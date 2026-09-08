[General]
Xuhui
Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Jiahui Health

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 8, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Jiahui Health

Jiahui Health is a private healthcare network in China that offers high-quality medical care to both local and international patients.

[SH Health Guide] Jiahui Health

Is it Jiahui Right for You?

Its healthcare system includes Jiahui International Hospital and a network of clinics offering a broad range of medical specialties and services.

It is especially known for:

  • Cancer Care
  • Cardiac Health
  • Women's & Children's Health (including IVF/Fertility Services)
  • Health Management & Check-ups
  • Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
  • Surgery

About Jiahui

It offers safe, patient-centered care with internationally trained physicians and modern facilities, backed by advanced medical technology. The International Patient Services team provides a seamless experience from inquiry and medical review to travel support, treatment, and post-return follow-up.

Medical Specialties

Cancer Care

Comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment services in line with international standards.

Cardiac Care

Comprehensive cardiovascular care, including cardiac consultations, advanced diagnostic testing, interventional cardiology procedures, and long-term disease management.

Women's & Children's Health Care

Coordinated care across obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, and adolescent health.

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Our orthopedic and sports medicine specialists provide expert care for injuries, joint disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions.

Surgery

Coordinated preoperative assessment, safe surgical care, and structured postoperative follow-up across multiple surgical disciplines.

Signature Departments

1. Jiahui International Cancer Center

Cancer screening, diagnostic services and cancer risk assessment

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy

Targeted therapy and immunotherapy

CAR-T therapy

Comprehensive surgical oncology services

2. Cardiac Center

3. Women's & Children's Health Care

Prenatal and postnatal care

Gynecological consultations

Pediatric care

IVF and assisted reproductive services

4. Surgery Department

Diagnostic imaging

Non-surgical management

Minimally invasive procedures

Rehabilitation

IF U GO

Jiahui International Hospital

Address: 689 Guiping Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai 徐汇区桂平路689号

Nearest Metro: Line 9, Caohejing Development Zone Station

International Office Contact:

WhatsApp: +852 4619 1904

Website: www.jiahui.com

[SH Health Guide] Jiahui Health

Editor: Fu Rong

#Xuhui#Shanghai
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