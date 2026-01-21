[Exats & Ailments] Dubai Woman Regains Clear Vision Through Advanced Surgery During Shanghai Trip
A 47-year-old woman from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, returned home with significantly improved eyesight after undergoing a specialized surgical procedure at a Shanghai eye hospital during a two-week visit to the city.
The patient, who had laser myopia correction surgery 15 years ago in the UAE, had experienced deteriorating vision in recent years. Seeking a solution while on a 14-day trip to Shanghai, she researched online and chose the international medical department of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.
During an initial consultation on January 6, comprehensive examinations diagnosed her with presbyopia (age-related farsightedness) and a mild refractive error. In response to her strong desire for clear vision at all distances, doctors developed a customized surgical plan involving the implantation of advanced multifocal intraocular lenses (IOLs).
The patient underwent surgery on her right eye on January 7 and her left eye on January 8. A post-operative checkup the following day confirmed a major improvement in her visual acuity. The patient expressed high satisfaction with the outcome.
According to Dr Li Wensheng, vice president of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital and the chief surgeon in this case, her situation is a typical example of age-related vision changes occurring in individuals who had myopia surgery at a younger age.
"High-end functional lenses can simultaneously address multiple vision issues such as presbyopia, myopia, astigmatism, and even offer ultraviolet protection. They are an excellent option for patients seeking high-quality vision," Li explained. "This patient's treatment is a very good example of successful international medical tourism."
Presbyopia is a common condition affecting middle-aged and older adults. Multifocal intraocular lenses provide an effective solution. Unlike traditional monofocal lenses, these advanced IOLs can correct both presbyopia and existing refractive errors, enabling clear vision for both near and far distances.
"The key is a fully customized approach," Li emphasized. "All surgical parameters are meticulously calculated and evaluated based on comprehensive pre-operative testing and the surgeon's expert judgment to select the most suitable lens for each individual patient. The procedure itself takes only about 5 to 10 minutes per eye, and patients can typically be discharged the next day, allowing international patients to travel home by air safely and shortly afterwards."
Contacts of the international medical department of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital
Hotline: 185-1650-9720 (bilingual service)
E-mail: c1129274031@gmail.com