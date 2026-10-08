[Hai Lights] 6 Places in Shanghai to Catch the Perfect Sunset

As summer gives way to autumn, Shanghai's riverfront takes on a different rhythm. Early mornings bring soft light over the Huangpu River, while late afternoons turn the skyline gold before the city slips into blue hour. For sunrise and sunset chasers, the choices go well beyond the Bund. You can watch the light change from an art museum rooftop, cross the river on a ¥2 ferry, take in the city from 546 meters above ground, or simply settle onto a riverside lawn. Local meteorological authorities recommend 5am to 7am for morning glow, with the most favorable period generally between 5:20am and 6:20am. For evening glow, 5pm to 7pm is the recommended viewing period, with the best light typically appearing from about 30 minutes before sunset to 10 minutes after. Times vary with the season, so check the day's sunset or sunrise time before heading out. If you're not a morning person, here are six places to start for sunset.

Credit: Koma Xia

Museum of Art Pudong The Museum of Art Pudong offers one of the city's more distinctive ways to watch the sunset: from inside a landmark designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel. The fourth-floor rooftop terrace overlooks the Huangpu River and the Bund's historic buildings. Come before sunset and watch the river shift from bright afternoon light to warm gold. For something more atmospheric, head to the Mirror Hall on the second and third floors, where floor-to-ceiling windows and reflective surfaces create layered views of the skyline. Stay through blue hour as the Bund's lights come on across the river. Best for: Architecture, skyline photography and blue-hour views Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-9pm (last admission 8pm); closed Mondays Address: 2777 Binjiang Avenue Admission: Free; no reservation required

Credit: Koma Xia 1 Photo | View Slide Show

North Bund riverside green space If the crowds along the Bund are not your thing, cross the river to the North Bund. The waterfront here opens up to a broad panorama of the Bund, Lujiazui and the Huangpu River, with more room to sit, walk or take photos. Look for the mirrored sculpture nicknamed the "Little Egg." As the sun drops, it catches and reflects the surrounding skyline, making it a natural focal point for photographs. Come early enough to see the river in daylight, then stay as the Bund and Lujiazui begin to light up. Best for: A less crowded riverside experience and wide-angle photos Best viewpoints: Waterfront Platform and Rainbow Bridge Address: Along Dongdaming Rd Admission: Free; no reservation required

Credit: Koma Xia

Credit: Koma Xia

Zhapu Road bridge For photographers, Zhapu Road Bridge is a classic. From the bridge, Waibaidu Bridge, the Bund's historic buildings and the Lujiazui skyline can be framed together, creating one of the clearest visual contrasts between Shanghai's past and present. Around sunset, warm light falls across Suzhou Creek and the Huangpu River. As the sky darkens, the illuminated skyline begins to reflect on the water. Best for: Classic Shanghai skyline photography Pro tips: The bridge is a public road that can get busy around sunset. Be mindful of pedestrians and traffic while taking photos. Address: 40 meters north of the crossroads of Zhapu Rd and South Suzhou Rd

Credit: Koma Xia

Shanghai Tower For a view that puts the entire city beneath you, head to the Top of Shanghai Observatory at Shanghai Tower. At 546 meters, the 118th-floor deck offers a 360-degree view across Shanghai. The Huangpu River cuts through the city below, with the Bund and Lujiazui forming two of its most recognizable clusters. Arrive before sunset rather than just afterward. The changing light is part of the experience: watch the city in daylight, see the river turn gold, then stay as thousands of lights appear below. Best for: Panoramic views and seeing Shanghai transition from day to night Opening hours: 8:30am-10pm (last entry 9:30pm) Venue: 118th floor, Shanghai Tower Address: 501 Yincheng Rd M. Admission: 90-180 yuan Tip: Visibility matters more than height. On hazy days, consider saving your visit for another evening.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei

The Stage Newly opened at 320 meters above the ground, The Stage atop Magnolia Plaza offers a rare open-air vantage point from which to watch the sun sink toward the Huangpu River. Head to the west side of the open-air platform, closest to the river, and arrive about 40 minutes before sunset to secure a desirable position. Designed by New York-based Studio MH, The Stage blends aesthetics and intention. The architects describe it as a space for dialogue – with the city, with the present moment, and perhaps most powerfully, with yourself. The clean lines and immersive atmosphere create more than just a photo opportunity; they offer a pause for reflection high above the city's daily rhythm. From the top, you can take in three of Shanghai's signature waterfront skylines at once – the Bund, Lujiazui and the North Bund. Best for: High-altitude sunset view Opening hours: 10am-10pm (admission stops at 9:15pm) Address: 501 Dongdaming Rd Admission: 110-230 yuan; 290-450 yuan (family)

Credit: Imaginechina