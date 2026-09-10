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[SH Health Guide-24] Parkway Shanghai

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 10, 2026
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Parkway Shanghai

Medical Tourism Pilot Institution Specialists from 14 Countries in 10 Languages

[SH Health Guide-24] Parkway Shanghai

Is Parkway Shanghai Right for You?

Parkway Shanghai is recommended for patients seeking complex medical treatment and aesthetic services with international standards.

It is especially known for:

  • Mako robotic joint replacement & joint surgery
  • Complex cardiac conditions & coronary intervention
  • Minimally invasive urologic procedures
  • Holistic TCM therapies (Tuina, acupuncture)
  • Professional teeth whitening & cosmetic dental care

About Parkway Shanghai

Parkway Shanghai, a member of IHH Healthcare, which operates 190 facilities across 10 countries, was among the first foreign healthcare providers in China. With over 40 clinical departments and specialists from 14 nations speaking 10 languages, they offer reliable, internationally accredited treatment to patients from around the world.

Medical Specialties

Orthopedics

Diagnosis and treatment for joint pain, injuries, and mobility-related conditions with rehabilitation support.

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Holistic traditional Chinese medicine therapies include Tuina and acupuncture, which are used for physical conditioning, pain relief, and sub-health recuperation.

Cardiology

Diagnosis and treatment for complex cardiac conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias.

Health Check-up

Personalized health check-up programs for early detection and long-term health planning.

Signature Departments

1. Dentistry

Professional teeth whitening – quick and convenient for travelers

2. Aesthetic Centre

Aesthetic treatments for skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction and facial contouring – quick and safe for a beauty refresh.

IF U GO

Parkway Health

Address: 1172 Jile Rd, Minhang District 闵行区季乐路1172号 (Parkway Shanghai Hospital)

Nearest Metro: Line 17, National Exhibition and Convention Center Station

Address: 3/F, 138 Huaihai Rd M., Huangpu District 淮海中路138号3层 (Parkway MediCenter Xintiandi

Nearest Metro: Line 8/14 Dashijie Station

Website: https://www.parkwayshanghai.com/

Tel : 400-819-6622

[SH Health Guide-24] Parkway Shanghai

Editor: Fu Rong

#NECC#Huangpu#Minhang#Shanghai
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