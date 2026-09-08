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[SH Health Guide] Longhua Hospital: A Global Leader in Integrative Medicine

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 8, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

[SH Health Guide] Longhua Hospital: A Global Leader in Integrative Medicine

Longhua Hospital

Leading Integrated TCM & Western Medicine For International Patients

[SH Health Guide] Longhua Hospital: A Global Leader in Integrative Medicine

Is Longhua Hospital Right for You?

Longhua Hospital is recommended for patients seeking integrated treatment and rehabilitation.

It is especially known for:

  • Cancer supportive care
  • Stroke & neurological rehabilitation
  • Respiratory rehabilitation
  • Chronic pain management
  • Digestive & anorectal disorders

About Longhua

Founded in 1960, Longhua Hospital is a prominent teaching hospital in China, specialising in Traditional Chinese Medicine. It provides integrated medical care to patients from around the globe.

Medical Specialties

Oncology

Supportive care during chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

Rehabilitation

Neurological, respiratory, swallowing and visceral rehabilitation.

Anorectal treatment

Anorectal, colorectal, and pelvic floor disorders

Orthopedics & Pain Management

Integrated therapies combining acupuncture, Tuina and rehabilitation.

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Acupuncture, herbal medicine, Tuina massage and other evidence-based TCM treatments.

Signature Departments

1. Rehabilitation

Stroke recovery

Speech & swallowing therapy

Respiratory rehabilitation

2. 0ncology

Chemotherapy side-effect management

Integrative cancer care

3. Anorectal department

Anorectal, colorectal and pelvic floor care

Crohn's disease and complex colorectal conditions

IF U GO

Longhua Hospital

Address: 725 Wanping Rd S., Xuhui District 徐汇区宛平南路725号

Website: www.longhua.net

Tel: +86 216438 5700, 189-1776-7605 ( International Medical Center)

Nearest Metro: Line 7/ Line 12, Longhua Station

Editor: Fu Rong

#Xuhui#Shanghai
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