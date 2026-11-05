[Hai Lights]
Pudong
Power Station of Art
Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions

by Xu Wei
November 5, 2026
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[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai is hosting a number of art exhibitions covering a wide range of media, genres, and historical periods.

Shanghai's autumn art scene is thriving with a superb roster of solo exhibitions. These exhibitions feature international contemporary art legends, photography masters, visionary architects, and modern Chinese painting grandmasters.

Art lovers, save this exhibition guide to experience these masters' unique styles.

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Damien Hirst's works are on display at the Museum of Art Pudong.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Iconic works of the British artist.

1. A Landmark Damien Hirst Exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong

浦东美术馆 达明安・赫斯特大展

A leading figure in British contemporary art and a Turner Prize winner, Damien Hirst will make his Chinese mainland museum debut with a major solo exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong. Bringing together nearly 100 of his iconic works, the exhibition spans eight series, including Natural History, Butterflies, and Cherry Blossoms. His signature shark installation will also be prominently featured, making this a must-see exhibition for art enthusiasts.

Date: December 16-August 15, 2027; 10am-9pm

Venue: Museum of Art Pudong

Address: 2777 Binjiang Ave 滨江大道2777号

Tickets: from 80 yuan

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: This is award-winning Chinese architect Liu Jiakun's first major solo exhibition.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition revisits more than three decades of Liu's architectural practice.

2. "Liu Jiakun: The Bright Moon Project" at the Power Station of Art

上海当代艺术博物馆 刘家琨:明月构想

This is Liu Jiakun's first major solo exhibition. The Chinese architect won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2025. Hailing from Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Liu translates local experiences into a unique architectural style marked by minimalism, humanism, and place sensitivity.

The exhibition showcases over three decades of Liu's architectural practice through models, drawings, archival materials, photographs, and installations, highlighting key works and his reflections on architecture, the city, and everyday life.

Date: November 14-February 28, 2027; 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Power Station of Art

Address: 678 Miaojiang Rd 苗江路678号

Tickets: 60 yuan

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition brings together more than 200 works of Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: It traces Giacometti's artistic journey and his lifelong exploration of human existence, distance, and solitude.

3. "Alberto Giacometti: A Life of Creation" at the Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum

上海民生现代美术馆 塑我此生:贾科梅蒂艺术大展

A major exhibition dedicated to Alberto Giacometti features 212 sculptures, paintings, drawings, and manuscripts.

The exhibition traces Giacometti's artistic journey and his lifelong exploration of human existence, distance, and solitude, featuring his iconic elongated human figures and a re-creation of his legendary studio. It gives art lovers a compelling glimpse into modern sculpture's profound expressive power.

Date: Through December 6; 10am-6pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum

Address: 5-6/F, 48 Weihai Rd 威海路48号

Tickets: 60 yuan

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition focuses on Lin Fengmian's depictions of women in modern and contemporary Shanghai-style painting.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition is curated around themes of urban life, courtyards, and inner chambers.

4. "Beauty On the Bund – Lin Fengmian and the Shanghai School Beauty Paintings" at the Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy Art Museum

上海中国画院美术馆 海上有佳人–林风眠与海派仕女画

The exhibition features over 70 works and archival materials by Lin Fengmian, highlighting the best shinu (classical female figures) in modern and contemporary Shanghai-style painting.

Lin combined Chinese and Western art to create graceful, airy forms with simple lines and muted hues. The show, themed around urban life, courtyards, and inner chambers, illustrates Shanghai's artistic growth and the pioneering master's ongoing struggle to unite Eastern and Western art.

Date: Through November 15; 9:30am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy Art Museum

Address: 197 Yueyang Rd 岳阳路197号

Admission: Free

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: It is American artist Eddie Martinez's largest exhibition in Asia.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Nearly 100 paintings and sculptures spanning two decades of Martinez's career are on display.

5. "Eddie Martinez: Gumshoe" at the Fosun Foundation

上海复星艺术中心 艾迪・马丁内斯:侦探

This is American artist Eddie Martinez's largest exhibition in Asia. Bringing together nearly 100 paintings and sculptures spanning two decades of his career, the exhibition also features the artist's three newly created monumental sculptures. The works offer an in-depth look at Martinez's exploration of "gestural abstraction" and his distinctive artistic language, characterized by bold, freewheeling expression and a richly diaristic style.

Date: November 11-January 3, 2027; 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Fosun Foundation

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号

Tickets: 80 yuan (38 yuan for early birds)

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition offers an insight into the art of German photographer Candida Höfer.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition features 28 color photographs spanning from the 1990s to the present.

6. "Candida Höfer: Rehearsing Assembly" at the Fotografiska Shanghai

Fotografiska影像艺术中心 康迪达·赫弗:集会排演

Candida Höfer is a leading artist of the Düsseldorf School of Photography. In 2024, she won the Käthe Kollwitz Prize.

Höfer is recognized for her photographs of empty public spaces like libraries, theaters, museums, and archives. She views architecture as a type of "portraiture," examining how these spaces influence people's perceptions and movements before they even enter. The exhibition showcases 28 color photographs from her work since the 1990s.

Date: Through February 21, 2027; 10:30am-11pm

Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai

Address: 127 Guangfu Rd 光复路127号

Tickets: 80 yuan

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Through experimental techniques that combine woven linen canvas with acrylic paint, Argentine artist Analia Saban explores the boundaries between painting and sculpture.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Spanning textiles, sculpture, technology, and moving image, the exhibition brings together interconnected series from the artist's recent practice.

7. 'Analia Saban: Art Machine' at the Tank Shanghai

上海油罐艺术中心 阿娜利亚·萨班:艺术机器

Artist Analia Saban from Argentina challenges traditional media and conventions. Her creative techniques with woven linen canvas and acrylic paint blur the lines between painting and sculpture, delivering often funny observations on art.

The exhibition features four interwoven series from her recent work in textiles, sculpture, technology, and moving image. These pieces address the links between handmade techniques, traditional craftsmanship, and digital infrastructure.

Date: November 7-February 28, 2027; 12pm-6pm from Tuesday to Friday, 10am-6pm from Saturday to Sunday (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Tank Shanghai

Address: 2380 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道2380号

Tickets: 30 yuan

[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The exhibition traces the artistic universe that South Korean contemporary artist Kwon Ki-soo has developed over the course of his career.
[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Dongguri is a signature cartoon character created by Kwon Ki-soo.

8. "Kwon Ki-soo: Follow the Moon" at the chi K11 Art Museum

chi K11美术馆 权奇秀:追随月亮

The exhibition explores South Korean contemporary artist Kwon Ki-soo's career through painting, sculpture, installation, animation, and other media.

The show, centered on his iconic character Dongguri, reimagines traditional East Asian symbols including bamboo, mountains, flowers, water, clouds, the moon, and stars in a modern way.

Date: through November 22, 10am-8pm

Venue: chi K11 Art Museum

Address: B3, 300 Huaihai Rd. M 淮海中路300号

Tickets: 11-39 yuan

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Power Station of Art#Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum#Shanghai#Zhongshan#Chengdu#Weihai
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