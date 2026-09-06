[Sh Health Guide] Huashan Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

If Huashan Right for You?

Huashan Hospital boasts the National Medical Center for Neurological Diseases, the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and the National Clinical Research Center for Geriatrics, as well as the National Quality Control Center for Dermatology and Venereology.

It is specially known for:

