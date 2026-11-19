Shanghai is a playground for global dining, where one can bounce from authentic Italian to genuine Korean, from standout Argentinian to reliable Lebanese without ever leaving town. We are utterly spoiled for choice, so much so that it is far too easy to gloss over the incredible culinary heavyweights right in our own backyard in favor of the shiny, new, overseas imports. But that cycle stops today. We are on a mission to re-embrace local mainstays, and there is no better starting line than the glorious world of regional, carb-heavy Chinese noodles.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

We could work our way through well over 100 distinct noodle varieties without breaking a sweat in this culinary melting pot of a city. And so we did. Just kidding (but close).

Credit: Sophie Steiner

To prevent you all from slipping into an immediate, noodle-induced coma, we are breaking this epic carb crawl down into a digestible, multi-part series, serving up the absolute best spots in the city to track down your next regional noodle fix. Without further ado, here's what we've been slurping, savoring, and shoveling into our smiling lips as of late.

1. Jinqiang Beef Noodles 金强牛肉面 Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

For a flawless, lip-smacking bowl of dry-mixed noodles, Jinqiang Beef Noodles 金强牛肉面 offers slick, hand-pulled noodles coated in a perfectly balanced mala chili oil, paired with tender beef and a side of peppery broth. A serving of just the simple Dry Noodles (15 yuan) translates to a heaping bowlful of the shop's signature strands, of which there are six options to choose from – from thick to thin, square to circular cross-section, twisted to knife-cut, pulled to rolled, and everything in between – with julienned veggies, cilantro, and chili oil. But missing the tender yet not too fatty beef would be a crime. Starting at just 13 yuan for 50 grams of sliced beef (and going up to 150 yuan for 500 grams), diners can up their protein to make it a full meal. There's also a handful of homemade pickles, marinated tofu knots, braised "vegetarian chicken patties" (suji 素鸡), and fried eggs that diners can pay a nominal fee to add onto their meal. Despite the massive, cafeteria-style dining room with seating for a few hundred guests, the conveyor-belt line runs smoother than a Ferrari, making it one of the best, tastiest (and fastest) lunch bowls in town. If you go Jinqiang Beef Noodles 金强牛肉面, 1118 Changshou Rd, 长寿路1118号

2. Maihui Hongshao Niurou Mian 麦汇红烧牛肉面 Credit: Sophie Steiner

A Dianping sensation, this local noodle haunt looks like every other from the outside. But come lunchtime, the long line snaking out the door alerts passersby to the difference. The restaurant's namesake bowl of fragrantly steaming Beef Noodles (26 yuan/small, 28 yuan/large) arrives topped with fat-ruffled cubes of tender beef that are slow-stewed for hours so the meat melts into the broth's warmth. Diners can choose between hand-pulled-to-order thinner noodles – more commonly consumed around Shanghai in local favorites like scallion oil noodles – or knife-cut noodles, sliced directly from a dense block of dough into a boiling pot and ready in minutes. A sprinkle of cilantro and scallions goes a long way, with the option to add vinegar and chili oil provided on each table. There's also an option to add a tea egg, vegetarian "duck" or spicy minced meat for a few extra kuai. If you go... Maihui Hongshao Niu Rou Mian 麦汇红烧牛肉面, 516 Yanchang Rd M., by Wanrong Rd, 延长中路516号, 近万荣路

3. Wang Xiaozao Shaguo Malatang Dongbei Zha Chuan 王小灶砂锅麻辣烫东北炸串 Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Wang Xiaozao Shaguo Malatang Dongbei Zha Chuan 王小灶砂锅麻辣烫东北炸串 delivers an exceptional Dongbei-style (northeastern-style) sesame paste malatang featuring a rich, flavorful broth, savory fried skewers, and – most importantly – epic hand-pulled noodles. Highly recommended for its deep, creamy sesame flavor, this spot is ideal for a budget-friendly feast, with two people dining for around 50 yuan. Choose from nearly 100 malatang ingredients (from veggies to meats, from carbs to tofu, and all manner of fish and meatballs), select your spice level, and let the master stock do its work. All toppings, noodles, and add-ons are best enjoyed smothered in said sesame paste and finally dunked in a DIY hotpot-style sauce consisting of soy sauce, vinegar, chili oil, minced garlic, scallions and cilantro. Pro tip: Don't skip the absorbent square tofu puffs, chewy mianjin noodles, hand-pulled wheat noodles, and springy dried tofu skin (fu zhu 腐竹), all served piping hot in a traditional clay pot. If you go... Wang Xiaozao Shaguo Malatang Dongbei Zha Chuan 王小灶砂锅麻辣烫东北炸串, 580 Lingshi Rd, 灵石路580号

4. Dong Tai Xiang 东泰祥 Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

A 24/7 Shanghai diner, Dong Tai Xiang is our go-to spot time and again for both shengjianbao – pan-fried pork soup dumplings – and Scallion Oil Noodles (15 yuan). Originating in Shanghai, cong you ban mian (葱油拌面), or scallion oil noodles, is arguably more ubiquitous in the city than any other noodle dish. Modest in both ingredients and appearance, the heart of the dish is the humble scallion, fried low and slow so that it caramelizes and mellows, releasing a fragrant umami aroma that makes this unassuming bowl so memorable. The recipe consists of just a handful of household staples: boiled Shanghainese wheat flour noodles coated in shiny, scallion-laced oil and a drizzle of dark and light soy sauce to bring it all together – with fried scallions for crunch. Yet such a basic dish couldn't be more of a poster child for the quip "less is more," as its greatness highlights and glorifies its everyday, humble ingredients. In Shanghai, scallion oil noodles can be found everywhere – from street-side canteens to Michelin-starred restaurants – eaten any time of day, from early morning breakfast to a side dish at dinner. But something about the way the oil sticks to the springy, pulled noodles makes every last bite – regardless of location or time – a culinary masterpiece. Dong Tai Xiang never skimps on the scallions, ensuring each strand is juxtaposed against a brittle spring onion. These slippery noodles earn our top cong you ban mian spot in all of Shanghai for their balanced sauce – a perfect amalgamation of sweetness from sugar, saltiness from dark and light soy sauce – and an extra hit of savory flavor from the dried shrimp. These are easily Shanghai's most slurpable scallion oil noodles. If you go Dong Tai Xiang 东泰祥, 188 Chongqing Rd N., by Dagu Rd, 重庆北路188号, 近大沽路

5. Kuan de Zhai de Mian Guan 寛的窄的面馆 Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

For a true taste of Sichuan in Shanghai, Kuan de Zhai de Mian Guan 宽的窄的面馆 doles out some fiery hits. Skip the overly salty Yibin Ran Mian (26 yuan), a noodle dish we usually gravitate toward, but that fell short in this case (as the saltiness overpowered the signature spice). Instead, sprint straight toward their legendary Tian Shui Mian (22 yuan), also known as sweet water noodles, lauded as some of the absolute best in the city. These sweet water noodles spotlight Sichuan's signature guai wei or "strange-flavor" – a seasoning that incorporates spicy, salty, sesame, sour, and sweet tastes. The ropey noodles are swaddled in dark and light soy sauce, chili oil, sesame and garlic pastes, crushed peanuts, Sichuan peppercorns, and brown sugar syrup, forming a slick gravy that varnishes each strand with a nip of lip-tingling spice. Pair those heavy-hitters with their perfectly wrapped, meat-stuffed hong you chao shou (red chili oil wontons). While the house sauce leans a bit heavy on the ma (numbing) side, taking those plump dumplings and dunking them directly into the leftover sweet water noodle sauce is pure, unadulterated culinary heaven. If you go Kuan de Zhai de Mian Guan 寛的窄的面馆, 84 Maoming Rd N., 茂名北路84号

6. Zhe Yuan 啫苑 Credit: Sophie Steiner

Zhe Yuan 啫苑 is a popular restaurant chain specializing in traditional Cantonese "Ju Ju" claypot dishes, with bustling locations across Shanghai (such as Jing'an Temple and Xujiahui). The signature cooking method involves using high-heat claypots to cook fresh ingredients with secret sauces, creating the restaurant's signature sizzling sound (pronounced "Ju Ju" in Cantonese) and delivering an intense, smoky wok hei (wok's breath) aroma. While Zhe Yuan is famous for said sizzling seafood, meats (such as crispy grass carp and pork intestines), and claypot rice, its noodle dishes are crowd favorites, namely the signature Rice Rolls in Peanut Sauce (39 yuan). While standard Cantonese rice rolls (cheung fun) are customarily served with just soy sauce, this specialty version is coated in a rich, savory, and sweet peanut sauce, then drizzled a second time with a sticky satay sauce. Offering a deeply fragrant flavor profile, especially when combined with the blistering heat of the claypot, these tubular rolled rice noodles crisp around the edges but remain bouncy inside for the ideal textural balance. If you go Zhe Yuan 啫苑, No. 900, 50 Wanhangdu Rd 万航渡路50号900食

7. Fuxing Mian Wang 复兴面王 Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner