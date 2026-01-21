[Exats & Ailments] Dubai Woman Regains Clear Vision Through Advanced Surgery During Shanghai Trip

Welcome to Expats & Ailments, our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

A 47-year-old woman from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, returned home with significantly improved eyesight after undergoing a specialized surgical procedure at a Shanghai eye hospital during a two-week visit to the city.

The patient, who had laser myopia correction surgery 15 years ago in the UAE, had experienced deteriorating vision in recent years. Seeking a solution while on a 14-day trip to Shanghai, she researched online and chose the international medical department of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

During an initial consultation on January 6, comprehensive examinations diagnosed her with presbyopia (age-related farsightedness) and a mild refractive error. In response to her strong desire for clear vision at all distances, doctors developed a customized surgical plan involving the implantation of advanced multifocal intraocular lenses (IOLs).

The patient underwent surgery on her right eye on January 7 and her left eye on January 8. A post-operative checkup the following day confirmed a major improvement in her visual acuity. The patient expressed high satisfaction with the outcome.