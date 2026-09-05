Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital The hospital in north Shanghai specializes in comprehensive majors.

Is Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital Right for You? Its International Medical Services adopts the international model that includes GP first contact, specialist appointments, MDT, and integrated TCM & Western medicine. It is especially known for: Emergency Service Sports Medicine Integrated TCM & Western Medicine and Health Management High-end International Medical Service

About Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital One of Shanghai's first certified regional medical centers, Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital, opened in 1921 as a public Grade A tertiary general hospital. Only a few hospitals offer MRI and plastic trauma repair in their emergency departments.

Medical Specialities Sports Rehabilitation

Multidisciplinary care for sports injuries, fractures, spinal disorders and postoperative TCM Service The services offered include acupuncture, Hongkou intangible heritage, TCM bone setting, and herbal therapy, all aimed at pain relief and wellness. Aesthetic Medical Center Anorectal Medicine

A Shanghai key TCM discipline with Ming/Qing heritage and low recurrence rates. Sleep disorder China's original six-in-one insomnia therapy combining cognitive therapy, herbal medicine and nerve block.

Signature Departments 1. Aesthetic Medical Center Thermage FLX Ultraformer III 5D Collagen Light and PicoSure Pro 2. Cardiac Valve Center 300+ valve procedures since 2023 with same-day extubation and next-day mobilization 3. Gastrointestinal Surgery FRAS protocol Discharge within 24–30 hours, costs reduced by over 30% 4. International Medical Services (Sinarmas Healthcare) Two DSA hybrid operating rooms Direct billing One-stop service model