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[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches

by Xu Wei
September 29, 2026
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[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Pegasus 3" was China's top-grossing picture of the year.

China's 2026 box-office revenue, including advance ticket sales, exceeded 29 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion), with domestic productions topping the year's top-grossing films, according to box office tracker Beacon.

By mid-September, Chinese cinemas had 737 million admissions and 106 million screenings. The top five grossing films are all domestic: "Pegasus 3," "Kung Fu Soccer," "Once Upon a Time in the Middle East," "Dear You" and "All Wishes Come True!"

Shanghai, China's film production and exhibition hub, currently leads city-level box-office rankings.

At the 2026 Shanghai Film Industry Conference, statistics indicated that Shanghai's box office had surpassed 1.6 billion yuan by September 19, ranking first in China.

Shanghai has produced 110 films in the past three years, accounting for 20 percent of the domestic Chinese box office. Twenty-one films earned over 100 million yuan. Among them are "Pegasus 3" and "Once Upon a Time in the Middle East."

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: Shanghai-produced "Once Upon a Time in the Middle East" has been well received.
[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: Animated feature "Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" premiered at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum's IMAX theater on September 26. The China-UK co-production blends Chinese cultural elements, including dumpling-making and dragon boat races.

The Shanghai-produced crime drama "Traces of Justice" and the animated feature "Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" will be released during the National Day holiday.

"Traces of Justice" is based on the real-life story of Cui Daozhi, a veteran criminal investigator and recipient of the July 1 Medal, one of China's highest honors.

The Chinese-British animated film "Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" is based on the global hit "Peppa Pig" series.

China's film market generally booms around National Day. This year, the lineup includes mystery and crime, humor, social dramas and animation.

The trend points to a growing emphasis on scripts, storytelling, and acting, rather than star-studded casts, to attract audiences.

Movie fans can look forward to a diverse lineup of films during the National Day holiday and throughout October.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: Starring Brad Pitt, "Heart of the Beast" film depicts the bond between a man and his dog as they struggle to survive against the odds.

"Heart of the Beast" 野兽之心

Release date: September 30

Brad Pitt plays a retired Special Forces veteran who treks 58 miles to safety with his traumatized, combat-trained German Shepherd after their seaplane crashes in Alaska in the 2026 survival thriller directed by David Ayer. The film explores the strong bond between a man and his dog as they strive to survive in Alaska's harsh surroundings.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Traces of Justice" draws on a series of real-life criminal cases.

"Traces of Justice" 神探之痕迹

Release date: October 1, with English subtitles

The crime film by Chen Sicheng follows police officer Cui Xun, who has solved important cases and stays true to his goal of "serving the people." The film examines criminal investigations through the prism of forensic knowledge, tracing its evolution.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" follows Peppa's journey to faraway China.

"Peppa Pig: Perfect Holiday" 小猪佩奇·完美假期

Release date: October 1

This is the first UK-China jointly produced 3D animated "Peppa Pig" film. Peppa is devastated when she discovers her family won't vacation this year. An unforeseen storm whisks her away to China, where she has a series of incredible adventures. Peppa returns home to her family after a surprising vacation and discovers she had the best holiday ever.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Mr & Mrs Pardon" brings together a star-studded cast of Chinese comedians for a hilarious story about a middle-aged couple.

"Mr & Mrs Pardon" 什么意思夫妇

Release date: October 1

The Shen Chunyang-directed comedy follows middle-aged couple Shen Mo and You Tianyi, whose marriage reaches a crucial point after years of dissatisfaction and disappointment. A freak accident switches their bodies after they file for divorce. They struggle to put themselves in their spouse's shoes, resulting in amusing and unexpected mishaps.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Waiting For Myself" follows retired Chinese ladies who pursue their aspirations and happiness.

"Waiting For Myself" 活色生香

Release date: October 1, with English subtitles

Yan Ni, Cecilia Yip, and Ni Hongjie star in this comedy, which follows three women as they break away from age-related expectations and seek their aspirations and emotional fulfillment after retirement. The film also follows China's four-decade reform and opening-up from material poverty to affluence and strength.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Mastermind" is an action-packed suspense crime film.

"Mastermind" 侦战

Release date: October 1

The suspense film set in the Republican Era of China stars Louis Koo, Simon Yam, and Ci Sha. A suspect inexplicably disappears from a police station holding cell, only to be found in the archives. Even more puzzling, the fatal bullet was fired from the service pistol of the investigating officer.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Go For Broke 2" follows Xila and Su Cheng as they seek revenge for the loss of their loved ones.

"Go For Broke 2" 重生2

Release date: October 3, with English subtitles

The story follows Xila, whose youngest son is kidnapped by a gang overseas. She seeks retribution with Su Cheng, who is also grieving, to bring down the father-and-son duo she blames. They uncover a darker, more terrifying scheme as they carry out their revenge.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: The "Resident Evil" franchise returns to the Chinese mainland cinemas after a nine-year break.

"Resident Evil" 生化危机:爆发夜

Release date: October 5

The film is based on Capcom's 1996 video game about a medical courier who unwittingly causes a biohazard outbreak while delivering a box to a secluded hospital. He fights mutant creatures for survival in a desperate struggle. The film marks the "Resident Evil" franchise's return to Chinese mainland cinemas after a nine-year absence.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "Whalefall" revolves around a diver who is trapped inside the giant sperm whale.

"Whalefall" 鲸口脱险

Release date: October 16

The Brian Duffield thriller is based on Daniel Kraus' novel of the same name. A diver searches for his father's body but is devoured by an 80-foot-long, 60-ton sperm whale. He has one hour to flee the creature before his oxygen runs out. He finds an unexpected cause to fight as he nears death.

[Hai Lights] Domestic Films Lead China's Box Office as National Day Holiday Movie Season Approaches
Caption: "The Elephant Odyssey" documents a wild Asian elephant herd's migration.

"The Elephant Odyssey" 象行记

Release date: October 23

The documentary, directed by Gu Yujin, follows a herd of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan Province on their 18-month trek. The film, produced by China, Canada, and Singapore, explores Yunnan's misty rain forests to reveal the little-known world where humans and wild elephants coexist.

Editor: Fu Rong

#National Day holiday#Shanghai#Yunnan
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