Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Longhua Hospital Leading Integrated TCM & Western Medicine For International Patients

Is Longhua Hospital Right for You? Longhua Hospital is recommended for patients seeking integrated treatment and rehabilitation. It is especially known for:

Cancer supportive care

Stroke & neurological rehabilitation

Respiratory rehabilitation

Chronic pain management

Digestive & anorectal disorders

About Longhua Founded in 1960, Longhua Hospital is a prominent teaching hospital in China, specialising in Traditional Chinese Medicine. It provides integrated medical care to patients from around the globe.

Medical Specialties Oncology Supportive care during chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Rehabilitation Neurological, respiratory, swallowing and visceral rehabilitation. Anorectal treatment Anorectal, colorectal, and pelvic floor disorders Orthopedics & Pain Management Integrated therapies combining acupuncture, Tuina and rehabilitation. Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncture, herbal medicine, Tuina massage and other evidence-based TCM treatments.

Signature Departments 1. Rehabilitation

Stroke recovery Speech & swallowing therapy Respiratory rehabilitation 2. 0ncology Chemotherapy side-effect management Integrative cancer care 3. Anorectal department Anorectal, colorectal and pelvic floor care Crohn's disease and complex colorectal conditions