[SH Health Guide] Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University
Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, which is nicknamed Shanghai Red House, is a top professional hospital on obstetrics and gynecology in the nation.
Is Red Hospital Hospital Right for You?
The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University is committed to delivering high-quality, comfortable and accessible medical services for women.
It is especially known for:
- Whole-process pregnancy and delivery service
- Female disease screening, diagnosis and treatment
- Gynecological tumor surgery and rehabilitation
- Infertility diagnosis, treatment and IVF service
About Red House Hospital
Founded in 1884, Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University is China's earliest women's hospital. As a Grade A tertiary specialized hospital integrating medical services, teaching and scientific research, it has ranked among China's top 10 obstetrics and gynecology specialized hospitals for successive years.
Medical Specialties
Cervical Diseases
The distinctive "Red House Hysteroscopy Model" leads domestic industry standards, delivering integrated outpatient, day-care and inpatient hysteroscopic services.
Gynecological Endocrinology
The hospital accepts referrals of critical and complicated cases from hospitals at all levels, including severe refractory abnormal uterine bleeding combined with serious anemia and critical ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS).
Gynecologic Oncology
The team performs all types of radical surgery and cytoreductive surgery, and carries out multidisciplinary rescue treatment for advanced and recurrent tumors. Individualized therapy with chemotherapy and targeted agents is available, together with genetic counseling services for gynecological cancers.
Signature Department
1. Department of Cervical Diseases
Cervical Cancer
2. Department of Gynecological Endocrinology
Complicated disease
Fertility preservation
3. Department of Gynecologic Oncology
Cervical cancer
Ovarian cancer
Endometrial cancer
Gestational trophoblastic tumors
IF U GO
Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University
Huangpu Campus
Address: 588 Fangxie Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区方斜路588号
Nearest Metro: Line 8/9, Lujiabang Road Station
Yangpu Campus
Address: 128 Shenyang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区沈阳路128号
Nearest Metro: Line 12, Ningguo Rd Station; Line 18, Pingliang Rd Station
Tel: +86 21 3318-9900 ext 8538 (International Medical Department)
Website: www.fckyy.org.cn
Editor: Fu Rong