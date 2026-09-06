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[Sh Health Guide] Huashan Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 6, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Huashan Hospital

Patient-Centered, Multidisciplinary, Closed-loop Huashan Model of International Medicine

[Sh Health Guide] Huashan Hospital

If Huashan Right for You?

Huashan Hospital boasts the National Medical Center for Neurological Diseases, the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and the National Clinical Research Center for Geriatrics, as well as the National Quality Control Center for Dermatology and Venereology.

It is specially known for:

  • General practice for common internal medicine diseases, chronic comorbidities and customized health check-ups and health promotion programs.
  • Neurosurgery and Neurology
  • Dermatological disease management and treatment
  • Huashan Worldwide Medical Center (HWMC)

About Huashan

Founded in 1907, Huashan Hospital is a top comprehensive hospitals in Shanghai. Its Worldwide Medical Center holds JCI accreditation and is a designated medical institution for the Consulates General of 10 countries in Shanghai, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Medical Specialities

Neurosurgery

Cerebrovascular surgery and neuro-intervention, neuro-trauma and neuro-critical care, glioma management, skull base surgery, spinal cord and spine surgery, pituitary tumor and endoscopic surgery, functional neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery, comprehensive neuro-oncology treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Neurology

Cerebrovascular disease (CVD), stroke, Parkinson's disease (PD), cognitive impairment, epilepsy, motor neuron disease (MND), neuro-muscular disease.

Hand Surgery

Peripheral nerve injury repair, hand function reconstruction, acute hand trauma and limb (digit) replantation, flap reconstruction for complex hand injuries, brachial plexus injury and management.

Dermatology

The dermatology section includes atopic dermatitis (AD), psoriasis, vitiligo, alopecia, acne vulgaris, autoimmune bullous diseases, fungal skin infections, cutaneous tumors, inherited rare dermatoses, and more.

Infectious Diseases

Fever of unknown origin (FUO) and complex infectious diseases, critical central nervous system infections, management of severe hepatitis, critical liver diseases and hepatocellular carcinoma, tropical diseases and travel medicine.

Signature Departments

1. Neurosurgery

Brain tumor

Brain-computer interface (BCI)

2. Neurology

3. Dermatology

4. Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation Medicine

Lumbar/cervical discectomy

Fracture management and orthopedic trauma surgery

Total knee and hip arthroplasty, reconstructive surgery for shoulder and knee sports injuries, as well as limb, aphasia, and cognitive rehabilitation, are included in this category.

5. General Surgery

Tumor treatment

Weight-loss surgery

IF U GO

Huashan Hospital

Address: 12 Wulumuqi Rd M., Jing'an District, Shanghai 静安区乌鲁木齐中路12号

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Changshu Road Station

Tel: +86 21 52889998 / 62483986 (Huashan Worldwide Medical Center (HWMC)

Website: www.huashan.org.cn

[Sh Health Guide] Huashan Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

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