[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Leading Hospital Featuring TCM and Comprehensive Treatment
Is Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Right for You?
It is especially known for:
- Metabolic disease prevention and control
- Cancer and blood disease treatment and management
- Chronic disease management
About The Hospital
Founded in 1954, Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine provides medical services, teaching, and research. It has extensive clinical divisions and a pool of top medical expertise.
Medical Specialties
Metabolic Diseases
Integrated Chinese and Western medicine therapy for liver diseases and endocrine disorders
Oncology & Hematology
Combined Chinese-Western medical treatment for respiratory, digestive, thyroid and breast cancers; interventional tumor therapy
Integrated Chinese-Western medicine management for various cytopenias and hematological malignancies; traditional Chinese medicine adjuvant care after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Comprehensive Diagnosis & Treatment Center
Services include acupuncture, tuina massage, rehabilitation medicine, preventive medicine (treating diseases before onset), and other non-pharmacological therapies
Departments
1. Oncology
Integrative cancer treatment
Cancer rehabilitation
2. Endocrinology
Liver diseases and endocrine disorders
Chronic disease management
IF U GO
Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Address: 68 Ronglian Rd, Jiading District, Shanghai 上海嘉定区荣联路68号
Telephone: 86 21-59095205
Address: 274 Zhijiang Rd M., Jing'an District, Shanghai 上海静安区芷江中路274号
Telephone: 86 21-56639828 ext. 64115
Address: N0.1, Lane 67, Shimen Road No.1, Jing'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区石门一路67弄1号
Telephone: 8621-62588203 ext. 75591
Website: www.szy.sh.cn
Editor: Fu Rong