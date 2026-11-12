[Hai Lights] Got Borscht? The 10 Best Places to Get Slavic Food in Shanghai

When you're asked about your favorite type of food, or what unique cuisine to try in Shanghai, Slavic might not immediately come to mind. To quote one of the greats, Julia Roberts: "Big mistake. Huge."

Credit: Tima Fei

What we tried to do here was get the most iconic, well-known dishes (think borscht, dumplings, etc.) as well as each place's speciality: something they're truly proud of. Plus, we had a short but sweet chat with each owner or host, who told us a bit more about their own origins and those of their restaurant.

1. Tabani Bar & Bistro - Slavic Fusion

150-200 yuan pp Credit: Tima Fei

Credit: Tima Fei

Tabani is a place I would call a Slavic-fusion restaurant. The name "Tabani" actually comes from a traditional Udmurt pancake, usually made from a sour, yeasted dough. Childhood memories of the smell of sizzling tabani have been brought all the way to vibrant Shanghai. Specializing not only in different kinds of traditional pancakes, both sweet and savoury, Tabani also has an impressive assortment of soups, starters, and mains. Besides that, Kasatkina Ania, the owner, takes great pride in the art of drinking and having a goooood time. If Kasatkina is present, the hospitality here is something you'll remember. Tabani celebrated its first anniversary this October. It is located right near Hengshan Road station, in that urban renewal project street where Colca is. Although the space inside isn't huge, the place has a nice patio area.









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Credit: Tima Fei

Kasatkina has been in Shanghai for ten years already. Her dream was to open a bar that offers food from Ukraine and a nostalgic atmosphere where fellow post-Soviet descendants can feel right at home. She takes huge pride in her workers. Bartender Nikita, from Russia, and chef Igor, from Ukraine, bring their expertise, while Kasatkina makes sure everyone can enjoy a homey but sophisticated vibe (she's herself, isn't homey, but utterly fashionable).

Now, the food. I've been to Tabani a couple of times already. My unchanging go-tos are a bowl of hearty borscht or, if you're feeling extra adventurous, solyanka (a tangy, meaty soup that hits like a flavor bomb). You're probably familiar with borscht, but solyanka is more interesting to try, in my opinion. Solyanka... a Slavic soup you haven't tried... Born as a "whatever we have left" peasant soup, solyanka is now loved (and feared) by many. Modern-day solyanka is quite time-consuming and requires a lot of ingredients, including beef, sausages, pickles, and even lemons. However, the payoff is worth it. Salty, sour, and super filling, Tabani gets solyanka right.

Borscht

Salo canapes 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Tima Fei

Credit: Tima Fei

My other go-tos are draniki with smoked salmon and beetroot canapés with salo. The draniki, or potato pancakes, are served alongside freshly prepared salmon, salty capers, and refreshing sour cream. The beetroot and salo canapés, meanwhile, would be my personal choice to pair with a boozy beverage. What is salo...? What is salo, you might be asking? Well, it's basically a traditional Eastern European food, usually associated with Ukraine, consisting of cured pork fat. Even though it might sound weird, the taste and the way it melts in your mouth are something to look forward to. A perfect thing to pair with a shot of vodka. As for dessert, this place has one of the best pies ever: Charlotte's pie. It's a soft cake filled to the brim with apples and topped with the creamiest whipped cream. As a Charlotte's pie aficionado myself (my family bakes it weekly), I give it a very high score.

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Now, this is not just a bistro; it is also a bar. Bartender Nikita is a master of his craft, and I really can't recommend their cocktails enough. We got wasted the first time we ate there precisely because the drinks were so good. I think Tabani takes the number one spot when it comes to cocktails on this list. Some of my favorites include Butter Kvas, a creamy, chocolatey deliciousness (kvas is a fermented bread drink; yes, really, and it slaps) and a perfect starter for anyone with a sweet tooth. On the opposite end of the taste spectrum is the Truffle Martini with Caviar. It's savory, dry, and incredibly unique. For anyone who likes truffle (the mushroom), it's a perfect choice. If you're looking for something more classic, the Espresso Martini was my favorite. But Nikita can basically mix up anything you'd desire.











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If you go... Tabani Bar & Bistro 191 Hengshan Rd 衡山路191号

2. KOSMOS - A Modern Casual Russian-Inspired Food Lounge

150-250 yuan pp Credit: Tima Fei

Kosmos is another place that opened about a year ago. We had the opportunity to be greeted by the two owners, Daria Razuvaeva (as friends call her Dasha) and Jin Yuanzhi. The couple has been together for six years, and their baby, Kosmos, came to be from Dasha's nostalgia for her happy memories of growing up in Russia and Jin's limitless support for his wife's decisions. His experience in the restaurant business and an eye for design didn't hurt, either. I'll be honest: Kosmos made me feel nostalgic myself. To me, it had the exact vibe of a stylish, "young" place in St. Petersburg, where all the artsy/fashionable youths gather to have a drink alongside familiar but sophisticated dishes. According to Dasha, the name "Kosmos" (meaning "space" in English) and some of the design elements were inspired by her love for VDNKh, a gigantic exhibition complex in Moscow featuring many futuristic, space-themed elements. Their interior has it all: Russian lace draped over the light fixtures, mysterious homemade alcohol in giant jars, space-themed posters, and even the iconic Russian phrase "Выпьем за любовь," which translates to "A toast to love."















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Now, let's dive into the food and drinks. I think they have a menu of the perfect size: not too small and not overwhelmingly big. Their special drinks menu deserves particular praise, too. Jin's visual design is just incredible. My favorite drink was by far the Russian Apricot Sour, which is also Dasha's personal favorite.

Russian Apricot Sour. This was dangerous, because it was good. Order it. 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Okay, the food. We started with the classic Olivier salad (basically the Russian holiday potato salad: potatoes, peas, pickles, egg, and meat in mayo, but make it iconic). Super creamy and refreshing. Usually served on special occasions, it is nevertheless a staple at every Russian restaurant. If a place can't make something as iconic as Olivier, don't bother trying anything else. Worth noting: some households add pickles in addition to fresh cucumber, whereas Kosmos uses just cucumber, which creates a lighter, fresher dish. Next came the baked eggplant with buckwheat (healthy!) and draniki (potato pancakes). Both were solid, filling choices. Dasha said their draniki are especially good because they basically make them from scratch every time. Plus, a generous scoop of caviar and sour cream is a nice touch. But my favorite dish was the herring on bread. While it sounds simple (and it kind of is), the taste took me right back to my childhood. Only now, instead of having these sandwiches with juice, I can order them with a delicious cocktail. Considering how much effort Kosmos has put into crafting its drinks, if you're planning to come mainly for the cocktails, I encourage you to at least order the herring sandwiches. It's a match made in heaven.

Herring on bread

Eggplant with buckwheat

Olivier 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Draniki 1 Photo | View Slide Show

As for the desserts, Kosmos has two major offerings: Panna Cotta and Babushka's Apple Pie. Two classic choices, but I, of course, had to go for the apple pie. It was delicious, overflowing with apples and topped with homemade whipped cream, my personal preference over ice cream.

Credit: Tima Fei

If you go... Kosmos: 835 Shaanxi Rd N. 陕西北路835号

3. Borch&Kompot – A cozy place with traditional fare and homemade infused vodkas

100-200 yuan pp





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Borch&Kompot is probably the most traditional restaurant on this list, both in its offerings and its atmosphere. The Slavic folklore decor, the matryoshka dolls, and the threatening message printed out by the restaurant owner about drunk customers: it all feels like home. Located not far from Zhongshan Park, B&K has been in business for a couple of years now. While dining there, I noticed an equal number of Chinese and foreign customers coming in and out. Boyar Evgeniya (as friends call her, Zhenya), the owner, says they have managed to retain a good, loyal customer base. She has been in China for a while now. After working as a chef at other establishments, she decided to open her own place, where she could be in charge of every recipe and be her own boss.











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The first time I ever heard of them was through another City News Service writer who orders takeaway from B&K quite regularly. My first in-person visit was actually last Christmas (Orthodox Christmas). That day, I learned that some variations of borscht include red beans and that B&K makes the best honey cake I've tried in Shanghai. This time at B&K, we went all in, trying all their best dishes. Starting off strong, we got a full plate of salo, pickles, and rye bread. The best way to start any meal, or to drink any amount of vodka. The salo, cured pork fat, was incredible. It just melts in your mouth like butter. It's Zhenya's personal recipe, and the pickles are fermented in-house.

The salo and pickles plate 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Then came the classic borscht (with red beans), which was also very good. Again, if a restaurant can't make good borscht, there's no reason to go back. We also got some blini (thin, crêpe-like pancakes) with fish roe and sour cream, as well as the herring salad, aka shuba. Both were amazing. I was a big fan of the shuba (another traditional 'holiday' salad): super creamy, with very fresh herring that wasn't overly fishy. I definitely recommend it. Our last savory dish was golubtsi, which are basically cabbage rolls filled with meat and rice and served in tomato sauce. I mean, how good does that sound? We even ended up taking some home. The friend I mentioned earlier scolded us for not ordering the Beef Stroganoff, which he says "is mandatory if you'd had a bad day and need cheering up via creamy beef." Oh, and for the full authentic experience, a must-order is the Trans-Siberian Express set: eight vodka shots in different flavors, which Zhenya makes herself. It might sound scary, but they're actually vodka-infused drinks with fruits, berries, and other ingredients, so they won't knock you right out. My favorite flavors were honey cinnamon and spicy cherry.

Borsch

Shuba

Blini

Golubtsi 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Tima Fei

Now, onto my favorite part: the desserts. We got some true bangers: cherry vareniki (Ukrainian dumplings, basically pierogi's cooler cousin), syrniki (fluffy fried cottage cheese pancakes), and, of course, the best Medovik (honey cake) in Shanghai. Vareniki with cherries are a dish that my Ukrainian side of the family used to make every week. That's my personal favorite filling for vareniki. Next, syrniki. Unlike at some of the other restaurants, B&K makes its syrniki (and everything else, apart from bread) in-house. So you know they'll be good. And my absolute favorite: the Medovik. It is creamy, it is sweet, and I could eat a whole cake of it and then die happy. If you like honey and the texture of a crêpe cake, you will fall in love with Medovik, that's for sure. For those who have had this made at home, there is an unspoken appreciation for Medovik, knowing that it is a cake that takes hours upon hours of manual labor to assemble.

The Medovik: look at those layers. The best honey cake in Shanghai. 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Syrniki

Cherry Vareniki 2 Photos | View Slide Show

If you go Borsch&Kompot 1411 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1411号

4. Kirillitsa – The only white tablecloth, fine dining Russian experience in Asia at the moment. 800-2,000 yuan pp Now we're entering fine dining territory. Kirillitsa has had a curiously quiet opening in Shanghai, but when you're connected to the industry, word reaches you. Despite that, word of mouth has done its duty within the community, as every single Russian-speaking person I know has heard of it. Honestly, I think they have the best online presence on platforms like Instagram. They're not only active there but also carefully and curate their image.

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

Kirillitsa pitches its experience as a taste journey across the 10,000 kilometers of the vast Russian landscape. It draws on the resources, cultures, and practices that the motherland has to offer, bringing guests a truly authentic experience at the highest level possible. It all starts at the entrance, which it shares with its companion restaurant Fathom (keep reading). The beauty of the old Shanghai City Hall, combined with Russian interior sensibilities and the service, prepares you for an exceptional dining experience. Of course, no Slavic table begins without a bread course.

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

We started with the cocktail menu, which is themed around different Russian locations and regions, and waited for the main dishes to arrive. Meanwhile, the most important Russian food was served: a variety of bread. Bread holds great significance in Russian culture, much like rice does in Chinese culture. We even have a saying: "Do not leave an uneaten piece of bread; it is a sin." I believe all the bread is made in-house and served with two types of butter. Honestly, it was so delicious that, if I'd been asked to leave after devouring all the bread, I would've been satisfied. That time at Kirillitsa, I came with a Chinese friend of mine who had never tried Russian food before, so I had to start with the basics. Lacto-fermented cabbage and pickles are a must. Fermentation is one of the pillars of Russian cuisine. Not only is it delicious, but it can also provide beneficial bacteria for the gut. Right after that, the Olivier salad with king crab and smoked marbled beef tongue with mustard sauce were served.

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

As I've said, no slavic restaurant worth it's salt, won't do a decent Olivier Salad. This Olivier (215 yuan) is done with baked vegetables, king crab and slow-cooked beef tongue, and an in-house made egg-mayonnaise. This was obviously the most elevated version that we've tried. My only criticism, is that perhaps it might be good for business to include a large size option, because as is... it leaves you wanting more.

Credit: Tima Fei

If you've never tried beef tongue, Kirillitsa is the place to do so. Chef Ivan personally came to our table to demonstrate the smoking process, and it was incredible. Apparently, the exact recipe for the tongue dates back to the 18th century. Ivan told us the story behind it, so you're not only trying a piece of culture but also a fragment of history.

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

Then, of course, the classics. The borscht was rich and full of flavor. What sets Kirilista's borscht (145 yuan) apart is that it's cooked with a smoked duck leg, something I'd never tried before. My next two highlights were the Siberian dumplings with beef and black truffle, and the sturgeon golubets (cabbage roll) 335 yuan. Even though a seafood-filled golubets was something new to me, the recipe dates back to the 13th century. I don't know which crypts Kirillitsa managed to dig up, but it's truly impressive; it was a table favorite, so order the Sturgeon golubets for sure. Another unique interpretation was of the iconic (though admittedly weird-looking to some) kholodets, usually a beef broth set into a jelly. Kirillitsa reinterprets it with king crab and parsnip purée. Honestly, it wasn't my favorite. I would go for meat kholodets any day, which they also have.

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

To finish everything off, I ordered my favorite dessert: Medovik. More Than Honey is what they call it there. As expected, the presentation was exquisite. A cube of gorgeous honey-cake layers was covered with a delicious amber veil and accompanied by a scoop of creamy ice cream. The only fault I could find with this dessert was that it was too small. I could've had at least five more. Alas, fine dining is fine for a reason.

If you go Kirillitsa 201 Hankou Rd 汉口路201号

5. Fathom – The slightly more affordable, modern-chic seafood Slavic sister restaurant

500-1,200 yuan pp





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Fathom and Kirillitsa are both examples of what you can expect from a fine-dining Russian experience. Fathom classes itself as "Russian-seafood sourcing ingredients from all over the world." Fathom, like Kirillitsa, is on the 5th floor of the Shanghai Bund City Hall building; they are right next to each other, in fact. Once you enter, you'll be met by giant fish tanks housing giant crabs, oysters, and various fish. Where Kirillista is more of a white-tablecloth, fine-dining experience, Fathom feels more like urban-chic. You'll want to bring the absolute best-looking people along with you for dinner here. Luckily, my Mom was in town for this meal.

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

Entering Fathom and Kirillista is done by a dimly lit outdoor corridor that sets the mood immediately. Credit: Tima Fei

The massive Kamchatka crabs that are served up. 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Fathom prides itself on bringing the freshest and tastiest seafood from the best places around the world. However, its signature offerings are those brought straight from the motherland, such as Kamchatka crab (a giant king crab from Russia's Far East, aka the main character of any seafood tower) and sturgeon caviar. The interior is so tasteful. I love the open kitchen that divides the two restaurants. It really gives off The Menu vibes, if anyone has seen that movie. Our host was also incredibly helpful, eagerly explaining every menu item in great detail, recommending cocktails based on our preferences (they have a very impressive bar menu), and making sure to accommodate any other requests. They speak English, Russian, and Chinese fluently.

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Credit: Tima Fei

Now, to the main event. I don't think I've ever experienced a better beginning to a meal than a humongous tray of seafood and caviar. To be honest, I'm not the biggest oyster slurper. However, these oysters were to die for. Paired with lemon and other sauces, they were just incredible. Honestly, everything on that seafood platter was delicious. The scallops, paired with cucumber and aglio e olio (the Italian garlic-and-olive-oil classic), came a close second to the oysters.

Seafood platter



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The next dish was mackerel with pistachio sauce, and it was as good as it sounds. Actually, my mum joined us that night, and the mackerel was both her favorite dish and mine. A classic Olivier salad followed. It's a staple for a reason, but Fathom makes it extra delicious with Kamchatka crab instead of the usual ham or sausage. Very creamy, very light. What followed was a less traditionally Russian dish: tomato-based pasta. Nevertheless, it was incredible, as expected. Fresh tomatoes and herbs, including thyme and rosemary, were paired with crab meat and flying fish roe. A simple dish executed to the highest standard.

Mackerel in Italian pistachio sauce Credit: Tima Fei

King crab olivier 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Jacob Aldaco

Fathom has its own version of Olivier salad. The presentation differs, but it is spot on, to what you'd get at Kirilista (which isn't a bad thing).

Thyme and rosemary crab pasta (175 yuan). Credit: Tima Fei

Dumplings with toothfish and foie gras

Australia Wagyu with scallop sauce and spinach 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Going back to the classics, the pelmeni (Russian dumplings, 195 yuan) were stuffed with smoked Antarctic toothfish (a rich, buttery deep-sea fish, kind of like Chilean sea bass) and foie gras, then topped off with pike roe. Once again, an iconic dish elevated to the highest degree. No notes. Besides seafood, Fathom does Australian Wagyu flap steak (280 yuan) just as well. Cooked to a perfect medium-rare, the steak pieces melted in your mouth, and the scallop sauce was a nice touch. The final main dish was baked cod (230 yuan). This dish was a favorite among many at the table, primarily because of its out-of-this-world textures. The Black cod baked in kombu seaweed with Kamchatka crab and clams has an absolute depth of flavor. But it's the seaweed pearls that burst in your mouth, that cut the richness of the sauce with a bright brineness. It's part experience, and part taste. The large bones require you to pace yourself, but this is a standout dish.

Credit: Tima Fei

Raspberry sorbet with black caviar.

Asian Pavlova

Smoked chocolate brownie

Olive oil Basque cheesecake 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Speaking of dessert, Fathom approaches its sweet treats in a unique way, too. Have you ever tried raspberry sorbet with black caviar? Well, now you can. It's definitely an acquired taste, as the sorbet leans more toward sour than sweet, while the caviar adds a briny, salty flavour. A unique combination. Then three more traditional desserts were served: an Asian twist on Pavlova, a smoked chocolate brownie (my winner), and a Basque cheesecake with popcorn ice cream. They all have completely different flavor profiles. If you want something sweeter, get the brownie with caramel and raspberry. If you're after something more unique and refreshing, get the Pavlova. And if you want to play it safe, get the cheesecake. All delicious, so you honestly can't go wrong with any of them.

If you go Fathom 201 Hankou Rd 汉口路201号

6. Cherry Berry Pancakes – Grab-and-go Slavic crepes

35-65 yuan pp



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Not exactly a restaurant but more of a grab-and-go café, Cherry Berry is the best place to go for a quick bite, especially if you're a pancake fan like me. And oh, lucky me! They've just moved right to my doorstep from their previous location in Jing'an. They're now on the recently popular Jiashan Road. What started off as a small stall at a Shanghai food fair has grown into a Russian pancake takeover, thanks to Akhromenko and Kate, the pancake power couple. Recently, they went viral thanks to a Chinese food vlogger, and now Shanghai locals are learning about the wonders of cottage cheese (Cherry Berry's speciality).

Credit: Tima Fei

Credit: Tima Fei

So, what is special about Russian pancakes? Well, for starters, they're more closely related to crêpes, as they're made from a much thinner batter than traditional American pancakes and are usually stuffed with fillings and rolled up. Actually, many restaurants on our list offer Russian pancakes, but usually in only one or two flavors. Cherry Berry, however, offers the format most familiar to a Slavic person, especially someone from Russia, Ukraine or Belarus.

Salmon cream cheese

Matcha cream cheese

Cherr cottage cheese 3 Photos | View Slide Show

What makes them great is their easy-to-eat-on-the-go format, as they're basically burrito-shaped. Plus, the generous amount of filling makes them incredibly satisfying. I'm usually stuffed after two of them. They're also very affordable, with most pancakes going for 18-20 yuan each. So, what should you try first? They offer both savory and sweet options. For savory, their meat and cheese one is incredible. Another good one is the salmon cream cheese pancake. Akhromenko Kirill makes the salmon, as well as every other filling, himself. As for the sweet options, you cannot beat cherry and cottage cheese. Well, actually, recently I've been going for the cherry cream cheese more often, as it is sweeter. But cottage cheese is a classic. They also have more international flavours, like banana Nutella and even matcha, which is also very good.

Kvas and cherry juice 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Honorable mention: their kvas is comforting, well worth snagging one on the go. Kvas, if you don't know, is basically a fermented drink made from bread, often with sugar or other ingredients. The taste is somewhere between sweet kombucha and beer. A must-try! They also plan to update their winter menu with Christmas-themed drinks, so be on the lookout. Cherry Berry also offers delivery, so look for them on Meituan. Plus, there's an independent WeChat store called Cheburashka that sells Russian ready-made food.

If you go Cherry Berry Pancakes 170 Jiashan Rd, 嘉善路170号

7. Flying Elephant - The Original Gangster or Slavic food in Shanghai100-200 yuan pp 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Flying Elephant is a very interesting place. And for those of you who have been in Shanghai a long time, YES... it is still open. This is... a cult classic among Shanghai's long-termers. Even though it offers the least "fancy" dining experience on this list, it is unironically loved by, and well known to, nearly every other restaurant owner. Having been in business for the past 21 years (whaaat!), Flying Elephant has cemented itself as one of the trailblazers that paved the way for Russian cuisine to capture the attention of locals, while also bringing a piece of home to Slavic expats. Andrei Bao and his wife, Larisa, from Yakutia, opened their business over two decades ago with the idea of bringing familiar, home-style cooking to Shanghai. And, as Andrei says, they have barely changed their menu over the years. Managing to stay open for so long, surviving both the pandemic and economic changes, is truly a one-in-a-hundred achievement. Andrei, interestingly, feels more comfortable speaking in Russian than he does in English. Now, I must say, their current location is a bit unfortunate. It's quite far from downtown, inside the Jinrong Hotel, about a 7-minute walk from Shanghai Circus World metro station. But... Flying Elephant was always a bit a ways from the city center.

Credit: Tima Fei







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The restaurant itself takes me right back to early-2000s Russia. It has a very specific feel that some Gen Z and millennials will remember growing up with. The Western mind might not comprehend dining halls of this kind, designed perfectly for banquets, New Year parties, or shady business meetings. The silver backdrop on a little stage, complete with a microphone, a full sound system, and a piano? It cannot get more Russian corporate New Year party than that. The Christmas decorations on the wall in late August, alongside photos of the Kremlin? That's iconic.





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The biggest Slavic menu I've ever seen... Now, onto the menu. Flying Elephant has probably the biggest menu I've ever seen in Shanghai. It's as if they took every dish a drunk Slavic person could ever want and put it on the menu. They have all the salads imaginable, meat, soups, kebabs, pickles, and even a dedicated vegetarian menu. I was impressed. Some of the highlights for me were the borscht and the shuba, which is essentially a traditional New Year herring salad. Another salad I hadn't seen at any other place was the vinegret. Made with beetroot, potatoes, peas, and vinegar, it's best eaten with some black Russian bread.

Borsch





Shuba 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Pelmeni

Cottage cheese vareniki

Syrniki 3 Photos | View Slide Show

We also tried some doughy things, like pelmeni (dumplings), vareniki (sweet dumplings), and syrniki (cottage cheese pancakes). These weren't my favorites; they were a bit too doughy for my taste. But I heard from a good friend of mine that their pickles and pickled mushrooms are a must-try as well. Unfortunately, we were already too full, but I might go back just to try those.

If you go Flying Elephant 2750 Gonghexin Rd 共和新路2750号

8. Ministry of Malt – A place for Whiskey... and some hidden Slavic dishes!

100-400 yuan pp (expect to spend more, the more whiskey you drink)



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Ministry of Malt started off as a steak-, wine-, and whisky-focused restaurant. Konstantin Popov is also one of the owners of Fathom and Kirilista. A busy man whom we profiled recently as the Malt Master. Ministry of Malt is an offshoot of another "Shanghai Secret" restaurant hidden away in M50 by his partner Anya, where they have introduced traditional Russian and Caucasian cuisine following a request from customers throwing a banquet. They wanted to have a piece of home while discussing business, and Ministry of Malt was eager to oblige. Konstantin says the food was a success, so they decided to add their home-country specialities to the permanent menu. Actually, a customised, on-request menu is a service MoM still happily provides, which isn't common for places like this. So, if you're throwing a private party and want a specific dish served, just let the restaurant know in advance, and they'll find a way to make it happen.







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Credit: Tima Fei

Now, the actual place. I must have missed the memo, but this place very much seems to be an "if you know, you know" sort of place among the Russian-speaking community, because the place seemed to be filled with regulars. Uncanny, given it being a steak-and-spirits kind of place at the entrance of Shanghai's largest art district, M50. The wooden interior, dim, warm lighting, and a giant jamón leg really give off a specific, homey vibe. As expected, there are huge walls of wine and whisky bottles. Actually, as Konstantin explained, most of the bottles are there because of his personal collecting interest, since most customers just want a familiar label from either France or Italy. I should mention, if you haven't yet been to M50, it is chock-full of galleries, exhibition spaces, and more. A cool place to explore if you're there, but...now let's move on to the food.

Cheese and egg pide

Borsch

Fried dumplings 3 Photos | View Slide Show

We tried MoM's best: Caucasian pide (pizza-adjacent), borscht, fried pelmeni, and two types of steak. I'm not a big fan of meat personally, but I have to tell you that their ribeye and tenderloin were very soft and juicy. My personal favorites were the pide and fried pelmeni. The pide was super creamy and cheesy, while the pelmeni had a great crust and some good-quality meat inside. The borscht was pretty good, too: very hearty. We also had a kale salad, which I wasn't personally a fan of. A bit too kale-y for me. For dessert, we were served syrniki, which were pretty good.

Ribeye

Tenderloin

Kale salad 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Tima Fei

If you go Ministry of Malt 50 Moganshan Rd 莫干山路50号

9. Banana GG – The "healthy" Slavic fusion joint started by two hot models heavy into fitness135-200 yuan pp



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Banana GG has been around for a while as well, since 2017. First started by two young guys, Iurii from Ukraine and Robert from Hungary. Their initial idea was to have a restaurant with decent pricing but, most importantly, healthy food, plus their cultural heritage, to spice things up. What started off in their home kitchen grew into a successful restaurant, now with two operating locations and planning to open a third one. Actually, funny story, my first visit there happened within my first few months in China. A Chinese acquaintance of mine took me there under the premise, "Oh, it's a European wine kind of place." It seems that he wasn't aware that it is a Slavic-owned place neither, he just enjoyed getting drunk off wine there. And I'm not sure why, after seeing buckwheat and literal Ukrainian borscht on the menu, I didn't put two and two together, cause I ended up ordering some sort of pasta.





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Anyways, I'd say Banana GG has more of a wider appeal and coverage than some more true-to-theme Slavic places, like Borsh&Kompot, for example. It has a variety of non-traditional Slavic dishes, like Rigatoni, chicken quesadillas and creme brulee. As Iurii states, their cuisine is based a lot on French and Italian techniques. However, they still serve some classic bangers like the Ukrainian borscht, syrniki and even beef stroganoff. All pretty decent, although, personally, the last time I've tried their syrniki, I wasn't a huge fan; they weren't sweet enough for me. But the Borsch was good, plus it came with my favorite salo. Banana GG's salo is quite unique, as it comes with some meat, unlike a traditional one, which is just a chunk of fat. So, taste-wise, it's quite reminiscent of jamon to be honest.

Borsch was good and hearty

Beef Stroganoff was quite tender, and the mashed potatoes complimented it nicely 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Banana GG does a good job of combining more Eastern European ingredients, with brunch-esque dishes. I was a big fan of their hummus with beets and their salmon grechka (buckwheat) bowl. As for the desserts, besides syrniki, we've also tried creme brulee and apple pie. My only recommendation out of those 3 would be the apple pie, sweet, warm, and topped with a good vanilla ice cream. Creme brulee was a miss for me, as I wasn't sure if it's supposed to be hot or cold; it was lukewarm, plus, too eggy.

Hummus with beetroot

Salmon buckwheat bowl 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Now this apple pie hit home.

Creme Brulee



3 Photos | View Slide Show

Final thoughts, go to Banana GG for a light brunch or a wine session. The atmosphere is pretty sophisticated for a date or a brief business meeting. Their second location on Maoming Rd N. is my personal favorite, as it is bigger and has a cool interior design. Also, very popular for birthday celebrations apparently. So if you want a more intimate location, go to the one on Xiangyang Road.

If you go: Banana GG Address 1: 391 Xiangyang Rd S. 襄阳南路391号 Address 2: 65-4 Maoming Rd N. 茂名北路65-4号

10, Melrose Pizza Melrose we kept for last, because it isn't necessarily a Slavic restaurant. It is a fixture in Shanghai that expats who have been in the city far too long will know. Back in the day, it was known as being the only option late at night other than McDonald's, and pizza was famously known for being card-board-esque. That has... it seems... changed. The pizza, while still being available 24/7, is actually quite good.



Actually, they don't even have a physical place for you to go anymore; they have completely switched to online delivery exclusively. Open 24/7, they have two delivery-only outlets, one in Pudong and one in Puxi. Their main focus is pizza, and I can say it's very good. Particularly their Super Deluxe pizza, which comes with plenty of meats and veggies. However, the Slavic touch comes in the form of 24/7 availability for a bowl of borscht or Russian-style cream of mushroom soup.

Borsch

Cream of mushroom soup , also nice 2 Photos | View Slide Show

Delicious Super Deluxe pizza

Hotdog, the meat inside was very delicious, but the bread and sauce too sweet for my taste 2 Photos | View Slide Show