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[SH Health Guide] Shanghai TCM Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 7, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Leading Hospital Featuring TCM and Comprehensive Treatment

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai TCM Hospital

Is Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Right for You?

It is especially known for:

  • Metabolic disease prevention and control
  • Cancer and blood disease treatment and management
  • Chronic disease management

About The Hospital

Founded in 1954, Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine provides medical services, teaching, and research. It has extensive clinical divisions and a pool of top medical expertise.

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai TCM Hospital

Medical Specialties

Metabolic Diseases

Integrated Chinese and Western medicine therapy for liver diseases and endocrine disorders

Oncology & Hematology

Combined Chinese-Western medical treatment for respiratory, digestive, thyroid and breast cancers; interventional tumor therapy

Integrated Chinese-Western medicine management for various cytopenias and hematological malignancies; traditional Chinese medicine adjuvant care after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Comprehensive Diagnosis & Treatment Center

Services include acupuncture, tuina massage, rehabilitation medicine, preventive medicine (treating diseases before onset), and other non-pharmacological therapies

Departments

1. Oncology

Integrative cancer treatment

Cancer rehabilitation

2. Endocrinology

Liver diseases and endocrine disorders

Chronic disease management

IF U GO

Shanghai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Address: 68 Ronglian Rd, Jiading District, Shanghai ｜上海嘉定区荣联路68号

Telephone: 86 21-59095205

Address: 274 Zhijiang Rd M., Jing'an District, Shanghai ｜ 上海静安区芷江路274号

Telephone: 86 21-56639828 ext. 64115

Address: N0.1, Lane 67, Shimen Road No.1, Jing'an District, Shanghai | 上海市静安区石门一路67弄1号

Telephone: 8621-62588203 ext. 75591

Website: www.szy.sh.cn

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai#Jiading
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