor courts may also be adjusted depending on conditions. In the event of extreme heat, match arrangements may likewise be changed according to the situation. For the latest information during the event, check the large screens around the venue, official tournament social media accounts, SMS notifications, and on-site information booths. If weather conditions affect the schedule, check the latest official announcement before making your way to the venue.

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4. Essential viewing gear Because tickets are linked to real-name authentication, you must bring the original valid identity document used when purchasing your ticket. Accepted documents include: Chinese mainland ID card, Mainland Travel Permit, or passport. Make sure that the document you bring matches the information used for your ticket purchase. The temperature difference between daytime and evening can be noticeable in October. Bring sun protection for daytime sessions and consider carrying a jacket or other warm clothing if you are staying into the evenings. If rain is forecast, bring appropriate rain protection. However, long-handle umbrellas are not permitted inside the venue. Items you cannot bring: Items prohibited under Chinese laws and regulations are not allowed into the venue. These include firearms, ammunition, explosives, controlled weapons, fireworks and firecrackers, flammable materials, dangerous chemicals, radioactive materials, dangerous biological substances, narcotic drugs and other prohibited items. Restricted items: some items may not be illegal but can still pose safety or crowd-management concerns and therefore cannot be brought into the venue. These include: Flags, flagpoles, light boards, laser pointers or projectors larger than 1m x 0.6m when unfolded

Glass bottles, glass cups and other fragile containers

Food or drinks that can be easily thrown

Large hard fruits and similar food items

Knives and other sharp objects

Unregistered flags, placards, banners, slogans and promotional materials

Amplification equipment, including musical instruments, whistles, horns and drums

Baseball bats, long-handle umbrellas, pointed umbrellas and similar objects

Balls, racquets, frisbees and similar sporting equipments

Unauthorized camera or video-camera tripods and monopods

Drones and other aircraft

Radios, walkie-talkies and unauthorized lighting or projection equipment

Personal transport devices such as electric bicycles, bicycles, scooters, roller skates and skateboards

Luggage larger than 55cm x 40cm x 20cm

Pets and animals are also not generally permitted, except for certified guide dogs and assistance dogs. If you have made a reservation for the ACE Wonderland, you should enter through Gate 6.

Security staff may also restrict other items that could affect safety of the event.

5. How to Get to Qizhong Tennis Center Venue: Qizhong Tennis Center, 5500 Yuanjiang Rd 元江路5500号 Unless you have reserved a place at the ACE Wonderland, you should enter through Gate 2. Public transport is recommended, and the tournament will provide complimentary spectator shuttle services in both directions between the Qizhong Tennis Center, Metro Line 1 Xinzhuang Station South Square and Zhuanqiao Metro Station. After play, a return shuttle from the Qizhong Tennis Center to Shanghai Stadium will also be available.

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If you are driving, follow directions from staff and use the surrounding parking area, An area map showing nearby parking and transport arrangements has been released with the official notice. For ride-hailing, use the designated pick-up/drop-off point at Yuanjiang Road and Zhongqing Road.

6. Entry procedures Visitors can enter through the designated gate at the audience entrance with the valid ID used to purchase the ticket. Simply pass security and scan your ID to enter. If you have a Center Court ticket, notice that the ticket inspection point is located in front of the glass doors at Gate 16. Queue in an orderly manner with your original ID before proceeding inside.

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Court 2 All visitors should enter through the main entrance in front of the large escalator on the east side of Court 2. After entering, follow the on-site signs to the relevant ticket inspection point: If you hold a first-tier Court 2 ticket, go to the inspection point corresponding to your stand.

Holders of Zero-Distance Prestige Seats, Golden VIP Seats, Champion Sky Garden Platinum VIP Seats can proceed to the second-tier stand inspection point in the South Zone for complimentary admission.

If you hold a Center Court or outer-court ticket, you can also access the second-tier stands in the East, West or North Zones at no additional charge. Please note that all second-tier Court seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once a stand reaches capacity, entry will be temporarily stopped. If your selected stand is full, wait at the main entrance and follow staff instructions when entry resumes.

ACE wonderland If you have a dog and have completed a reservation for the ACE Wonderland, enter through the security check at Gate 6 and follow the signs to the designated area.

7. Follow court etiquette A good tennis atmosphere depends on everyone in the stands. Please follow the venue's court etiquette and staff instructions during play. Avoid actions that may distract players or affect other people's viewing experience. When moving around the venue, entering or leaving the stands, or waiting for access to a full seating area, follow the designated routes and keep queues orderly.

8. Explore the venue beyond the matches There is more to see at the Qizhong Tennis Center than the matches themselves. Official merchandise stores are located on the second floor of Brand World and along the Center Court corridors. The Brand World Store has been expanded again this year, offering a wider range of official products and souvenirs. A "Qiji" pop-up tennis museum will be located in front of Court 2. Admission is free for all ticket holders, giving you another option to explore between matches. On selected theme days, Rolex Shanghai Masters sponsors will also hold prize draws for Center Court ticket holders. The tournament is also introducing a pet-friendly experience through the ACE Wonderland. In addition to the designated pet area, the Fan Stage will make its debut here, featuring player meet-n-greets, mascot appearances and other activities.

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9. Rolex Shanghai Masters FanWeek Before the main tournament begins, the first-ever Rolex Shanghai Masters FanWeek will take place from October 1 to 4, with opportunities to explore, shop, eat and take part in limited-time activities at the venue. There is also a special ticket benefit for the opening period. If you purchase a full-price Rolex Shanghai Masters FanWeek or qualifying ticket for October 1-6. you will receive a 60-yuan voucher for use at selected participating brands, food and beverage outlets and the official merchandise store on site. Don't want to miss the highlights? Check out the detailed FanWeek schedule below.

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