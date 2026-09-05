[SH Health Guide] Ruijin Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Ruijin Hospital Ruijin Hospital is a prestigious leading general hospital in Shanghai for international patients.

Is Ruijin Hospital Right for You? The hospital operates across multiple sites and has broad experience in serving the international community and expatriates. It is especially known for:

Endocrinological disease prevention and control

Hematology capability matching top international standards

General surgery

Various national clinical research centers

About Ruijin Founded in 1907 as Guangci Hospital, Ruijin Hospital is a major Chinese center for clinical excellence, medical education, and scientific research.

Medical Specialities Pancreatic Disease Center As China's first and globally largest integrated one-stop pancreatic disease treatment center, it brings together pancreatic surgery, intensive care units (ICU), endoscopic minimally invasive therapy, interventional radiology, oncological pathology and research laboratories. Patients can complete the full spectrum of treatment procedures on-site, achieving seamless care from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation. Respiratory Disease For patients suffering from intractable respiratory disorders including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis and interstitial lung disease, the hospital delivers full-cycle, precise, efficient, safe and accessible treatment and has also pioneered cutting-edge technologies like stem cell therapy. Hematology For patients with lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other hematological malignancies that respond poorly to standard therapies, as one of China's earliest medical centers to deliver CAR-T treatment, Ruijin Hospital draws on its century-long heritage and world-class disciplinary strengths to provide full-cycle, precise, efficient, safe and accessible care for blood tumor patients. It has also pioneered an integrated "medical care + recuperative travel" model to seamlessly combine treatment and rehabilitation.

Signature Departments 1. Pancreatic Disease Robotic Minimally Invasive Surgery TCR-T Cell Therapy mRNA Vaccine 2. Hematology Department Standard hematological disease treatment CAR-T therapy