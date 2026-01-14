[Expats & Ailments] SH Now a Destination for Cancer Treatment

Credit: Imaginechina

Welcome to Expats & Ailments, our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy! In THIS edition... We're highlighting the increasing global recognition of Shanghai as a hub for cutting-edge therapies, particularly in the treatment of blood cancers. Expats and patients from across the world are traveling to Shanghai, sometimes even by chartered flights, to receive this advanced therapy, which offers hope when other treatments have failed.

Shanghai is Becoming a Global Destination for Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment Shanghai has quickly become a global hotspot for CAR-T cell therapy, attracting cancer patients from across the world, including those willing to go the distance...literally. Some patients even charter flights just for a chance at this last-ditch treatment, hoping for a shot at survival. One of the more urgent cases involves a myeloma (a type of blood cancer) patient from the Philippines. This man had exhausted all medical options in his home country and sought consultations with top specialists around the world. In the end, he chose to board a chartered flight to Shanghai's SinoUnited Hospital for a final attempt at treatment. For him, CAR-T therapy (chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy) is his last hope. So... What is CAR-T Therapy? For the uninitiated, CAR-T therapy is a personalized treatment that takes a patient's own immune cells, reprograms them, and trains them to target and destroy cancer cells. It's not a simple procedure – it's a highly specialized and complex process that requires a team of medical professionals from various fields to monitor and manage the patient's care closely. Shanghai's expertise in CAR-T has not only drawn international attention but also earned the city accolades for successfully treating overseas patients. This growing reputation has been further solidified by local specialists who are frequently featured at global medical forums and contribute to leading journals in the field.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

A Lifeline for the Hopeless: Patients Make the Journey to Shanghai Dr Lily Zhou, chief hematologist at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, shared the story of a 70-year-old Filipino patient who had run out of treatment options in his home country. "After consulting experts in the US, Singapore, and the Philippines, the family decided to come to Shanghai based on strong recommendations from all the medical professionals and former patients he has spoken to," she said. The patient's son, who attends the China International Import Expo in Shanghai every year, had already visited the hospital to get a better understanding of the treatment approach. Despite doctors in the Philippines recommending palliative care, citing the patient's critical condition, the family was resolute in their decision. They arranged a chartered flight to Shanghai, determined to pursue every possible chance. After two days of thorough evaluation and stabilization, the patient's condition began to improve thanks to the dedicated efforts of the multidisciplinary team. The hospital performed a biopsy to create a tailored treatment plan, with CAR-T cell harvesting scheduled for the following week. "We are confident we can help this patient recover," Dr Zhou stated.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Meanwhile, Irene, a patient from New Zealand suffering from relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (a type of aggressive blood cancer), also made the journey to Shanghai for CAR-T therapy. This treatment, not available in her home country, offered her the hope she was desperately seeking. "We contacted Dale and Emma, both previously cured of blood cancer through CAR-T in Shanghai, before deciding to come," Irene shared. "The treatment process here has been smooth and successful. The city is safe and impressive, and the medical team is highly professional and efficient." Irene's case was particularly challenging, but with the combined expertise of Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital and the team led by Professor Zhao Weili at Ruijin Hospital, her treatment was successfully managed. In December, they began her CAR-T therapy, and by this past Tuesday, she was discharged, now on a clear path to recovery.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Local Patients Seeking Shanghai's Expertise While Shanghai is drawing international attention, it's also becoming the go-to destination for mainland patients seeking CAR-T therapy, often after consulting with overseas specialists. The city's advanced medical capabilities and deep expertise in blood cancer treatment are undeniable draws. Take 79-year-old Xu Pengcheng, a myeloma (a type of blood cancer) patient, for example. Xu had consulted top hospitals in Taiwan and Hong Kong since his diagnosis in 2016, managing his condition with the help of his commercial insurance. But when his health took a turn for the worse last year, he decided to pursue CAR-T therapy. After conducting thorough research, he chose Shanghai for the treatment. "To my surprise, the treatment is partially covered by Shanghai's Huhuibao supplementary medical insurance, which eased a significant portion of the financial burden – a huge help for serious illnesses," Xu explained, "the expertise here is among the best in the world."