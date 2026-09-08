[SH Health Guide] Longhua Hospital: A Global Leader in Integrative Medicine
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Longhua Hospital
Leading Integrated TCM & Western Medicine For International Patients
Is Longhua Hospital Right for You?
Longhua Hospital is recommended for patients seeking integrated treatment and rehabilitation.
It is especially known for:
- Cancer supportive care
- Stroke & neurological rehabilitation
- Respiratory rehabilitation
- Chronic pain management
- Digestive & anorectal disorders
About Longhua
Founded in 1960, Longhua Hospital is a prominent teaching hospital in China, specialising in Traditional Chinese Medicine. It provides integrated medical care to patients from around the globe.
Medical Specialties
Oncology
Supportive care during chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.
Rehabilitation
Neurological, respiratory, swallowing and visceral rehabilitation.
Anorectal treatment
Anorectal, colorectal, and pelvic floor disorders
Orthopedics & Pain Management
Integrated therapies combining acupuncture, Tuina and rehabilitation.
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Acupuncture, herbal medicine, Tuina massage and other evidence-based TCM treatments.
Signature Departments
1. Rehabilitation
Stroke recovery
Speech & swallowing therapy
Respiratory rehabilitation
2. 0ncology
Chemotherapy side-effect management
Integrative cancer care
3. Anorectal department
Anorectal, colorectal and pelvic floor care
Crohn's disease and complex colorectal conditions
IF U GO
Longhua Hospital
Address: 725 Wanping Rd S., Xuhui District 徐汇区宛平南路725号
Website: www.longhua.net
Tel: +86 216438 5700, 189-1776-7605 ( International Medical Center)
Nearest Metro: Line 7/ Line 12, Longhua Station
Editor: Fu Rong