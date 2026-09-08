[SH Health Guide] Jiahui Health

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Jiahui Health Jiahui Health is a private healthcare network in China that offers high-quality medical care to both local and international patients.

Is it Jiahui Right for You? Its healthcare system includes Jiahui International Hospital and a network of clinics offering a broad range of medical specialties and services. It is especially known for:

Cancer Care

Cardiac Health

Women's & Children's Health (including IVF/Fertility Services)

Health Management & Check-ups

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Surgery

About Jiahui It offers safe, patient-centered care with internationally trained physicians and modern facilities, backed by advanced medical technology. The International Patient Services team provides a seamless experience from inquiry and medical review to travel support, treatment, and post-return follow-up.

Medical Specialties Cancer Care Comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment services in line with international standards. Cardiac Care Comprehensive cardiovascular care, including cardiac consultations, advanced diagnostic testing, interventional cardiology procedures, and long-term disease management. Women's & Children's Health Care Coordinated care across obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, and adolescent health. Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Our orthopedic and sports medicine specialists provide expert care for injuries, joint disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions. Surgery Coordinated preoperative assessment, safe surgical care, and structured postoperative follow-up across multiple surgical disciplines.

Signature Departments 1. Jiahui International Cancer Center Cancer screening, diagnostic services and cancer risk assessment Chemotherapy and radiotherapy Targeted therapy and immunotherapy CAR-T therapy Comprehensive surgical oncology services 2. Cardiac Center 3. Women's & Children's Health Care Prenatal and postnatal care Gynecological consultations Pediatric care IVF and assisted reproductive services 4. Surgery Department Diagnostic imaging Non-surgical management Minimally invasive procedures Rehabilitation