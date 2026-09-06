[SH Health Guide] Renji Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Renji Hospital
A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Care
Is Renji Hospital Right for You?
It is especially known for:
- Expatriates seeking premium, multilingual healthcare in Shanghai
- International medical travelers needing specialized diagnosis or treatment
- Patients with international commercial health insurance preferring direct billing
- Individuals seeking world-class specialty care through global partnerships
- Families looking for comprehensive, personalized health management
About Renji: Heritage & Innovation
Founded in 1844, Renji Hospital was Shanghai's earliest Western medicine hospital. With a history spanning over 180 years, it has grown from a small mission hospital into a world-class medical center integrating clinical care, teaching, and research.
Renji Hospital has four campuses (East, West, South, North) and the Shanghai Cancer Institute, with a total of 2,750 approved beds and 54 clinical departments. In 2025, the hospital recorded over 7.46 million outpatient and emergency visits, over 268,000 inpatient discharges, and over 133,000 surgeries (including over 44,000 day surgeries).
Medical Specialities
Liver Transplant Surgery
One of the world's largest pediatric liver transplant centers
Reproductive Medicine
The National Research Center for Assisted Reproductive Technology (Shanghai Branch), DNV RTAC International Accreditation for Reproductive Medicine (IVF), ART cycle volume and clinical pregnancy rates consistently rank first in Shanghai.
Gastroenterology
High-end endoscopic examinations and treatments: The number of cases for autoimmune liver diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases ranks among the top in Shanghai.
Rheumatology
Manages over 40% of all SLE cases in Shanghai, innovative drug Iguratimod is included in 3 international guidelines, led the formulation of an Asia-Pacific guideline on lupus nephritis.
Signature Departments
1. Liver Surgery Department
Pediatric liver transplant
2. Urology Department
Urological robotic surgery
Urological cancer treatment
Hyperplasia of prostate
3. Hematology Department
CAR-T therapy
Hematologic disease treatment
Immunotherapy
4. Reproductive Medicine Department
Assisted reproductive technology
AI-assisted IVF service
IF U GO
International Medical Department of Renji Hospital
East Campus (Pudong)
Address: 1/F, Health Management Center Building, 33 Beiyuan Road, Pudong New Area 浦东新区北园路33号仁济医院健康管理中心1楼
Nearest Metro: Line 4, Tangqiao Station, East Campus
West Campus (Huangpu)
Address: 4/F, Bldg 6, 145 Shandong Rd M., Huangpu District 黄浦区山东中路145号6号楼4楼
Line 2/10, Nanjing Road E Station, West Campus
South Campus (Minhang)
Address: 3/F, Outpatient Clinic, 2000 Jiangyue Rd, Minhang District 闵行区江月路2000号门诊3楼
Line 8 (Jiangyue Road Station, South Campus
Tel: +86 21 68383408 +86 21 68383210
Website: https://www.renji.com/en
Editor: Fu Rong