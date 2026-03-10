[Hai Lights] Shanghai Cafés That Welcome Wagging Tails

Do you want to walk your dog and drink coffee? Just contemplating sipping a latte while petting a dog makes you smile. With so many cafes in Shanghai, which ones are pet-friendly? Here are some recommendations. Save this list and go check them out for yourself!

Credit: Zhu Yile

Book a Coffee | 书洞咖啡 Book a Coffee is a convenient, everyday stop on Nanhui Road, steps from Fengxian Road. The storefront is simple, but inside is a semi-open courtyard with lots of natural light. Signature drinks, cocktails, hand-brewed coffee, and decaf and caffeine-free options are available. Pets are welcome. In one cozy corner of the café, you can browse a small bookshelf with all kinds of books. Even if you need to step out for a while, your coffee, your table – and your book – will be kept just for you. Opening hours: 8am-5:30pm Address: 38 Nanhui Rd 南汇路38号

Book a Coffee Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

A cat-themed coffee Credit: Zhu Yile

The café's cat-themed coffee Credit: Zhu Yile 2 Photos | View Slide Show

You can enjoy a cup of coffee while browsing books from the shelves Credit: Zhu Yile

Coffee beans displayed on the counter Credit: Zhu Yile

Custom-made napkins Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

The café's interior Credit: Zhu Yile

The café's interior design and layout Credit: Zhu Yile

The café's interior design and layout Credit: Zhu Yile

The café's interior design and layout Credit: Zhu Yile 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Creative merchandise is available at the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Creative merchandise available in the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Coasters Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Books at the café. Credit: Zhu Yile

Books on the café's bookshelf Credit: Zhu Yile

Books on the café's bookshelf Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Mobys | 魔焙咖啡 Originally a coffee roaster, Mobys has its own roasting facility. All the beans are roasted by a professional roaster. The overall aesthetic leans industrial, with a gray-and-white color palette. Italian-style espresso drinks are the main focus. The owner isn't usually in the shop, and the café is primarily run by a few young baristas. Folding chairs are available at the entrance for guests who need them. You'll notice an entire wall covered in photos of dogs – about two-thirds of them are regulars. Dogs who come in are randomly treated to snacks by the staff, with water provided as well. The café also regularly hosts dog adoption events. Opening hours: 8:30am-5:30pm Address: 227 Yanping Rd 延平路227号

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile

Camping chairs set outside for customers to sit Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

A Calling Located on Huaihai Road M., A Calling may look low-key from the outside, but inside, it's practically overflowing with dogs. The café boasts a resident pup, known as the unofficial "vibe ambassador," who greets every guest with an exuberant hug. He absolutely loves being petted and playing with visitors. The owner is incredibly warm and easygoing. Even if you visit solely because the dog attracted your attention – and choose to play with him without placing an order – she is completely fine with that. Despite the number of dogs, they're not permanent residents. Most belong to nearby locals who temporarily "check them in" while they're at work or running errands. When the workday ends, the pups are picked up one by one – it honestly feels like watching parents collect their kids from kindergarten. The owner somehow manages to prepare coffee while simultaneously serving as a kindergarten teacher for these furry children and appears to enjoy the experience. The dogs have plenty of playmates here, and their owners probably feel better knowing they're not home alone all day. Opening hours: 9am-7pm Address: 1260 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路1260号

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show

Dia Coffee Founded in 2021, Dia Coffee features an industrial-style design with a gray-and-yellow color palette. Even before stepping inside, you can spot a few dogs lounging in the café through the floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Despite its small size, Dia Coffee thoughtfully utilizes every corner of the space. To the left of the entrance is a spacious seating area – perfect for catching up with friends or even hosting a casual team brainstorming session. Directly opposite is a sleek, linear bar counter. At first glance, it may seem like that's all there is. But on the right-hand side, there's a smaller, tucked-away area as well. Some tables are placed along the wall, while others are set in a narrow, corridor-like space – ideal for those who prefer a quieter spot without too much interruption. Opening hours: 9am-6pm Address: No. 1, Lane 160, Yanping Rd 延平路160弄1号

Credit: Zhu Yile

A wall inside the café is covered with photos of dogs. Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout and design Credit: Zhu Yile 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Zhu Yile

A customer's dog at the café Credit: Zhu Yile



Credit: Zhu Yile

A customer's dog at the café Credit: Zhu Yile 3 Photos | View Slide Show

Go Coffee Although the café isn't big, it's incredibly popular. It originally opened right next door to its current location and even featured a small open-air garden. In spring and summer, the outdoor area could seat more than 30 people around the perimeter. At one point, a short drama production crew even used the space as a filming location. For various reasons, the original space was no longer able to operate, so the owner decided to move the café diagonally across the street. There are still a few chairs set up outside for customers. Inside, the space is compact, with a simple counter set along the window.

Credit: Ti Gong

The floor-to-ceiling glass is covered with handwritten messages from customers – notes of encouragement for the owner, along with the names of favorite idol groups scribbled by young visitors. It gives the place a fun, personal touch. What's worth noting is that the owner used to be a Western cuisine chef and is also an avid cyclist. Driven purely by his love for coffee, he chose to open his café six years ago. His days start at 5am to prepare for opening. Occasionally, his wife helps pack online coffee orders before heading to work, as the number of online purchases is quite substantial. After closing, he reviews the day's operations. By the time he goes to bed, it's often midnight. He has no interest in turning it into a chain. In his view, good coffee requires focus and calm – something only a single, independent café can truly achieve. If friends visit, he will gladly prepare a cocktail for them; however, he does not sell drinks. He only wants to make coffee. Opening hours: 6:30am-11pm Address:1/F, 1988 Yongtai Rd 永泰路1988号1层

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Customers leave messages on the glass. Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout of the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout of the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout of the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Before opening the café, the owner had considered naming it Go Ge Coffee Credit: Ti Gong 5 Photos | View Slide Show

Compass Coffee | 圆规咖啡 Compass Coffee, founded in 2021, may not stand out among nearby cafés, but a dog greeting customers by the window helps you find it. Locals bring their dogs, too. This is a simple neighborhood café. One meaning of "Compass" is moving forward while staying true to your original intention, like drawing a perfect circle with a compass. The other is serving good coffee consistently.

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

The café is conveniently located near the Shanghai Library, making it a popular stop for many students. Its interior design features a Japanese aesthetic, and while the space is not large, it adheres to the typical layout of a small café. A dedicated coffee roaster oversees the beans, regularly adjusting their flavor profiles. The main offerings include Italian-style espresso drinks. In addition to coffee, the café is home to a well-behaved corgi. Usually content to rest quietly in a corner, the dog occasionally gets up to greet customers warmly. Visitors are encouraged to spend some time playing with it. Opening hours: 8am-6pm Address: 1664-1 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路1664-1号

A sketch of a barista making coffee Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout of the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout of the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout of the café Credit: Zhu Yile

Interior layout of the café Credit: Zhu Yile 5 Photos | View Slide Show