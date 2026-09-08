[SH Health Guide] Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital
The first all-inclusive hospital under SinoUnited Health, Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, is situated in the Bund neighborhood.
Is Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital Right for You?
Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital opened in December 2022. With 24-hour medical service, it is equipped with equipment such as DR, Mamo, and Bone Density to meet the needs of different types of diagnosis and treatment.
It is especially known for:
- Digestive Disease Center
- Metabolism and Thyroid Center
- Surgery Center
- Oncology Center
- Longevity Clinic
- International CAR-T Cell Therapy Center
- Sleep Management Center
About SinoUnited
The hospital has assembled the best medical team from the SinoUnited Health system. A group of multi-department directors and experts with extensive clinical experience work together at the hospital to further extend high-quality medical care.
Medical Specialties
Heart and Vascular Disease
Multidisciplinary collaboration as part of an integrated treatment model based on prevention and screening.
Comprehensive Digestive Disease
Equipped with cutting-edge equipment and rigorous processes, we provide patients with a reliable and high-quality treatment experience.
24-Hour Urgent Care Services
Able to handle acute diseases and transfer referral patients 24 hours a day.
CAR-T Cell Therapy
Proven Clinical Efficacy and Rich Experience: provided CAR-T cell therapy diagnosis and treatment to nearly 30 overseas patients with hematological malignancies, most of whom have achieved complete remission.
Signature Departments
1. Surgery Center
General Surgery
Breast Surgery
Cardiovascular Interventional Therapy
Thoracic Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery
2. International CAR-T Cell Therapy Center
Myeloma
Lymphoma
Leukemia
IF U GO
Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital
Address: 350 Jiangxi Rd M., Huangpu District, 黄浦区江西中路350号
Nearest Metro: Line 10/2, Nanjing Rd E. Station
Tel: 400-1862-116
Website: www.suh.cn
Editor: Fu Rong