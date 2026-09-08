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Nanjing

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 8, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

The first all-inclusive hospital under SinoUnited Health, Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital, is situated in the Bund neighborhood.

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

Is Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital Right for You?

Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital opened in December 2022. With 24-hour medical service, it is equipped with equipment such as DR, Mamo, and Bone Density to meet the needs of different types of diagnosis and treatment.

It is especially known for:

  • Digestive Disease Center
  • Metabolism and Thyroid Center
  • Surgery Center
  • Oncology Center
  • Longevity Clinic
  • International CAR-T Cell Therapy Center
  • Sleep Management Center

About SinoUnited

The hospital has assembled the best medical team from the SinoUnited Health system. A group of multi-department directors and experts with extensive clinical experience work together at the hospital to further extend high-quality medical care.

Medical Specialties

Heart and Vascular Disease

Multidisciplinary collaboration as part of an integrated treatment model based on prevention and screening.

Comprehensive Digestive Disease

Equipped with cutting-edge equipment and rigorous processes, we provide patients with a reliable and high-quality treatment experience.

24-Hour Urgent Care Services

Able to handle acute diseases and transfer referral patients 24 hours a day.

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Proven Clinical Efficacy and Rich Experience: provided CAR-T cell therapy diagnosis and treatment to nearly 30 overseas patients with hematological malignancies, most of whom have achieved complete remission.

Signature Departments

1. Surgery Center

General Surgery

Breast Surgery

Cardiovascular Interventional Therapy

Thoracic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

2. International CAR-T Cell Therapy Center

Myeloma

Lymphoma

Leukemia

IF U GO

Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

Address: 350 Jiangxi Rd M., Huangpu District, 黄浦区江西中路350号

Nearest Metro: Line 10/2, Nanjing Rd E. Station

Tel: 400-1862-116

Website: www.suh.cn

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Huangpu#Shanghai#Nanjing
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