[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches

China's 2026 box-office revenue, including advance ticket sales, exceeded 29 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion), with domestic productions topping the year's top-grossing films, according to box office tracker Beacon. By mid-September, Chinese cinemas had 737 million admissions and 106 million screenings. The top five grossing films are all domestic: "Pegasus 3," "Kung Fu Soccer," "Once Upon a Time in the Middle East," "Dear You" and "All Wishes Come True!" Shanghai, China's film production and exhibition hub, currently leads city-level box-office rankings. At the 2026 Shanghai Film Industry Conference, statistics indicated that Shanghai's box office had surpassed 1.6 billion yuan by September 19, ranking first in China. Shanghai has produced 110 films in the past three years, accounting for 20 percent of the domestic Chinese box office. Twenty-one films earned over 100 million yuan. Among them are "Pegasus 3" and "Once Upon a Time in the Middle East."

The Shanghai-produced crime drama "Traces of Justice" and the animated feature "Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" will be released during the National Day holiday. "Traces of Justice" is based on the real-life story of Cui Daozhi, a veteran criminal investigator and recipient of the July 1 Medal, one of China's highest honors. The Chinese-British animated film "Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" is based on the global hit "Peppa Pig" series. China's film market generally booms around National Day. This year, the lineup includes mystery and crime, humor, social dramas and animation. The trend points to a growing emphasis on scripts, storytelling, and acting, rather than star-studded casts, to attract audiences. Movie fans can look forward to a diverse lineup of films during the National Day holiday and throughout October.

"Heart of the Beast" 野兽之心 Release date: September 30 Brad Pitt plays a retired Special Forces veteran who treks 58 miles to safety with his traumatized, combat-trained German Shepherd after their seaplane crashes in Alaska in the 2026 survival thriller directed by David Ayer. The film explores the strong bond between a man and his dog as they strive to survive in Alaska's harsh surroundings.

"Traces of Justice" 神探之痕迹 Release date: October 1, with English subtitles The crime film by Chen Sicheng follows police officer Cui Xun, who has solved important cases and stays true to his goal of "serving the people." The film examines criminal investigations through the prism of forensic knowledge, tracing its evolution.

"Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" 小猪佩奇·完美假期 Release date: October 1 This is the first UK-China jointly produced 3D animated "Peppa Pig" film. Peppa is devastated when she discovers her family won't vacation this year. An unforeseen storm whisks her away to China, where she has a series of incredible adventures. Peppa returns home to her family after a surprising vacation and discovers she had the best holiday ever.

"Mr & Mrs Pardon" 什么意思夫妇 Release date: October 1 The Shen Chunyang-directed comedy follows middle-aged couple Shen Mo and You Tianyi, whose marriage reaches a crucial point after years of dissatisfaction and disappointment. A freak accident switches their bodies after they file for divorce. They struggle to put themselves in their spouse's shoes, resulting in amusing and unexpected mishaps.

"Waiting For Myself" 活色生香 Release date: October 1, with English subtitles Yan Ni, Cecilia Yip, and Ni Hongjie star in this comedy, which follows three women as they break away from age-related expectations and seek their aspirations and emotional fulfillment after retirement. The film also follows China's four-decade reform and opening-up from material poverty to affluence and strength.

"Mastermind" 侦战 Release date: October 1 The suspense film set in the Republican Era of China stars Louis Koo, Simon Yam, and Ci Sha. A suspect inexplicably disappears from a police station holding cell, only to be found in the archives. Even more puzzling, the fatal bullet was fired from the service pistol of the investigating officer.

"Go For Broke 2" 重生2 Release date: October 3, with English subtitles The story follows Xila, whose youngest son is kidnapped by a gang overseas. She seeks retribution with Su Cheng, who is also grieving, to bring down the father-and-son duo she blames. They uncover a darker, more terrifying scheme as they carry out their revenge.

"Resident Evil" 生化危机:爆发夜 Release date: October 5 The film is based on Capcom's 1996 video game about a medical courier who unwittingly causes a biohazard outbreak while delivering a box to a secluded hospital. He fights mutant creatures for survival in a desperate struggle. The film marks the "Resident Evil" franchise's return to Chinese mainland cinemas after a nine-year absence.

"Whalefall" 鲸口脱险 Release date: October 16 The Brian Duffield thriller is based on Daniel Kraus' novel of the same name. A diver searches for his father's body but is devoured by an 80-foot-long, 60-ton sperm whale. He has one hour to flee the creature before his oxygen runs out. He finds an unexpected cause to fight as he nears death.