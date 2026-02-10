[Expats & Aliments] Longhua Hospital Uses East–West Medicine to Treat Terminal Brain Tumor

Welcome to Expats & Ailments, our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

Shanghai's Longhua Hospital is treating a 53-year-old Singaporean man with a terminal brain tumor using traditional Chinese and Western medicine. The patient was diagnosed with glioma in late 2024 and underwent surgery. After exhausting all standard post-surgery therapies and consulting TCM practitioners in Singapore, his local doctors recommended seeking specialized care at Longhua Hospital. "TCM doctors in Singapore introduced me to the oncologists at Longhua. After an online consultation, I came to the hospital last weekend to begin evaluation and treatment. I am already noticing some effects," the patient said. He plans to return home and make regular trips back to Shanghai for treatment in the coming months.

Credit: Cai Wenjun / Shanghai Daily

Dr Liu Lingshuang from Longhua's Oncology Department highlighted the hospital's established expertise in tumor treatment. "We treat many expatriate patients, particularly from Asian countries. TCM has unique benefits in cancer care, such as mitigating the side effects of chemotherapy and targeted drugs and revitalizing the patient's overall constitution to help prolong life and enhance quality of life," she explained. "For this specific patient, we have developed a detailed, personalized treatment plan integrating both Western and TCM therapies." Dr Chen Xinlin, president of Longhua Hospital, emphasized that TCM is a significant draw for international medical tourism. "Longhua was designated as one of Shanghai's international medical tourism hospitals in 2023. Beyond treating patients, we offer TCM experience programs for foreigners interested in practices like herb identification, TCM exercises, and acupuncture. Our international medical department had already hosted over 50 groups in 2025," she said. Chen added that the hospital aims to promote TCM and Chinese culture globally. "Serving international patients has also helped us refine our hospital management and services. We incorporate feedback on diet, facilities, and respect for diverse cultural and religious backgrounds into our standard operations. These improvements ultimately benefit all our patients."