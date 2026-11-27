Shanghai has no shortage of carbs. From French croissants and Japanese shokupan to sourdough boules and Chinese scallion pancakes, this city has pretty much every doughy delight covered. But lately, we've found ourselves falling particularly hard for one Italian export: focaccia.

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We're not talking about just any slab of olive-oil-soaked bread. We're talking about pillowy interiors with cavernous air pockets, golden bottoms with a satisfying crunch, generous glugs of good olive oil, and toppings that range from sweet, blistered tomatoes to fragrant rosemary and briny black olives. Some are served straight from the oven; others are sliced horizontally and stuffed with enough Italian meats and cheeses to make an entire sandwich shop in Florence proud. While focaccia has long been a staple of Italian bakeries and trattorias, Shanghai's growing appetite for Italian-style sandwiches and artisanal bread has given this humble Ligurian and Puglian classic a rather delicious moment in the spotlight. Whether you're after a traditional Focaccia Barese, a loaded mortadella sando, or a complimentary bread basket that's almost worth the price of admission alone, here are 16 places around Shanghai to get your focaccia fix. #1) Bar Leone - Currently Number 1 Bar in the World The halo surrounding Bar Leone Hong Kong – currently the number one bar in the world for the second year running – translates to sky-high expectations for its Shanghai outpost. And in short, it rises to the occasion. Backed by co-founders Lorenzo Antinori (previously of The American Bar at The Savoy, Dandelyan, Argo, etc.) and Justin Shun Wah, Bar Leone's award-winning formula revolves around the concept of cocktail popolari, or "cocktails for the people." The result is an approachable, unpretentious take on classic cocktails inspired by the backstreets of Rome's trendy Trastevere neighborhood.

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But here's a little secret: despite being a cocktail bar, the food menu has developed quite the following of its own, with the internet-famous Mortadella Focaccia (138 yuan) stealing much of the limelight. And for good reason. This behemoth is piled high with 150 grams of paper-thin sliced mortadella, pickled Spanish chilies, olives, and a generous schmear of whipped mascarpone – a bite that requires you to unhinge your jaw just to take it all in. The bread itself is a schiacciata-esque creation developed specifically for the restaurant, with a Shanghai bakery spending six months perfecting the recipe to replicate the carby crags and crannies of its Hong Kong counterpart. The mortadella, meanwhile, comes from local supplier Alimentari, rather than being shipped in from Italy at a cost that would make your eyes water. From a kuai-to-calorie conversion standpoint, you're definitely paying a premium for the name above the door, but this meaty morsel is still worth the extra money. Bar Leone, 527 Fuxing Zhong Rd, 复兴中路527号 #2) Nerds - Focaccia Sando Shop from the Oude Team From the Shanghai Oude team comes Nerds, a concept leaning fully into Shanghai's sandwich obsession via a focaccia-focused sandwich shop along Xikang Rd, just north of the Shanghai Centre and Portman Ritz-Carlton. The shop serves up crushable, pocket-friendly Italian-style focaccia sandos with diners' choice of fillings, from mortadella and pistachio to spicy salami, classic Italian beef, and porchetta with sauerkraut. There's even a vegetarian and vegan option, making it an easy crowd-pleaser.

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Of the signatures, our go-to is the Italian Classic Beef (68 yuan), a loaded sarnie of burrata, beef, arugula, chopped peppers, pine nuts, a liberal pesto slather, and a dribble of balsamic. Basically, a greatest-hits compilation of Italian sandwich fillings. But the star is, of course, the homemade focaccia. Made using a high-hydration dough and long fermentation, the bread is baked fresh daily for maximum freshness. The resulting loaf is cloud-like and spongy, with an open crumb and large, irregular air pockets – the kind of structural integrity that makes a sandwich worth writing home about.

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Pro tip: Don't miss the Pistachio Paste Breadsticks (6 yuan), made from the irregularly sliced focaccia edges left over from cutting the square sandwiches. Rather than letting those precious corners go to waste, the team slices them into fingers, toasts them, and smothers them in pistachio cream. A bouquet of carbs, and the kind of floral arrangement we can really get behind. Nerds, 111 Xikang Rd, 西康路111号 #3) Madre - Italian Neighborhood Bar Italiano con Forno A true taste of Italy, Madre is an Italian neighborhood bar italiano con forno operated by Stefano Bacchelli, executive chef and culinary director of Scilla. This is the place to go for traditional Italian pastries – both sweet and savory – alongside specialty coffee.

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Aside from the signatures, like oversized cornetti, plush maritozzo cream buns, and textbook cannoli, don't sleep on all things focaccia, from the Barese style focaccia studded with roasted cherry tomatoes to the seasonal focaccia sandwiches and everything in between.

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The sandwiches see the same high-hydration focaccia recipe as the restaurant's other breads, but proofed for just six hours, so the resulting loaf is flatter with a crispier crust, yet still airy and light. The Focaccia Golosa (52 yuan), for example, is then layered with provolone cheese and truffle ham for a resulting bite that tastes like pure Italy incarnate. While this may be the kind of sandwich you stumble upon easily in a mom-and-pop sandwichery in small-town Italy, here it's pure bliss and a sought-after treat in Shanghai. Madre, 504 Panyu Rd, 番禺路504号 #4) Our Bakery - Viral Korean Bakery Turned Sandwichery A viral sensation, Korean dessert brand Our Bakery landed in Shanghai's Xujiahui in 2020 and has remained a mainstay ever since. In fact, this sleek, minimalist space has since expanded to include a sandwichery offshoot connected to the main bakery, with schiacciata sandwiches teeming with all manner of cold cuts, cheese, veggies, and sauces. With eight options to choose from, you really can't go wrong.

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A classic Italian flavor combo, the Nonna (68 yuan) – meaning grandma in Italian, an apt name as we picture a little old Italian lady in the back packing these loaded lunches – is a comforting mix of mortadella, stracciatella cheese (the choicest part of a burrata ball's center, consisting of hand-pulled mozzarella shreds soaked in heavy cream), rich pistachio paste, and crumbled pistachios for added crunch. The bread itself is notably crispier than the more commonplace focaccia, with a delicate yet crackly crust and a feathery interior – a rendition that would make any Florentine nonna proud. Portions are also quite substantial for the price, so come hungry. Our Bakery, Room L150, 838 Huangpi Rd S. 黄陂南路838弄L150室 #5) Scarpetta - A Shanghai Italian Dining Institution Derived from the Italian phrase fare la scarpetta, meaning to "make the little shoe," the name refers to the all-too-familiar practice of using a piece of bread to mop up every last drop of delicious pasta sauce left on the plate. And at Scarpetta, bread is very much a requisite part of the meal.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

A Shanghai Italian dining institution, Scarpetta has long put as much care into its baked goods as its handmade pastas and pizzas, from the crostinis to the cakes. But it's the House-made Artisanal Focaccia (48 yuan) that deserves a little extra attention. The dough is made using a high-hydration recipe and proofed for a whopping 48 hours, resulting in a fluffy center and a thin, crunchy crust. Less oily than some of its Italian counterparts, the pillowy dough is akin to biting into a cloud, finished with a dusting of rosemary and thyme. The four-slice portion arrives alongside an Italian tricolor of sauces: red – piquant nduja tomato aioli; white – confit garlic with chili; and green – sesame shiso pesto, rather than the conventional basil and pine nut variety. A little Italian flag of dipping sauces, if you will. Honestly, we'd happily order this as a meal in its own right. But if you do manage to save room for the pasta, at least you'll have something to mop up the leftovers. Scarpetta, 33 Mengzi Rd, 蒙自路33号 #6) Porto Matto - An Ode to Apulian Home Cooking Chef and owner Roberto Bernasconi landed in Shanghai in 2005 and swung open the doors to his very own restaurant nearly a decade later, in 2014. We actually covered Roberto in a Chef's Table here, worth a read. Aiming to showcase the flavors of his Italian hometown of Bari, Porto Matto is an ode to the traditional recipes of the Apulian region – the kind that have spanned economic class lines, generational gaps, and even bankrupted McDonald's. And if there's one dish that best represents this southern Italian food culture, it's the Focaccia Barese, a free starter awarded to every table just for showing up.

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Unlike the thinner, herb-speckled focaccia more commonly associated with Liguria, the Puglian rendition is typically thicker and softer, with a wonderfully crisp, olive oil-fried bottom and a generous scattering of sweet, juicy tomatoes and briny olives. The dough is made with a combination of flour and potato, lending it that signature tender, almost bouncy interior. It's the kind of uncomplicated Italian street food that doesn't need a whole lot of embellishment. A good olive oil, quality ingredients, and a proper bake are all it takes to make something that disappears from the table faster than you can say buon appetito. As Bernasconi himself puts it, the Focaccia Barese deserves a place on every table, as it's one of the most common street foods from his hometown and a true representation of Bari. Porto Matto, 2/F, 83 Changshu Rd, 常熟路83号2楼 #7) Sub Standard - Chef Jason Oakley's Laid-Back Sandwich Shop Shanghai veteran Chef Jason Oakley has cooked at some of the city's most established dining institutions, including David Laris' Three on the Bund restaurant, Fifty 8º Grill at the Mandarin Oriental, and Coquille and Scarpetta. After years of working in high-end kitchens, he made the jump from partner and chef at Cages to flying solo with his own dream project: Sub Standard.

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A laid-back sandwich and pizza shop, the concept is reminiscent of the neighborhood sandwich storefronts that dot every corner of San Francisco, near where Oakley worked as chef de partie at three-Michelin-starred The French Laundry before hopping across the pond to Shanghai almost a lifetime ago. The star of the show is, without a doubt, the focaccia – a recipe Oakley began playing around with during his Scarpetta residency before tweaking it into the version served today.

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Crusty yet light, the corrugated surface is flaked with sea salt and rosemary, then finished with a generous lashing of garlic olive oil and sweet-and-sour-brined red pepper drops – an Italian-imported antipasto that belongs in a dirty martini. You can enjoy the focaccia on its own or in sandwich form. There's no room for a freezer in the minuscule space, so you know the only option is fresh, fresh, fresh. When it's gone, it's gone. Sub Standard, 230 Wanhangdu Rd, 万航渡路230号 #8) Totino Panino - Neighborhood Panini Joint with a Cult Following If there's one thing Shanghai's Italian sandwich aficionados know, it's that Totino Panino takes its bread seriously. This neighborhood panini joint has developed a cult following under owner Salvatore "Toto" Giammaria, whose friendly neighborhood approach and commitment to proper Italian sandwiches have earned him a loyal following since opening in 2018. While the menu is packed with Italian-style panini, the focaccia deserves its own standing ovation.

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A Bari-style rendition from Puglia, this Focaccia Barese (25 yuan/slice, 120 yuan for a 12" loaf) boasts a caramelized, crunchy bottom with a fluffy, pillow-soft top, owed to its 36-48-hour fermentation time. The crumb is light and porous, with plenty of those irregular air bubbles that are the hallmark of a properly fermented dough. Sweet roasted tomatoes burst with juicy acidity, while coarse sea salt, oregano, thyme, and wrinkled Kalamata olives lend a briny, herbaceous punch. The result is textbook Puglian focaccia: a satisfying chew, a stretchy pull, and a bottom crust that practically crackles with every bite. It's the kind of bread that makes you forget whatever sandwich you originally came in for. Totino Panino, Rm 106, Bldg 3, Shankang Li, 358 Kangding Rd, 康定路358弄越界陕康里3号楼1层106室 #9) O'Mills - Artisanal Sourdough Focaccia O'Mills has built a cult following in this city for its bakery items and health-focused (without sacrificing flavor) all-day brunch menu. Founded by chef and food blogger Xiao Xiao in 2018, the brand has expanded to multiple locations, with its sourdough breads, pastries, and cakes earning a reputation as some of the city's top-notch bakery offerings.

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And when it comes to focaccia, O'Mills brings its signature slow-fermentation philosophy to the table. Rather than relying on industrial yeast, the bakery uses a sourdough starter and long, cold fermentation to develop its dough. The process lends the bread a soft texture, crisp exterior, and a gentle, nuanced acidity that adds a little extra complexity to every bite.

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The focaccia lineup rotates, with variations including Chive and Parmesan, Olive, and Tomato Focaccia (16-20 yuan). For those looking to turn their bread fix into something a little more substantial, O'Mills also uses its focaccia for specialty sandwiches, including prosciutto and mozzarella, alongside seasonal creations. O'Mills Firewood Alchemy, 888 Huashan Rd, 华山路888号 #10) Mi Shang Prada Rong Zhai - Prada's East-meets-West Fine Dining Destination If there's one place where focaccia gets a rather unexpected East-meets-West treatment, it's Mi Shang Prada Rong Zhai. Prada's first standalone fine-dining destination in Asia, Mi Shang brings together Italian culinary traditions and Chinese techniques under the direction of Sicilian-born Chef Riccardo La Perna. Housed within the beautifully restored historic Rong Zhai mansion, the restaurant is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate.

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Chef Riccardo's philosophy centers around the idea that simplicity is the utmost complexity: every ingredient has a purpose, and nothing is superfluous. That same approach extends to the homemade focaccia, which takes an unusual detour through two very different culinary traditions. Rather than following the conventional Italian baking process from start to finish, the dough is first steamed for two minutes, much like Chinese mantou, before being baked for another eight minutes in the style of traditional focaccia. The result is a fascinating fusion of techniques, producing a warm, plush loaf with a stretchy pull, a lovely crunch, and a feather-light center. It's a little bit Milan, a little bit Shanghai, and a whole lot of carb-loving brilliance. Mi Shang Prada Rong Zhai, 186 Shaanxi Rd N., 陕西北路186号 #11) Al Cappello Trattoria – Traditional Flavors, Reimagined The common thread throughout The Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao's flagship Italian restaurant, Al Cappello Trattoria's menu, is traditional flavors with reimagined, modern presentation – familiar comfort dishes that play with the senses to create entirely new experiences.

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But before you even get to the pasta, there's a very good reason to save a little room for the bread. Every meal begins with a warm basket of freshly baked goods, including multiple varieties of grissini and two to three kinds of homemade focaccia, all accompanied by sun-dried tomato pesto, garlic confit, and black olive pâté. It's a lovely little introduction to the kitchen's Italian roots, and a welcome reminder that sometimes the best part of a meal is the bread you weren't expecting to get so excited about. Al Cappello Trattoria, Primus Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao, No. 100, Lane 1588 Zhuguang Rd, 诸光路1588弄100号 #12) 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana - Two-Michelin-Starred Bread Service At 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana Shanghai, the complimentary bread service is anything but an afterthought. Led by Italian chef Nicoló Rotella, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant is known for its refined approach to Italian gastronomy, focusing on premium ingredients and contemporary techniques.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

And while the multi-course menu has plenty of showstoppers, it's the tomato-filled focaccia that regularly steals the spotlight before the first proper course even arrives. The olive oil-slathered loaf features a soft interior with a shatteringly crisp exterior, both embedded and topped with sun-dried and fresh confit tomatoes that lend a sweet, savory depth. Served warm as part of the restaurant's daily bread basket, it comes with a selection of premium imported extra-virgin olive oils, such as Guglielmi and Jara, along with aged balsamic. 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, 6-7/F, Associate Mission Building, 169 Yuanmingyuan Rd, 圆明园路169号协进大楼6-7楼 #13) Osteria Twelve 16 - Traditional Osteria Charm at the Hilton Located on the first floor of Hilton Shanghai City Center, Osteria Twelve 16 takes inspiration from the traditional Italian osteria – a casual tavern where good food and convivial company are the order of the day. The name itself references the customary 12 to 16 tables found in a traditional osteria, and the restaurant's interior channels the warmth of an Italian garden with a little Shanghai architectural charm thrown into the mix. But the real reason to get acquainted with this spot is Chef Erba's homemade focaccia, made using a secret recipe he's been perfecting for more than 15 years.

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The not-so-secret ingredient? Mashed potato, which is incorporated into the dough to lend an extra dose of fluffiness to the finished bread. The crust is evenly caramelized and wonderfully crackly, thanks to an olive-oil emulsion spray that ensures every centimeter gets its fair share of crunch. It's ideal for dipping, particularly when paired with the restaurant's rich lobster carbonara sauce. In fact, we'd argue that mopping up every last drop is practically mandatory. Osteria Twelve 16, Hilton Shanghai City Center, 488 Yan'an Rd W. 延安西路488号 #14) Pizzeria S - Capri Vibes on the North Bund Shanghai institution Scarpetta expanded further afield to the North Bund area with its sister restaurant, Pizzeria S, in 2021. The boutique venue takes inspiration from the southern Italian island of Capri, with a hint of Japanese influence thrown into the mix. While the pizzas remain a major draw, the restaurant also launched a lineup of Italian panini inspired by Florence's famed All'Antico Vinaio sandwich shop.

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What makes these coveted sandwiches so droolworthy? It comes down to the basics, beginning with homemade schiacciata bread, followed by high-quality ingredients and thoughtful pairings. Schiacciata is a close cousin of focaccia, typically flatter and thinner, with a crisp exterior and a tender, airy interior. It's the perfect vehicle for a generous helping of Italian cold cuts, cheeses, and condiments.

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Living up to its name, La Godfather (128 yuan) is one stacked sando, with layers of salami, mortadella, and seared sausage – enough to put hair on the OG Godfather Marlon Brando's chest. Zippy sun-dried tomato, marinated artichoke, and pickled peppers offer a necessary punch to cut through the layers of spice and fat, while peppery arugula, soft ricotta, and spicy shallot vinaigrette round out this meaty monstrosity. Pizzeria S, #101, Building 2, 18 Gongping Rd, 公平路18号2栋101室 #15) Yaya's Pasta Bar - Playful Italian-Chinese Fusion Known for its high-energy atmosphere and playful Italian-Chinese fusion cuisine, Yaya's Pasta Bar has carved out a niche for itself in the Shanghai dining scene with a menu that isn't afraid to color outside the lines. While the handmade al dente pastas – including the now-iconic Mapo Tofu Lasagna – tend to steal the limelight, the Housemade Focaccia (28 yuan) is a worthy supporting act.

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The bread is baked fresh daily and features a classic Italian texture: a golden exterior giving way to a pleasantly squishy center. Generously infused with rosemary and olive oil, it's a straightforward rendition that gets the fundamentals right. No elaborate toppings or unnecessary embellishments, just fragrant herbs, good olive oil, and a satisfying contrast between the crust and crumb. It's an ideal starter to share before diving into the pasta lineup, although we wouldn't blame you for ordering an extra portion to mop up any leftover sauce. Yaya's Pasta Bar, Unit E, 329 Tongren Rd, 铜仁路329号1层E区 #16) Pastificio Momenti - Handmade Pasta and Neighborhood Charm Rounding out the list is Pastificio Momenti, a casual Italian restaurant built around the art of handmade pasta and traditional regional recipes. Founded in 2018 by three Italians, the concept brings together fresh pasta, coffee, and wine in a neighborhood-style gathering space. The kitchen's pasta-making operation is a big part of the appeal, with diners able to watch chefs knead, roll, and cut fresh pasta using imported Italian flour and eggs at the on-site pasta station. While the handmade pasta is undoubtedly the main attraction, it's another worthwhile stop for anyone looking to explore Shanghai's growing Italian food scene.

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