[Sh Health Guide] Huashan Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Huashan Hospital
Patient-Centered, Multidisciplinary, Closed-loop Huashan Model of International Medicine
If Huashan Right for You?
Huashan Hospital boasts the National Medical Center for Neurological Diseases, the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and the National Clinical Research Center for Geriatrics, as well as the National Quality Control Center for Dermatology and Venereology.
It is specially known for:
- General practice for common internal medicine diseases, chronic comorbidities and customized health check-ups and health promotion programs.
- Neurosurgery and Neurology
- Dermatological disease management and treatment
- Huashan Worldwide Medical Center (HWMC)
About Huashan
Founded in 1907, Huashan Hospital is a top comprehensive hospitals in Shanghai. Its Worldwide Medical Center holds JCI accreditation and is a designated medical institution for the Consulates General of 10 countries in Shanghai, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
Medical Specialities
Neurosurgery
Cerebrovascular surgery and neuro-intervention, neuro-trauma and neuro-critical care, glioma management, skull base surgery, spinal cord and spine surgery, pituitary tumor and endoscopic surgery, functional neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery, comprehensive neuro-oncology treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
Neurology
Cerebrovascular disease (CVD), stroke, Parkinson's disease (PD), cognitive impairment, epilepsy, motor neuron disease (MND), neuro-muscular disease.
Hand Surgery
Peripheral nerve injury repair, hand function reconstruction, acute hand trauma and limb (digit) replantation, flap reconstruction for complex hand injuries, brachial plexus injury and management.
Dermatology
The dermatology section includes atopic dermatitis (AD), psoriasis, vitiligo, alopecia, acne vulgaris, autoimmune bullous diseases, fungal skin infections, cutaneous tumors, inherited rare dermatoses, and more.
Infectious Diseases
Fever of unknown origin (FUO) and complex infectious diseases, critical central nervous system infections, management of severe hepatitis, critical liver diseases and hepatocellular carcinoma, tropical diseases and travel medicine.
Signature Departments
1. Neurosurgery
Brain tumor
Brain-computer interface (BCI)
2. Neurology
3. Dermatology
4. Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation Medicine
Lumbar/cervical discectomy
Fracture management and orthopedic trauma surgery
Total knee and hip arthroplasty, reconstructive surgery for shoulder and knee sports injuries, as well as limb, aphasia, and cognitive rehabilitation, are included in this category.
5. General Surgery
Tumor treatment
Weight-loss surgery
IF U GO
Huashan Hospital
Address: 12 Wulumuqi Rd M., Jing'an District, Shanghai 静安区乌鲁木齐中路12号
Nearest Metro: Line 1, Changshu Road Station
Tel: +86 21 52889998 / 62483986 (Huashan Worldwide Medical Center (HWMC)
Website: www.huashan.org.cn
Editor: Fu Rong