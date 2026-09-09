[SH Health Guide] Huadong Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Huadong Hospital Shanghai's earliest clinic providing healthcare services for expatriates

Huadong Hospital Established in 1926 as Country Hospital (Hong'en Hospital in Chinese), Huadong Hospital was renamed in 1951. It is a Grade A tertiary general hospital with geriatric medicine, education, research, and preventative care. It serves Shanghai patients and international visitors. It is especially known for: Geriatrics medicine

Rehabilitation medicine

Age-friendly medical institution

Gastroenterology

Pain Medicine

Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine

About Huadong Hospital The Huadong Hospital International Medical Center has evolved from the Foreign Patient Clinic established in 1993. It runs VIP outpatient clinics, VIP health check-ups and VIP wards, offering diversified, precise and comprehensive high-quality care widely trusted by overseas patients.

Medical Specialties Urology With comprehensive subspecialty teams, state-of-the-art minimally invasive technologies, and extensive clinical experience, we consistently achieve reliable outcomes, optimal organ function preservation, and low complication rates. Vascular Surgery The hospital provides diagnostic and therapeutic services for vascular and lymphatic diseases to patients both at home and abroad, as a renowned vascular surgery center that specializes in arterial, venous, and lymphatic disorders and is equipped with internationally advanced diagnostic and surgical facilities. Thoracic Surgery With a highly experienced physician team, state-of-the-art minimally invasive technologies and extensive clinical experience in lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors and chest trauma, it consistently achieves reliable outcomes, optimal functional preservation and low complication rates.

Signature Departments 1. Urology Urogenital Oncology Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Urinary Stone Disease Pelvic Floor & Functional Urology 2. Department of Vascular Surgery Aortic Dissection and Aortic Aneurysm Lower Extremity Arteriosclerosis Obliterans (ASO) Carotid Artery Stenosis Visceral Vascular Diseases Varicose Veins of the Lower Extremity Vascular Surgical Emergencies 3. Department of Thoracic Surgery Pulmonary Nodules Esophageal Cancer Mediastinal Tumors Chest wall tumors – radical surgical resection with en bloc chest wall reconstruction, ensuring complete tumor removal while preserving thoracic integrity and respiratory function Chest trauma Common functional and benign thoracic conditions