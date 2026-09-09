[General]
Hongqiao
Yangtze River
Changning

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tongren Hospital

by Cai Wenjun
September 9, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Tongren Hospital

A Comprehensive Hospital Serving Hongqiao & Beyond

Is Tongren Hospital Right for You?

The hospital serves 1.5 million residents in Changning and six bordering districts near the Hongqiao hub. It provides healthcare services throughout the Yangtze River Delta, serving as a vital platform for both high-end international medical collaboration and regional emergency and critical care treatment.

It is especially known for:

  • Cardiology
  • Gastroenterology
  • Neurology
  • Endocrinology
  • Gynecology

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tongren Hospital

About Tongren Hospital

The hospital was established in 1866 and is a Grade A tertiary general hospital that combines medical treatment, education, research, illness prevention, and rehabilitation.

Medical Specialties

Gastroenterology & Painless Endoscopy

Painless examinations and high-precision diagnosis as well as full-cycle gastrointestinal health management covering early cancer screening, definitive diagnosis, minimally invasive treatment, and long-term postoperative follow-up.

Neurology & Cognitive & Neurological Disorders

Accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment for neurological disorders, focusing on cognitive impairment, vertigo, and cerebrovascular diseases.

Endocrinology & Metabolic & Weight Management

Comprehensive management of endocrine and metabolic diseases, with prominent advantages in refined diabetes regulation, standardized diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disorders, and medical weight management through nutritional intervention.

Signature Departments

1. Gastroenterology & Painless Endoscopy Center

Esophageal and gastric varices caused by portal hypertension

ERCP diagnosis and intervention for biliary and pancreatic duct strictures

Complicated hepatobiliary and pancreatic disorders.

Helicobacter pylori infection

2. Neurology & Cognitive & Neurological Disorders Center

Cognitive disorders

Vertigo disorders

Stroke

3. Endocrinology & Metabolic & Weight Management Center

Endocrine and metabolic diseases

Thyroid cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment of thyroid dysfunctions

IF U GO

Shanghai Tongren Hospital

Address: 1111 Xianxia Rd, Changning District, Shanghai 长宁区仙霞路1111号

Nearest Metro: Line 2, Beixinjing Station

Tel: +86 21 52039999-71612 / 21 62900750 (International Medical Department)

Website: www.shtrhospital.com

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Tongren Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Hongqiao#Yangtze River#Changning#Shanghai
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