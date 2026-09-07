[SH Health Guide] Shanghai TCM Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Leading Hospital Featuring TCM and Comprehensive Treatment

Is Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Right for You? It is especially known for:

Metabolic disease prevention and control

Cancer and blood disease treatment and management

Chronic disease management

About The Hospital Founded in 1954, Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine provides medical services, teaching, and research. It has extensive clinical divisions and a pool of top medical expertise.

Medical Specialties Metabolic Diseases Integrated Chinese and Western medicine therapy for liver diseases and endocrine disorders Oncology & Hematology Combined Chinese-Western medical treatment for respiratory, digestive, thyroid and breast cancers; interventional tumor therapy Integrated Chinese-Western medicine management for various cytopenias and hematological malignancies; traditional Chinese medicine adjuvant care after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation Comprehensive Diagnosis & Treatment Center Services include acupuncture, tuina massage, rehabilitation medicine, preventive medicine (treating diseases before onset), and other non-pharmacological therapies

Departments 1. Oncology Integrative cancer treatment Cancer rehabilitation 2. Endocrinology Liver diseases and endocrine disorders Chronic disease management