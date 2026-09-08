Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, which is nicknamed Shanghai Red House, is a top professional hospital on obstetrics and gynecology in the nation.

Is Red Hospital Hospital Right for You? The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University is committed to delivering high-quality, comfortable and accessible medical services for women. It is especially known for:

Whole-process pregnancy and delivery service

Female disease screening, diagnosis and treatment

Gynecological tumor surgery and rehabilitation

Infertility diagnosis, treatment and IVF service

About Red House Hospital Founded in 1884, Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University is China's earliest women's hospital. As a Grade A tertiary specialized hospital integrating medical services, teaching and scientific research, it has ranked among China's top 10 obstetrics and gynecology specialized hospitals for successive years.

Medical Specialties Cervical Diseases The distinctive "Red House Hysteroscopy Model" leads domestic industry standards, delivering integrated outpatient, day-care and inpatient hysteroscopic services. Gynecological Endocrinology The hospital accepts referrals of critical and complicated cases from hospitals at all levels, including severe refractory abnormal uterine bleeding combined with serious anemia and critical ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). Gynecologic Oncology The team performs all types of radical surgery and cytoreductive surgery, and carries out multidisciplinary rescue treatment for advanced and recurrent tumors. Individualized therapy with chemotherapy and targeted agents is available, together with genetic counseling services for gynecological cancers.

Signature Department 1. Department of Cervical Diseases Cervical Cancer 2. Department of Gynecological Endocrinology Complicated disease Fertility preservation 3. Department of Gynecologic Oncology Cervical cancer Ovarian cancer Endometrial cancer Gestational trophoblastic tumors