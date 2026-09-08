[SH Health Guide] Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

The first all-inclusive hospital under SinoUnited Health, Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, is situated in the Bund neighborhood.

Is Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital Right for You?

Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital opened in December 2022. With 24-hour medical service, it is equipped with equipment such as DR, Mamo, and Bone Density to meet the needs of different types of diagnosis and treatment.

It is especially known for: