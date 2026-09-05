[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital
The hospital in north Shanghai specializes in comprehensive majors.
Is Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital Right for You?
Its International Medical Services adopts the international model that includes GP first contact, specialist appointments, MDT, and integrated TCM & Western medicine.
It is especially known for:
Emergency Service
Sports Medicine
Integrated TCM & Western Medicine and Health Management
High-end International Medical Service
About Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital
One of Shanghai's first certified regional medical centers, Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital, opened in 1921 as a public Grade A tertiary general hospital. Only a few hospitals offer MRI and plastic trauma repair in their emergency departments.
Medical Specialities
Sports Rehabilitation
Multidisciplinary care for sports injuries, fractures, spinal disorders and postoperative
TCM Service
The services offered include acupuncture, Hongkou intangible heritage, TCM bone setting, and herbal therapy, all aimed at pain relief and wellness.
Aesthetic Medical Center
Anorectal Medicine
A Shanghai key TCM discipline with Ming/Qing heritage and low recurrence rates.
Sleep disorder
China's original six-in-one insomnia therapy combining cognitive therapy, herbal medicine and nerve block.
Signature Departments
1. Aesthetic Medical Center
Thermage FLX
Ultraformer III
5D Collagen Light and PicoSure Pro
2. Cardiac Valve Center
300+ valve procedures since 2023 with same-day extubation and next-day mobilization
3. Gastrointestinal Surgery
FRAS protocol
Discharge within 24–30 hours, costs reduced by over 30%
4. International Medical Services (Sinarmas Healthcare)
Two DSA hybrid operating rooms
Direct billing
One-stop service model
IF U GO
Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital
Address: 1279 Sanmen Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai 虹口区三门路1279号
Nearest Metro: Line 1, Pengpuxincun Station
International Medical Service
Address: 1-2/F, Jihui Building, 512 Zhapu Rd, Hongkou District 乍浦路512号吉汇大厦裙楼1-2楼
Nearest Metro: Line 10, Sichuan Road N Station
Tel: 86 21 52068888
Website: www.shdsrmyy.cn
Editor: Fu Rong