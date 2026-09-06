[SH Health Guide] Renji Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Renji Hospital A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Care

Is Renji Hospital Right for You? It is especially known for:

Expatriates seeking premium, multilingual healthcare in Shanghai

International medical travelers needing specialized diagnosis or treatment

Patients with international commercial health insurance preferring direct billing

Individuals seeking world-class specialty care through global partnerships

Families looking for comprehensive, personalized health management

About Renji: Heritage & Innovation Founded in 1844, Renji Hospital was Shanghai's earliest Western medicine hospital. With a history spanning over 180 years, it has grown from a small mission hospital into a world-class medical center integrating clinical care, teaching, and research.

Renji Hospital has four campuses (East, West, South, North) and the Shanghai Cancer Institute, with a total of 2,750 approved beds and 54 clinical departments. In 2025, the hospital recorded over 7.46 million outpatient and emergency visits, over 268,000 inpatient discharges, and over 133,000 surgeries (including over 44,000 day surgeries).

Medical Specialities Liver Transplant Surgery

One of the world's largest pediatric liver transplant centers Reproductive Medicine

The National Research Center for Assisted Reproductive Technology (Shanghai Branch), DNV RTAC International Accreditation for Reproductive Medicine (IVF), ART cycle volume and clinical pregnancy rates consistently rank first in Shanghai. Gastroenterology

High-end endoscopic examinations and treatments: The number of cases for autoimmune liver diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases ranks among the top in Shanghai. Rheumatology

Manages over 40% of all SLE cases in Shanghai, innovative drug Iguratimod is included in 3 international guidelines, led the formulation of an Asia-Pacific guideline on lupus nephritis.

Signature Departments 1. Liver Surgery Department Pediatric liver transplant 2. Urology Department

Urological robotic surgery

Urological cancer treatment Hyperplasia of prostate 3. Hematology Department CAR-T therapy Hematologic disease treatment Immunotherapy 4. Reproductive Medicine Department Assisted reproductive technology AI-assisted IVF service