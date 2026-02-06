[Hai Lights] Shanghai's Must-Try Copper Pot Hotpots to Warm up This Winter

As the winter chill deepens, there's nothing more comforting than gathering around a table for a hot pot meal! And in Shanghai, hotpot restaurants are plentiful, with the classic copper pot definitely worth trying. So, what exactly is a copper pot hotpot? It's a type of cookware made entirely from pure copper, with a history dating back thousands of years in China. There are several variations, such as the charcoal copper pot hotpot and cloisonné copper pot hotpot, with the latter being more intricate to make, resulting in a higher price. Copper pot hotpot-style meat dipping is thought to have originated during the Yuan Dynasty (1206-1368). Legend has it that Kublai Khan, while on a military campaign, invented this dish. It allowed soldiers to cook and eat simultaneously, aligning with the "speed is key in warfare" philosophy. Compared to other metals like iron, copper conducts heat very quickly and evenly, making it highly sensitive to temperature changes, which is essential for precise cooking.

When it comes to hotpot, the key is the "dipping" process. The copper pot, which heats up rapidly, shortens cooking time and ensures that the meat stays tender. The dipping method became popular in Beijing during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The copper pot hotpot typically features a simple, clear broth base made with ingredients like green onions, ginger, dried red dates, goji berries and dried shrimp, creating a delicate yet flavorful stock. A traditional copper hotpot is cooked over charcoal. The pot features a "chimney" in the center where charcoal is placed. To ensure a long-lasting fire, two "red coals" (used charcoal) are placed at the bottom, topped with fresh charcoal. This method of heating is more intense and direct than an electric stove, ensuring even heat distribution, something electric stoves can't quite match.

So, let's take a look at some of the classic copper pot hotpot places in Shanghai to try this winter!

Xin Mei Ju (新梅居) Xin Mei Ju is a home-grown Shanghai brand. This lamb hotpot restaurant, which opened in 1986, is one of the earliest privately-owned lamb hotpot places after the reform and opening-up, and it has been beloved by locals for nearly 40 years. Many food enthusiasts travel from far and wide to enjoy Xin Mei Ju. The restaurant boasts two branches on the same street, and its business is so robust that it consistently fills up during peak hours. The lamb here is "hot lamb," meaning it hasn't been refrigerated or frozen, and it's incredibly popular in the Jiangnan region (the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River). The restaurant is small with simple, no-frills décor. The stairs leading to the second floor are old, but that doesn't affect the flavor and the affection people have for the place.

The restaurant uses the traditional copper pot and charcoal cooking method. The broth is an old recipe featuring green onions, goji berries, dates, white cardamom and dried shrimp, resulting in a classic taste. Unlike northern hotpot places that use lamb from Inner Mongolia, Ningxia or Xinjiang, Xin Mei Ju uses a locally raised variety of lamb from the Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, which has a milder flavor more suited to southern tastes. The lamb here looks great and is juicy and tender, without the strong smell of lamb. It's chewy and satisfying because only the back leg of the lamb is used, ensuring the meat is of the best quality. When you take a bite, the joy is indescribable. The tender lamb practically melts in your mouth. Don't miss the famous lamb skewers and the osmanthus sour plum soup.

If you go... Opening hours: 10pm-4am Tel: 180-0190-0800 Address: 303 Ninghai Rd E. 宁海东路303号 Opening hours: 10pm-3am Tel: 6328-6757 Address: 297 Ninghai Rd E. 宁海东路297号

Yueyuan Hotpot (月圆火锅) Yueyuan Hotpot is a well-established restaurant in Shanghai, having been in operation for decades. It's a typical charcoal hot pot, using several pieces of charcoal to keep the pot hot for over an hour. When it comes to ingredients, the highlight is their signature freshly-cut lamb. Every afternoon, the chef manually cuts the lamb, ensuring each piece is evenly sliced and of consistent thickness, making it clear that the quality is top-notch. They use lamb from Huzhou in Zhejiang Province, known for its tender, fresh and mild-tasting meat. The lamb is selected from the hind legs, and each serving is perfectly proportioned for two people, though you can order more if you love meat. The meat is thicker than typical hotpot slices, so you only need to dip it for about half a minute to enjoy its full flavor, especially when paired with their special dipping sauce.

If you go... Opening hours: 10pm-2am Tel: 6326-8661 Address: 491 Tianjin Rd 天津路491号 Opening Hours: 9:30pm-2am Tel: 6373-5440 Address: 281-291 Ninghai Rd E. 宁海东路281-291号 Opening Hours: 9:30pm-11pm Tel: 5302-6860 Address: R m 108A & 109C, 1/F, 569 Jinling Rd E. 金陵东路569号1层108A、109C室

Hong Chang Xing (洪长兴) Hong Chang Xing is considered the pioneer of halal lamb hotpot in Shanghai. In 1891, Ma Chunqiao, the second uncle of famous Beijing opera artist Ma Lianliang, opened Ma Jia Ban Troupe Cookhouse to solve the food needs of his Hui Muslim performers. This was the first halal lamb restaurant in Shanghai. Initially, the restaurant served northern Chinese dishes like sesame paste-filled shaobing (baked flatbread), lamb-filled pancakes, zhajiangmian (noodles with fried soybean paste) and lamb dumplings, along with a few hotpot dishes. At that time, most southerners were uninterested. In 1918, Ma Chunqiao handed the restaurant to his Hui Muslim brother, Hong Haiquan. Hong saw the potential of halal cuisine and renamed the restaurant to Hong Chang Xing after his son, symbolizing longevity and prosperity. With the help of expert chefs from Beijing, the restaurant focused on lamb hotpot, becoming famous far and wide.

Hong Chang Xing's lamb hot pot features carefully selected ingredients, precise preparation, and a distinct taste. The lamb comes from Hu Sheep, raised in Huzhou, Jiaxing, and Pinghu. It has an average age of three to four years and a weight of about 15kg. The lamb is tender, with a minimal gamy taste, making it perfect for the more refined tastes of southerners. The traditional charcoal-fired copper pot, an unadorned clear broth, and house-made peanut and sesame paste have long become the hallmarks of Hong Chang Xing. Freshly cut "hot" lamb is briefly dipped into the copper pot, then coated in the restaurant's secret sesame sauce, enhancing its natural sweetness while eliminating any gamy notes. What remains is a mouthful of rich, aromatic lamb fat – utterly irresistible. Additionally, the pan-fried beef buns (a traditional Chinese wheat-based breakfast pastry filled with juicy beef) and charcoal-grilled lamb skewers are also signature dishes.

If you go... Opening hours: 11am-2pm, 5pm-9pm Tel: 6352-9700 Address: 10/F, 288 Guangxi Rd N. (near Nanjing Rd E.) 广西北路288号10楼,近南京东路

Pan-fried beef buns



House-made fresh yogurt



Freshly pan-fried beef buns being made

Dong Lai Shun (东来顺) Dong Lai Shun has a history of over 100 years, dating back to 1903. The restaurant is best known for its iconic cloisonné pot. The deep, flavorful pot exudes rich flavors. The antique purple copper pot, with red and white slices of fresh meat and a fragrant, light broth, creates a meal that is tender, refreshing and never too greasy. The old photos on the walls, carefully arranged to showcase the history of Dong Lai Shun, immediately draw your attention upon entering. The warm wood-colored chairs, tables and traditional porcelain tableware are characteristic of this restaurant's classic style.

Dong Lai Shun is known for its eight key qualities: exquisite ingredients, masterful knife skills, fragrant seasonings, lively hot pot, fresh broth, crispy sugar garlic, detailed accompaniments, and complete side dishes. They use Dorper lamb, a breed regarded as "world-class, diamond-level" for meat. The lamb's color is uniform, with a ratio of three parts fat to seven parts lean, cut to an ideal thickness. The lamb is lightly cooked in the clear broth, turning color as it cooks, releasing a rich, meaty flavor with a refreshing taste that makes you crave more. Their traditional hand-cut fresh lamb is paper-thin, soft as cotton and incredibly tender. The cuts are even, and the meat is bright in color. This is paired with their signature sesame paste, adding a unique flavor that perfectly complements the lamb.

If you go... Opening hours: 11am-9:30pm Tel: 6121-9217 Address: 5/F, 66 Nanjing Rd E. 南京东路66号5楼 Other branches available.

Nanmen Hotpot (南门涮肉) Nanmen Hotpot is a classic representative of Beijing-style copper pot hotpot, widely recognized and respected in Beijing. It's also one of the most authentic copper pot hotpots in Shanghai, attracting many customers with northern accents who come specifically for the genuine lamb hotpot. The restaurant has its farm in Hebei, using lamb from Inner Mongolia to ensure the meat is fresh and free of the typical gamy taste. All their branches use the same high-quality lamb.

The copper pot features a clear broth base with green onions, ginger, goji berries and shiitake mushrooms, along with their signature dipping sauce, a recipe dating back to 1994. This sauce comprises eight ingredients, including leek flowers and fermented tofu. Their must-try dishes center around fresh-cut beef and lamb, signature snacks and classic side dishes. The lamb here is delicate, thinly sliced and flavorful with a refreshing taste – without any lamb odor. The clear broth is perfect for preserving the true flavor of the lamb. Interestingly, their most popular item is the adorable smiley face sesame paste. Freshly sliced lamb paired with this sesame paste is an absolute must-try!

If you go... Opening hours: 10:30am-11pm Tel: 2025-7779 Address: 450 Expo Ave (Opposite InterContinental Shanghai Expo) 世博大道450号,上海世博洲际酒店对面 Other branches available.

The popular cute smiley-face sesame paste

The hugely popular cute smiley-face sesame paste

Wu Li Guan (五里关火锅) Wu Li Guan is a hotpot restaurant that has dominated the Chengdu hotpot rankings for years. In 2022, it arrived in Shanghai, blending Sichuan and Chongqing cultures with Shanghai's lifestyle. It's now a powerful player in Shanghai's hotpot scene. Chongqing-Style Tender Braised Beef, one of their signature dishes, undergoes nine processes and takes 36 hours to prepare before serving. The meat is thick, rich in flavor, and maintains its texture even after being boiled. Another popular dish is Tender Braised Chicken Feet. Each foot is carefully deboned and marinated until the bones are tender and the meat soft, then cooked in the pot. The longer you cook them, the more tender they become, falling off the bone effortlessly. Their Tender Braised Pork Trotters" are made from select pig's front feet, which are meat-heavy with fewer bones, simmered over low heat for hours, resulting in a rich, collagen-filled texture that's both soft and fragrant. The Spicy Beef and Spicy Liver is made from carefully marinated beef and liver, coated in homemade Guizhou-style chili, which adds a flavorful and fiery kick.

If you go... Opening hours: 11am -2pm Tel: 156-0179-0791 Address: 2/F, 96 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路96号2楼

