[SH Health Guide-24] Parkway Shanghai
Parkway Shanghai
Medical Tourism Pilot Institution Specialists from 14 Countries in 10 Languages
Is Parkway Shanghai Right for You?
Parkway Shanghai is recommended for patients seeking complex medical treatment and aesthetic services with international standards.
It is especially known for:
- Mako robotic joint replacement & joint surgery
- Complex cardiac conditions & coronary intervention
- Minimally invasive urologic procedures
- Holistic TCM therapies (Tuina, acupuncture)
- Professional teeth whitening & cosmetic dental care
About Parkway Shanghai
Parkway Shanghai, a member of IHH Healthcare, which operates 190 facilities across 10 countries, was among the first foreign healthcare providers in China. With over 40 clinical departments and specialists from 14 nations speaking 10 languages, they offer reliable, internationally accredited treatment to patients from around the world.
Medical Specialties
Orthopedics
Diagnosis and treatment for joint pain, injuries, and mobility-related conditions with rehabilitation support.
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Holistic traditional Chinese medicine therapies include Tuina and acupuncture, which are used for physical conditioning, pain relief, and sub-health recuperation.
Cardiology
Diagnosis and treatment for complex cardiac conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias.
Health Check-up
Personalized health check-up programs for early detection and long-term health planning.
Signature Departments
1. Dentistry
Professional teeth whitening – quick and convenient for travelers
2. Aesthetic Centre
Aesthetic treatments for skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction and facial contouring – quick and safe for a beauty refresh.
IF U GO
Parkway Health
Address: 1172 Jile Rd, Minhang District 闵行区季乐路1172号 (Parkway Shanghai Hospital)
Nearest Metro: Line 17, National Exhibition and Convention Center Station
Address: 3/F, 138 Huaihai Rd M., Huangpu District 淮海中路138号3层 (Parkway MediCenter Xintiandi
Nearest Metro: Line 8/14 Dashijie Station
Website: https://www.parkwayshanghai.com/
Tel : 400-819-6622
Editor: Fu Rong