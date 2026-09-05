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Hongkou
Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 5, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital

The hospital in north Shanghai specializes in comprehensive majors.

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital

Is Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital Right for You?

Its International Medical Services adopts the international model that includes GP first contact, specialist appointments, MDT, and integrated TCM & Western medicine.

It is especially known for:

Emergency Service

Sports Medicine

Integrated TCM & Western Medicine and Health Management

High-end International Medical Service

About Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital

One of Shanghai's first certified regional medical centers, Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital, opened in 1921 as a public Grade A tertiary general hospital. Only a few hospitals offer MRI and plastic trauma repair in their emergency departments.

Medical Specialities

Sports Rehabilitation

Multidisciplinary care for sports injuries, fractures, spinal disorders and postoperative

TCM Service

The services offered include acupuncture, Hongkou intangible heritage, TCM bone setting, and herbal therapy, all aimed at pain relief and wellness.

Aesthetic Medical Center

Anorectal Medicine

A Shanghai key TCM discipline with Ming/Qing heritage and low recurrence rates.

Sleep disorder

China's original six-in-one insomnia therapy combining cognitive therapy, herbal medicine and nerve block.

Signature Departments

1. Aesthetic Medical Center

Thermage FLX

Ultraformer III

5D Collagen Light and PicoSure Pro

2. Cardiac Valve Center

300+ valve procedures since 2023 with same-day extubation and next-day mobilization

3. Gastrointestinal Surgery

FRAS protocol

Discharge within 24–30 hours, costs reduced by over 30%

4. International Medical Services (Sinarmas Healthcare)

Two DSA hybrid operating rooms

Direct billing

One-stop service model

IF U GO

Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital

Address: 1279 Sanmen Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai 虹口区三门路1279号

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Pengpuxincun Station

International Medical Service

Address: 1-2/F, Jihui Building, 512 Zhapu Rd, Hongkou District 乍浦路512号吉汇大厦裙楼1-2楼

Nearest Metro: Line 10, Sichuan Road N Station

Tel: 86 21 52068888

Website: www.shdsrmyy.cn

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Hongkou#Shanghai
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