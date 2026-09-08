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Huangpu
Fudan University
Yangpu

[SH Health Guide] Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 8, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University

Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, which is nicknamed Shanghai Red House, is a top professional hospital on obstetrics and gynecology in the nation.

[SH Health Guide] Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University

Is Red Hospital Hospital Right for You?

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University is committed to delivering high-quality, comfortable and accessible medical services for women.

It is especially known for:

  • Whole-process pregnancy and delivery service
  • Female disease screening, diagnosis and treatment
  • Gynecological tumor surgery and rehabilitation
  • Infertility diagnosis, treatment and IVF service

About Red House Hospital

Founded in 1884, Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University is China's earliest women's hospital. As a Grade A tertiary specialized hospital integrating medical services, teaching and scientific research, it has ranked among China's top 10 obstetrics and gynecology specialized hospitals for successive years.

Medical Specialties

Cervical Diseases

The distinctive "Red House Hysteroscopy Model" leads domestic industry standards, delivering integrated outpatient, day-care and inpatient hysteroscopic services.

Gynecological Endocrinology

The hospital accepts referrals of critical and complicated cases from hospitals at all levels, including severe refractory abnormal uterine bleeding combined with serious anemia and critical ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS).

Gynecologic Oncology

The team performs all types of radical surgery and cytoreductive surgery, and carries out multidisciplinary rescue treatment for advanced and recurrent tumors. Individualized therapy with chemotherapy and targeted agents is available, together with genetic counseling services for gynecological cancers.

Signature Department

1. Department of Cervical Diseases

Cervical Cancer

2. Department of Gynecological Endocrinology

Complicated disease

Fertility preservation

3. Department of Gynecologic Oncology

Cervical cancer

Ovarian cancer

Endometrial cancer

Gestational trophoblastic tumors

[SH Health Guide] Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University

IF U GO

Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University

Huangpu Campus

Address: 588 Fangxie Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区方斜路588号

Nearest Metro: Line 8/9, Lujiabang Road Station

Yangpu Campus

Address: 128 Shenyang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区沈阳路128号

Nearest Metro: Line 12, Ningguo Rd Station; Line 18, Pingliang Rd Station

Tel: +86 21 3318-9900 ext 8538 (International Medical Department)

Website: www.fckyy.org.cn

Editor: Fu Rong

#Huangpu#Fudan University#Yangpu#Shanghai#Shenyang
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