[General]
Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Huadong Hospital

by Cai Wenjun
September 9, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Huadong Hospital

Shanghai's earliest clinic providing healthcare services for expatriates

Huadong Hospital

Established in 1926 as Country Hospital (Hong'en Hospital in Chinese), Huadong Hospital was renamed in 1951. It is a Grade A tertiary general hospital with geriatric medicine, education, research, and preventative care. It serves Shanghai patients and international visitors.

It is especially known for:

  • Geriatrics medicine
  • Rehabilitation medicine
  • Age-friendly medical institution
  • Gastroenterology
  • Pain Medicine
  • Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine

[SH Health Guide] Huadong Hospital

About Huadong Hospital

The Huadong Hospital International Medical Center has evolved from the Foreign Patient Clinic established in 1993. It runs VIP outpatient clinics, VIP health check-ups and VIP wards, offering diversified, precise and comprehensive high-quality care widely trusted by overseas patients.

Medical Specialties

Urology

With comprehensive subspecialty teams, state-of-the-art minimally invasive technologies, and extensive clinical experience, we consistently achieve reliable outcomes, optimal organ function preservation, and low complication rates.

Vascular Surgery

The hospital provides diagnostic and therapeutic services for vascular and lymphatic diseases to patients both at home and abroad, as a renowned vascular surgery center that specializes in arterial, venous, and lymphatic disorders and is equipped with internationally advanced diagnostic and surgical facilities.

Thoracic Surgery

With a highly experienced physician team, state-of-the-art minimally invasive technologies and extensive clinical experience in lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mediastinal tumors and chest trauma, it consistently achieves reliable outcomes, optimal functional preservation and low complication rates.

Signature Departments

1. Urology

Urogenital Oncology

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Urinary Stone Disease

Pelvic Floor & Functional Urology

2. Department of Vascular Surgery

Aortic Dissection and Aortic Aneurysm

Lower Extremity Arteriosclerosis Obliterans (ASO)

Carotid Artery Stenosis

Visceral Vascular Diseases

Varicose Veins of the Lower Extremity

Vascular Surgical Emergencies

3. Department of Thoracic Surgery

Pulmonary Nodules

Esophageal Cancer

Mediastinal Tumors

Chest wall tumors – radical surgical resection with en bloc chest wall reconstruction, ensuring complete tumor removal while preserving thoracic integrity and respiratory function

Chest trauma

Common functional and benign thoracic conditions

IF U GO

Huadong Hospital

Address: 221 Yan'an Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区延安西路221号

Nearest Metro Station: Line 2/7/14, Jing'an Temple Station

Tel: +86 21 62482423 (International Medical Department)

Website: www.huadonghospital.com

[SH Health Guide] Huadong Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Xinhua Media Suspends Shares to Buy Financial News Outlet Cailianshe
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Xinhua Media Suspends Shares to Buy Financial News Outlet Cailianshe
@ Zhou WeiranLineSep 9, 2026
In the Face of War, A Simple Meal Becomes a Beacon of Hope
[Opinion]
In the Face of War, A Simple Meal Becomes a Beacon of Hope
"Once Upon a Time the Middle East" explores the themes of humanity and war. Even in the worst moments of war, a simple warm dinner can represent deep hope and human connection.
Scripted Romance, Real Bills: Inside China's Paid-Love Role-Playing Games
Scripted Romance, Real Bills: Inside China's Paid-Love Role-Playing Games
Scripted Romance, Real Bills: Inside China's Paid-Love Role-Playing Games
Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week
[News]
Songjiang's Traditional Crafts Take Center Stage at Paris Design Week
Traditional artistry from Songjiang found new expression in Paris, where the "East Meets West: Woven Traditions" exhibition paired historic techniques with contemporary design.

Popular Reads

China's Consumer and Industrial Prices Rebound in August
1

China's Consumer and Industrial Prices Rebound in August

Auto Shanghai 2027 Puts Artificial Intelligence in the Spotlight
2

Auto Shanghai 2027 Puts Artificial Intelligence in the Spotlight

Xinhua Media Suspends Shares to Buy Financial News Outlet Cailianshe
3

Xinhua Media Suspends Shares to Buy Financial News Outlet Cailianshe

China Chic, Giant Floats &amp; Xiaolongbao: Welcome to Shanghai's Tourism Festival Parade
4

China Chic, Giant Floats &amp; Xiaolongbao: Welcome to Shanghai's Tourism Festival Parade