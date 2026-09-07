[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Xinhua Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Xinhua Hospital
The largest and most comprehensive medical center in northeast Shanghai, specializing in critical and complex cases for patients of all ages.
Is Xinhua Hospital Right for You?
The hospital forms a complete medical service chain covering prenatal care, prenatal diagnosis, high-risk neonatal rescue, child development, adult internal and surgical treatment, chronic tumor disease management, and geriatric rehabilitation. One single hospital meets all healthcare needs for the whole family.
It is especially known for:
- Unmatched pediatric advantages
- Well-balanced elite adult specialties
- Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine
- Smart dual-campus operation
- International medical services
About Xinhua
Since 1958, Xinhua Hospital has been China's top pediatric medical center with the most subspecialties. It has the Shanghai Quality Control Center for Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, 11 National Key Clinical Specialties, and 9 Shanghai-level critical illness rescue centers.
Medical Specialities
Pediatrics
Full pediatric subspecialty coverage and robust critical neonatal care, serving as Shanghai's core base for severe pediatric emergency treatment.
Adult specialties
Oncology, cardiac surgery, general surgery, ophthalmology and dermatology are regional benchmark disciplines.
Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine
Inheriting time-honored Shanghai TCM schools, it delivers effective combined therapy for pediatric illnesses, chronic diseases and dermatoses.
International medical services
An International Medical Department provides VIP outpatient care, multilingual support, direct settlement with cross-border commercial medical insurance, and premium health management for expatriates and high-net-worth individuals.
Signature Departments
1. Pediatrics
Critical neonatal care
Pediatric congenital heart disease
Pediatric rare diseases
Inherited metabolic disorders
Complex pediatric surgical procedures
2. Dermatology
Complex adult and pediatric dermatoses
Hereditary skin disorders
Atopic dermatitis
3. Ophthalmology
Childhood strabismus and amblyopia
Congenital fundus diseases
Adult fundus surgery
Refractive correction
4. Oncology
Multidisciplinary precise tumor care for both adults and children
One-stop services including screening, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and rehabilitation
IF U GO
Xinhua Hospital Yangpu Campus
Address: 1665 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1665号
Nearest Metro: Line 8, Jiangpu Road Station
Tel: +86 21-25078147/13916598343 (International Medical Department)
Xinhua Hospital Fengxian Campus
Address: 6688 Oriental Beauty Valley Avenue, Fengxian District 奉贤区东方美谷大道6688号
Nearest Metro: Line 5, Fengpu Avenue Station
Website: www.xinhuamed.com.cn
Editor: Fu Rong