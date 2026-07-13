[Hai Lights] Cinema Under Summer Skies: 5 Outdoor Movie Screening Venues in Shanghai
The cries of cicadas remind us that we have approached the peak of summer. And what better way to romanticize a midsummer's night than with an open-air movie extravaganza with your loved ones? Here are five locations in Shanghai that offer outdoor movie screenings – perfect for a date night or a family gathering, where you can enjoy some greenery and quality time together.
1. Gate M West Bund Dream Center
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
The Gate M West Bund Center has specially prepared two spots along the Huangpu River: the Waterfront Theater and the Sunset Theater. Screening over 30 films, both local and from abroad, the outdoor movie screen at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center is a wonderful, scenic venue to enjoy musical romances like "La La Land" under the natural canvas of a seaside romance.
Date: Through July 20
Venue: Gate M West Bund Dream Center Gate M 西岸梦中心
Waterfront Theatre (East of Theatre Square); Sunset Theatre (Skateboard Park)
Address: 2266 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District 徐汇区龙腾大道 2266 号
Admission: Free
The Waterfront Theatre requires an online appointment booked through the WeChat mini program; no appointments are required for the Sunset Theater
2. Gate M West Bank Fengchao
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
Gate M West Bank Fengchao has similarly prepared two outdoor locations: Forest Cinema and Starlight Cinema. With the pruned fields as a comfy, earthly bed and the starry night forming a picturesque dome, many films here will feature touching stories regarding parent-child relationships like "Her Story" and "Coco," making it a perfect place for a relaxing bonding session for families in the comfort of the calming shimmers of grass and the summer breeze.
Date: Through July 20
Venue: Forest Cinema and Starlight Cinema at Gate M West Bank Fengchao 西岸凤巢
Address: 683 Yunjin Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区云锦路 683 号
Admission: Free
3. PRISMA
With the theme of "Wonder Planet", PRISMA has created a place of imagination and creativity for audiences. With Chinese films like "Nobody" and Hollywood classics like "Jurassic Park," soar free in your imagination at PRISMA outdoor movie appreciations.
Date: July 31-August 9
Venue: PRISMA 新嘉中心
Address: 1188 Zhangyang Road N., Pudong New Area 浦东新区张杨北路 1188 号
Admission: Free
4. Fortune Bund
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
This summer marks the return of the Fortune Bund Film Festival! The second edition of the festival invites residents and tourists alike to watch free open-air movies together.
Date: July 18-19
Venue: Fortune Bund 富都滨江
Address: 2967 Bingjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area 浦东新区 滨江大道 2967 号
Admission: Free
5. NEW BUND 31
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Credit: Ti Gong
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Credit: Ti Gong
The NEW BUND 31 Star Theater will be screening blockbuster movies in front of the Bund. A variety of old classical movies, family-friendly animation flicks, as well as other well-received films are on the list. After the show, you can take a stroll and take in the night scene along the Bund.
Date: Through October 7
Venue: NEW BUND 31 前滩31
Address: Intersection of Dongyu Road and Haiyang Road W., Pudong New Area 浦东新区东育路与海阳西路交叉口
Admission: Free, online appointment is required, booked through the WeChat mini program
A reminder: Due to the recent erratic weather, outdoor movie screenings are subject to change, in the event of unsuitable weather conditions. Organizers have also advised audiences to bring along mosquito repellents.
Editor: Fu Rong