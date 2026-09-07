[General]
Shanghai
Jiading

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 7, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Leading Hospital Featuring TCM and Comprehensive Treatment

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Is Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Right for You?

It is especially known for:

  • Metabolic disease prevention and control
  • Cancer and blood disease treatment and management
  • Chronic disease management

About The Hospital

Founded in 1954, Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine provides medical services, teaching, and research. It has extensive clinical divisions and a pool of top medical expertise.

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Medical Specialties

Metabolic Diseases

Integrated Chinese and Western medicine therapy for liver diseases and endocrine disorders

Oncology & Hematology

Combined Chinese-Western medical treatment for respiratory, digestive, thyroid and breast cancers; interventional tumor therapy

Integrated Chinese-Western medicine management for various cytopenias and hematological malignancies; traditional Chinese medicine adjuvant care after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Comprehensive Diagnosis & Treatment Center

Services include acupuncture, tuina massage, rehabilitation medicine, preventive medicine (treating diseases before onset), and other non-pharmacological therapies

Departments

1. Oncology

Integrative cancer treatment

Cancer rehabilitation

2. Endocrinology

Liver diseases and endocrine disorders

Chronic disease management

IF U GO

Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Address: 68 Ronglian Rd, Jiading District, Shanghai 上海嘉定区荣联路68号

Telephone: 86 21-59095205

Address: 274 Zhijiang Rd M., Jing'an District, Shanghai 上海静安区芷江中路274号

Telephone: 86 21-56639828 ext. 64115

Address: N0.1, Lane 67, Shimen Road No.1, Jing'an District, Shanghai 上海市静安区石门一路67弄1号

Telephone: 8621-62588203 ext. 75591

Website: www.szy.sh.cn

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai#Jiading
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Liu Shasha Crowned at 9-Ball China Open in Shanghai
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
Liu Shasha Crowned at 9-Ball China Open in Shanghai
@ Ma YueLineSep 13, 2026
Shanghai, UNESCO Agree to Launch Global Cities Innovation Alliance
[BIG News]
Shanghai, UNESCO Agree to Launch Global Cities Innovation Alliance
Shanghai and UNESCO launched the Global Innovative Cities Alliance during the Pujiang Innovation Forum to promote cooperation on innovation among cities,
Students Bring Local Stories to Global Governance Speech Contest
[News]
Students Bring Local Stories to Global Governance Speech Contest
Sixteen finalists compete in English, Spanish and French at SISU.
Defining Reality: Governance, Truth, and Civilizations in the Era of AI
[Tech]
Defining Reality: Governance, Truth, and Civilizations in the Era of AI
Shanghai Daily co-organized a forum at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund to explore AI ethics.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Launches Space Computing Plan with Alibaba Cloud and GCL Optoelectronic
1

Shanghai Launches Space Computing Plan with Alibaba Cloud and GCL Optoelectronic

Shanghai Positions InnoMatch as a Platform for Global Innovation
2

Shanghai Positions InnoMatch as a Platform for Global Innovation

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Spectator Registration Closes Today
3

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Spectator Registration Closes Today

Shanghai, UNESCO Agree to Launch Global Cities Innovation Alliance
4

Shanghai, UNESCO Agree to Launch Global Cities Innovation Alliance