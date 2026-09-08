[SH Health Guide] Jiahui Health
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Jiahui Health
Jiahui Health is a private healthcare network in China that offers high-quality medical care to both local and international patients.
Is it Jiahui Right for You?
Its healthcare system includes Jiahui International Hospital and a network of clinics offering a broad range of medical specialties and services.
It is especially known for:
- Cancer Care
- Cardiac Health
- Women's & Children's Health (including IVF/Fertility Services)
- Health Management & Check-ups
- Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
- Surgery
About Jiahui
It offers safe, patient-centered care with internationally trained physicians and modern facilities, backed by advanced medical technology. The International Patient Services team provides a seamless experience from inquiry and medical review to travel support, treatment, and post-return follow-up.
Medical Specialties
Cancer Care
Comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment services in line with international standards.
Cardiac Care
Comprehensive cardiovascular care, including cardiac consultations, advanced diagnostic testing, interventional cardiology procedures, and long-term disease management.
Women's & Children's Health Care
Coordinated care across obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, and adolescent health.
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Our orthopedic and sports medicine specialists provide expert care for injuries, joint disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions.
Surgery
Coordinated preoperative assessment, safe surgical care, and structured postoperative follow-up across multiple surgical disciplines.
Signature Departments
1. Jiahui International Cancer Center
Cancer screening, diagnostic services and cancer risk assessment
Chemotherapy and radiotherapy
Targeted therapy and immunotherapy
CAR-T therapy
Comprehensive surgical oncology services
2. Cardiac Center
3. Women's & Children's Health Care
Prenatal and postnatal care
Gynecological consultations
Pediatric care
IVF and assisted reproductive services
4. Surgery Department
Diagnostic imaging
Non-surgical management
Minimally invasive procedures
Rehabilitation
IF U GO
Jiahui International Hospital
Address: 689 Guiping Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai 徐汇区桂平路689号
Nearest Metro: Line 9, Caohejing Development Zone Station
International Office Contact:
WhatsApp: +852 4619 1904
Website: www.jiahui.com
Editor: Fu Rong