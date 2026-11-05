[Hai Lights] An Art Lover's Guide to Shanghai's Must-See Autumn Exhibitions

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai's autumn art scene is thriving with a superb roster of solo exhibitions. These exhibitions feature international contemporary art legends, photography masters, visionary architects, and modern Chinese painting grandmasters. Art lovers, save this exhibition guide to experience these masters' unique styles.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

1. A Landmark Damien Hirst Exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong 浦东美术馆 达明安・赫斯特大展 A leading figure in British contemporary art and a Turner Prize winner, Damien Hirst will make his Chinese mainland museum debut with a major solo exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong. Bringing together nearly 100 of his iconic works, the exhibition spans eight series, including Natural History, Butterflies, and Cherry Blossoms. His signature shark installation will also be prominently featured, making this a must-see exhibition for art enthusiasts. Date: December 16-August 15, 2027; 10am-9pm Venue: Museum of Art Pudong Address: 2777 Binjiang Ave 滨江大道2777号 Tickets: from 80 yuan

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

2. "Liu Jiakun: The Bright Moon Project" at the Power Station of Art 上海当代艺术博物馆 刘家琨:明月构想 This is Liu Jiakun's first major solo exhibition. The Chinese architect won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2025. Hailing from Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Liu translates local experiences into a unique architectural style marked by minimalism, humanism, and place sensitivity. The exhibition showcases over three decades of Liu's architectural practice through models, drawings, archival materials, photographs, and installations, highlighting key works and his reflections on architecture, the city, and everyday life. Date: November 14-February 28, 2027; 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays) Venue: Power Station of Art Address: 678 Miaojiang Rd 苗江路678号 Tickets: 60 yuan

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

3. "Alberto Giacometti: A Life of Creation" at the Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum 上海民生现代美术馆 塑我此生:贾科梅蒂艺术大展 A major exhibition dedicated to Alberto Giacometti features 212 sculptures, paintings, drawings, and manuscripts. The exhibition traces Giacometti's artistic journey and his lifelong exploration of human existence, distance, and solitude, featuring his iconic elongated human figures and a re-creation of his legendary studio. It gives art lovers a compelling glimpse into modern sculpture's profound expressive power. Date: Through December 6; 10am-6pm (closed on Mondays) Venue: Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum Address: 5-6/F, 48 Weihai Rd 威海路48号 Tickets: 60 yuan

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

4. "Beauty On the Bund – Lin Fengmian and the Shanghai School Beauty Paintings" at the Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy Art Museum 上海中国画院美术馆 海上有佳人–林风眠与海派仕女画 The exhibition features over 70 works and archival materials by Lin Fengmian, highlighting the best shinu (classical female figures) in modern and contemporary Shanghai-style painting. Lin combined Chinese and Western art to create graceful, airy forms with simple lines and muted hues. The show, themed around urban life, courtyards, and inner chambers, illustrates Shanghai's artistic growth and the pioneering master's ongoing struggle to unite Eastern and Western art. Date: Through November 15; 9:30am-4:30pm (closed on Mondays) Venue: Shanghai Chinese Painting Academy Art Museum Address: 197 Yueyang Rd 岳阳路197号 Admission: Free

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

5. "Eddie Martinez: Gumshoe" at the Fosun Foundation 上海复星艺术中心 艾迪・马丁内斯:侦探 This is American artist Eddie Martinez's largest exhibition in Asia. Bringing together nearly 100 paintings and sculptures spanning two decades of his career, the exhibition also features the artist's three newly created monumental sculptures. The works offer an in-depth look at Martinez's exploration of "gestural abstraction" and his distinctive artistic language, characterized by bold, freewheeling expression and a richly diaristic style. Date: November 11-January 3, 2027; 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays) Venue: Fosun Foundation Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2 中山东二路600号 Tickets: 80 yuan (38 yuan for early birds)

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

6. "Candida Höfer: Rehearsing Assembly" at the Fotografiska Shanghai Fotografiska影像艺术中心 康迪达·赫弗:集会排演 Candida Höfer is a leading artist of the Düsseldorf School of Photography. In 2024, she won the Käthe Kollwitz Prize. Höfer is recognized for her photographs of empty public spaces like libraries, theaters, museums, and archives. She views architecture as a type of "portraiture," examining how these spaces influence people's perceptions and movements before they even enter. The exhibition showcases 28 color photographs from her work since the 1990s. Date: Through February 21, 2027; 10:30am-11pm Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai Address: 127 Guangfu Rd 光复路127号 Tickets: 80 yuan

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

7. 'Analia Saban: Art Machine' at the Tank Shanghai 上海油罐艺术中心 阿娜利亚·萨班:艺术机器 Artist Analia Saban from Argentina challenges traditional media and conventions. Her creative techniques with woven linen canvas and acrylic paint blur the lines between painting and sculpture, delivering often funny observations on art. The exhibition features four interwoven series from her recent work in textiles, sculpture, technology, and moving image. These pieces address the links between handmade techniques, traditional craftsmanship, and digital infrastructure. Date: November 7-February 28, 2027; 12pm-6pm from Tuesday to Friday, 10am-6pm from Saturday to Sunday (closed on Mondays) Venue: Tank Shanghai Address: 2380 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道2380号 Tickets: 30 yuan

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong