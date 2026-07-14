[Hai Guide] Shanghai's Sunday Morning Old Book Market is Back!

Beneath Shanghai's modern exterior lies a maze of underground markets. If you know where to look, these hidden spots offer a wild mix of finds: deep-discounted replica brands, Mao-era memorabilia, and century-old antiquities. Enter stage left Shanghai's Old Book Market, previously dubbed the Wenmiao Book Market 文庙旧书市场 and situated next to the Shanghai Confucius Temple.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

What is the Shanghai Old Book Market Located on the fourth floor of the Fumin Mall (福民商厦) building on Fuyou Road, the historic Shanghai Old Book Market has recently reopened as an every Sunday market, welcoming a steady stream of visitors eager to explore offerings of a bygone Shanghai era.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Unlike your typical literary market, the space is a blend of nostalgia and curiosity, showcasing an array of vintage books, magazines, comics, illustrated pocketsize children's books, Maoist literature, and various curios and relics of yore. For those intrigued by the remnants of China's literary past or simply in search of unusual collectibles, this market serves as a fascinating destination.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

A bit of history Historically, the Shanghai Old Book Market has roots that date back to the mid 1980s, initially emerging as a place for vendors to sell used books and other printed materials from throughout China's history. Over the years, it has evolved into a haven for collectors, historians, and casual browsers alike. In 2020, the market was forced to close during COVID and remained so until earlier this year. The market has faced challenges, particularly from urban development, but its recent reopening signifies a revival of interest in this unique cultural space.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

What to expect Visitors can expect a mix of notable items, with a strong emphasis on, as you may have guessed by the market's name, vintage and rare books. The stalls are often filled with old Maoist texts, Communist reading, and other publications from the mid-20th century. For those interested in the historical context of China, these books provide a glimpse into China's past. Additionally, visitors can peruse a variety of knick-knacks, trinkets, and souvenirs – antique postcards, vintage maps, ceramic pottery, family heirlooms, jade jewelry, and other collectibles that add to the market's charm.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The market's demographic leans toward older visitors chasing echoes of their youth, yet younger generations also weave through the stalls, captivated by the romance of bygone print in our hyper-digital world."

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

While the market may not host events or readings like your typical book market, its allure lies in the stories behind the items for sale. Many vendors are knowledgeable about their wares and can share insights into the significance of these remnants of China's literary history, providing cultural and historical context to your browsing.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

How to visit Logistically, the Shanghai Old Book Market is conveniently situated near Yuyuan Gardens and accessible to both locals and tourists. It looks like nothing from the front, just a regular market full of household items you most likely would just buy on Taobao these days – paper goods, electric plugs, cleaning supplies, and the like. But take the escalator past the weekend shuttered antique shops to the fourth floor, and you'll uncover a sprawling indoor "garage sale" of sorts, replete with stacks of worn books, piles of fading photographs, rusting coins, wrinkled calligraphy scrolls, hand-painted one-of-a-kind fans, magazines from the 1920s with curling edges, and so much more.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Open every Sunday, the market operates from 6am-5pm making it an easy stop for anyone exploring the city. Do note that the market is at its busiest in the wee hours of the early morning, so make sure to stop in before lunch to ensure you have the best chance of finding what you're looking for at the best (and most auspicious) selling price. The market's location on Fuyou Road is central, a few minutes' walk from the Yuyuan Garden metro stop Exit 7, allowing for easy access via public transportation. The market is free to visit.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner