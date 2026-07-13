[Hai Lights] Cinema Under Summer Skies: 5 Outdoor Movie Screening Venues in Shanghai

The cries of cicadas remind us that we have approached the peak of summer. And what better way to romanticize a midsummer's night than with an open-air movie extravaganza with your loved ones? Here are five locations in Shanghai that offer outdoor movie screenings – perfect for a date night or a family gathering, where you can enjoy some greenery and quality time together.

1. Gate M West Bund Dream Center

Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 4 Photos | View Slide Show

The Gate M West Bund Center has specially prepared two spots along the Huangpu River: the Waterfront Theater and the Sunset Theater. Screening over 30 films, both local and from abroad, the outdoor movie screen at the Gate M West Bund Dream Center is a wonderful, scenic venue to enjoy musical romances like "La La Land" under the natural canvas of a seaside romance. Date: Through July 20 Venue: Gate M West Bund Dream Center Gate M 西岸梦中心 Waterfront Theatre (East of Theatre Square); Sunset Theatre (Skateboard Park) Address: 2266 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District 徐汇区龙腾大道 2266 号 Admission: Free The Waterfront Theatre requires an online appointment booked through the WeChat mini program; no appointments are required for the Sunset Theater

2. Gate M West Bank Fengchao

Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Gate M West Bank Fengchao has similarly prepared two outdoor locations: Forest Cinema and Starlight Cinema. With the pruned fields as a comfy, earthly bed and the starry night forming a picturesque dome, many films here will feature touching stories regarding parent-child relationships like "Her Story" and "Coco," making it a perfect place for a relaxing bonding session for families in the comfort of the calming shimmers of grass and the summer breeze. Date: Through July 20 Venue: Forest Cinema and Starlight Cinema at Gate M West Bank Fengchao 西岸凤巢 Address: 683 Yunjin Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区云锦路 683 号 Admission: Free

3. PRISMA Credit: Ti Gong

With the theme of "Wonder Planet", PRISMA has created a place of imagination and creativity for audiences. With Chinese films like "Nobody" and Hollywood classics like "Jurassic Park," soar free in your imagination at PRISMA outdoor movie appreciations. Date: July 31-August 9 Venue: PRISMA 新嘉中心 Address: 1188 Zhangyang Road N., Pudong New Area 浦东新区张杨北路 1188 号 Admission: Free

4. Fortune Bund Credit: Ti Gong



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This summer marks the return of the Fortune Bund Film Festival! The second edition of the festival invites residents and tourists alike to watch free open-air movies together. Date: July 18-19 Venue: Fortune Bund 富都滨江 Address: 2967 Bingjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area 浦东新区 滨江大道 2967 号 Admission: Free

5. NEW BUND 31 Credit: Ti Gong



Credit: Ti Gong 2 Photos | View Slide Show

The NEW BUND 31 Star Theater will be screening blockbuster movies in front of the Bund. A variety of old classical movies, family-friendly animation flicks, as well as other well-received films are on the list. After the show, you can take a stroll and take in the night scene along the Bund. Date: Through October 7 Venue: NEW BUND 31 前滩31 Address: Intersection of Dongyu Road and Haiyang Road W., Pudong New Area 浦东新区东育路与海阳西路交叉口 Admission: Free, online appointment is required, booked through the WeChat mini program