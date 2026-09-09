[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tongren Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Is Tongren Hospital Right for You?

The hospital serves 1.5 million residents in Changning and six bordering districts near the Hongqiao hub. It provides healthcare services throughout the Yangtze River Delta, serving as a vital platform for both high-end international medical collaboration and regional emergency and critical care treatment.

It is especially known for: