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Nanjing Road
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Pudong New Area

[SH Health Guide] Renji Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 6, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Renji Hospital

A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Care

[SH Health Guide] Renji Hospital

Is Renji Hospital Right for You?

It is especially known for:

  • Expatriates seeking premium, multilingual healthcare in Shanghai
  • International medical travelers needing specialized diagnosis or treatment
  • Patients with international commercial health insurance preferring direct billing
  • Individuals seeking world-class specialty care through global partnerships
  • Families looking for comprehensive, personalized health management

About Renji: Heritage & Innovation

Founded in 1844, Renji Hospital was Shanghai's earliest Western medicine hospital. With a history spanning over 180 years, it has grown from a small mission hospital into a world-class medical center integrating clinical care, teaching, and research.

Renji Hospital has four campuses (East, West, South, North) and the Shanghai Cancer Institute, with a total of 2,750 approved beds and 54 clinical departments. In 2025, the hospital recorded over 7.46 million outpatient and emergency visits, over 268,000 inpatient discharges, and over 133,000 surgeries (including over 44,000 day surgeries).

[SH Health Guide] Renji Hospital

Medical Specialities

Liver Transplant Surgery

One of the world's largest pediatric liver transplant centers

Reproductive Medicine

The National Research Center for Assisted Reproductive Technology (Shanghai Branch), DNV RTAC International Accreditation for Reproductive Medicine (IVF), ART cycle volume and clinical pregnancy rates consistently rank first in Shanghai.

Gastroenterology

High-end endoscopic examinations and treatments: The number of cases for autoimmune liver diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases ranks among the top in Shanghai.

Rheumatology

Manages over 40% of all SLE cases in Shanghai, innovative drug Iguratimod is included in 3 international guidelines, led the formulation of an Asia-Pacific guideline on lupus nephritis.

Signature Departments

1. Liver Surgery Department

Pediatric liver transplant

2. Urology Department

Urological robotic surgery

Urological cancer treatment

Hyperplasia of prostate

3. Hematology Department

CAR-T therapy

Hematologic disease treatment

Immunotherapy

4. Reproductive Medicine Department

Assisted reproductive technology

AI-assisted IVF service

IF U GO

International Medical Department of Renji Hospital

East Campus (Pudong)

Address: 1/F, Health Management Center Building, 33 Beiyuan Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区北园路33号仁济医院健康管理中心1楼

Nearest Metro: Line 4, Tangqiao Station, East Campus

West Campus (Huangpu)

Address: 4/F, Bldg 6, 145 Shandong Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区山东中路145号6号楼4楼

Line 2/10, Nanjing Road E Station, West Campus

South Campus (Minhang)

Address: 3/F, Outpatient Clinic, 2000 Jiangyue Rd, Minhang District 闵行区江月路2000号门诊3楼

Line 8 (Jiangyue Road Station, South Campus

Tel: +86 21 68383408 +86 21 68383210

Website: https://www.renji.com/en

Editor: Fu Rong

#Nanjing Road#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Huangpu#Minhang#Shanghai#Nanjing
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