[General]
Huangpu
Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Ruijin Hospital

by Cai Wenjun
September 5, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Ruijin Hospital

Ruijin Hospital is a prestigious leading general hospital in Shanghai for international patients.

[SH Health Guide] Ruijin Hospital

Is Ruijin Hospital Right for You?

The hospital operates across multiple sites and has broad experience in serving the international community and expatriates.

It is especially known for:

  • Endocrinological disease prevention and control
  • Hematology capability matching top international standards
  • General surgery
  • Various national clinical research centers

About Ruijin

Founded in 1907 as Guangci Hospital, Ruijin Hospital is a major Chinese center for clinical excellence, medical education, and scientific research.

Medical Specialities

Pancreatic Disease Center

As China's first and globally largest integrated one-stop pancreatic disease treatment center, it brings together pancreatic surgery, intensive care units (ICU), endoscopic minimally invasive therapy, interventional radiology, oncological pathology and research laboratories. Patients can complete the full spectrum of treatment procedures on-site, achieving seamless care from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation.

Respiratory Disease

For patients suffering from intractable respiratory disorders including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis and interstitial lung disease, the hospital delivers full-cycle, precise, efficient, safe and accessible treatment and has also pioneered cutting-edge technologies like stem cell therapy.

Hematology

For patients with lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other hematological malignancies that respond poorly to standard therapies, as one of China's earliest medical centers to deliver CAR-T treatment, Ruijin Hospital draws on its century-long heritage and world-class disciplinary strengths to provide full-cycle, precise, efficient, safe and accessible care for blood tumor patients. It has also pioneered an integrated "medical care + recuperative travel" model to seamlessly combine treatment and rehabilitation.

Signature Departments

1. Pancreatic Disease

Robotic Minimally Invasive Surgery

TCR-T Cell Therapy

mRNA Vaccine

2. Hematology Department

Standard hematological disease treatment

CAR-T therapy

IF U GO

Ruijin Hospital

197 Ruijin Rd No.2, Huangpu District 黄浦区瑞金二路197号

Tel: +86 21 6467 8970 (International Medical Department)

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Shaanxi Rd S. Station; Line 9, Dapuqiao Station

Website: www.rjh.com.cn

[SH Health Guide] Ruijin Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Huangpu#Shanghai
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