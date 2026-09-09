[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tongren Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Tongren Hospital
A Comprehensive Hospital Serving Hongqiao & Beyond
Is Tongren Hospital Right for You?
The hospital serves 1.5 million residents in Changning and six bordering districts near the Hongqiao hub. It provides healthcare services throughout the Yangtze River Delta, serving as a vital platform for both high-end international medical collaboration and regional emergency and critical care treatment.
It is especially known for:
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Neurology
- Endocrinology
- Gynecology
About Tongren Hospital
The hospital was established in 1866 and is a Grade A tertiary general hospital that combines medical treatment, education, research, illness prevention, and rehabilitation.
Medical Specialties
Gastroenterology & Painless Endoscopy
Painless examinations and high-precision diagnosis as well as full-cycle gastrointestinal health management covering early cancer screening, definitive diagnosis, minimally invasive treatment, and long-term postoperative follow-up.
Neurology & Cognitive & Neurological Disorders
Accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment for neurological disorders, focusing on cognitive impairment, vertigo, and cerebrovascular diseases.
Endocrinology & Metabolic & Weight Management
Comprehensive management of endocrine and metabolic diseases, with prominent advantages in refined diabetes regulation, standardized diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disorders, and medical weight management through nutritional intervention.
Signature Departments
1. Gastroenterology & Painless Endoscopy Center
Esophageal and gastric varices caused by portal hypertension
ERCP diagnosis and intervention for biliary and pancreatic duct strictures
Complicated hepatobiliary and pancreatic disorders.
Helicobacter pylori infection
2. Neurology & Cognitive & Neurological Disorders Center
Cognitive disorders
Vertigo disorders
Stroke
3. Endocrinology & Metabolic & Weight Management Center
Endocrine and metabolic diseases
Thyroid cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment of thyroid dysfunctions
IF U GO
Shanghai Tongren Hospital
Address: 1111 Xianxia Rd, Changning District, Shanghai 长宁区仙霞路1111号
Nearest Metro: Line 2, Beixinjing Station
Tel: +86 21 52039999-71612 / 21 62900750 (International Medical Department)
Website: www.shtrhospital.com
Editor: Fu Rong