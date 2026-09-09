[SH Health Guide] Huadong Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Huadong Hospital
Shanghai's earliest clinic providing healthcare services for expatriates
Huadong Hospital
Established in 1926 as Country Hospital (Hong'en Hospital in Chinese), Huadong Hospital was renamed in 1951. It is a Grade A tertiary general hospital with geriatric medicine, education, research, and preventative care. It serves Shanghai patients and international visitors.
It is especially known for:
- Geriatrics medicine
- Rehabilitation medicine
- Age-friendly medical institution
- Gastroenterology
- Pain Medicine
- Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine
About Huadong Hospital
The Huadong Hospital International Medical Center has evolved from the Foreign Patient Clinic established in 1993. It runs VIP outpatient clinics, VIP health check-ups and VIP wards, offering diversified, precise and comprehensive high-quality care widely trusted by overseas patients.
Medical Specialties
Urology
With comprehensive subspecialty teams, state-of-the-art minimally invasive technologies, and extensive clinical experience, we consistently achieve reliable outcomes, optimal organ function preservation, and low complication rates.
Vascular Surgery
The hospital provides diagnostic and therapeutic services for vascular and lymphatic diseases to patients both at home and abroad, as a renowned vascular surgery center that specializes in arterial, venous, and lymphatic disorders and is equipped with internationally advanced diagnostic and surgical facilities.
Thoracic Surgery
With a highly experienced physician team, state-of-the-art minimally invasive technologies and extensive clinical experience in lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors and chest trauma, it consistently achieves reliable outcomes, optimal functional preservation and low complication rates.
Signature Departments
1. Urology
Urogenital Oncology
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Urinary Stone Disease
Pelvic Floor & Functional Urology
2. Department of Vascular Surgery
Aortic Dissection and Aortic Aneurysm
Lower Extremity Arteriosclerosis Obliterans (ASO)
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Visceral Vascular Diseases
Varicose Veins of the Lower Extremity
Vascular Surgical Emergencies
3. Department of Thoracic Surgery
Pulmonary Nodules
Esophageal Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors
Chest wall tumors – radical surgical resection with en bloc chest wall reconstruction, ensuring complete tumor removal while preserving thoracic integrity and respiratory function
Chest trauma
Common functional and benign thoracic conditions
IF U GO
Huadong Hospital
Address: 221 Yan'an Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区延安西路221号
Nearest Metro Station: Line 2/7/14, Jing'an Temple Station
Tel: +86 21 62482423 (International Medical Department)
Website: www.huadonghospital.com
Editor: Fu Rong