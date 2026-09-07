[General]
Yangpu
Fengxian
Xinhua Hospital

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Xinhua Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 7, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Xinhua Hospital

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in northeast Shanghai, specializing in critical and complex cases for patients of all ages.

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Xinhua Hospital

Is Xinhua Hospital Right for You?

The hospital forms a complete medical service chain covering prenatal care, prenatal diagnosis, high-risk neonatal rescue, child development, adult internal and surgical treatment, chronic tumor disease management, and geriatric rehabilitation. One single hospital meets all healthcare needs for the whole family.

It is especially known for:

  • Unmatched pediatric advantages
  • Well-balanced elite adult specialties
  • Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine
  • Smart dual-campus operation
  • International medical services

About Xinhua

Since 1958, Xinhua Hospital has been China's top pediatric medical center with the most subspecialties. It has the Shanghai Quality Control Center for Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment, 11 National Key Clinical Specialties, and 9 Shanghai-level critical illness rescue centers.

Medical Specialities

Pediatrics

Full pediatric subspecialty coverage and robust critical neonatal care, serving as Shanghai's core base for severe pediatric emergency treatment.

Adult specialties

Oncology, cardiac surgery, general surgery, ophthalmology and dermatology are regional benchmark disciplines.

Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine

Inheriting time-honored Shanghai TCM schools, it delivers effective combined therapy for pediatric illnesses, chronic diseases and dermatoses.

International medical services

An International Medical Department provides VIP outpatient care, multilingual support, direct settlement with cross-border commercial medical insurance, and premium health management for expatriates and high-net-worth individuals.

Signature Departments

1. Pediatrics

Critical neonatal care

Pediatric congenital heart disease

Pediatric rare diseases

Inherited metabolic disorders

Complex pediatric surgical procedures

2. Dermatology

Complex adult and pediatric dermatoses

Hereditary skin disorders

Atopic dermatitis

3. Ophthalmology

Childhood strabismus and amblyopia

Congenital fundus diseases

Adult fundus surgery

Refractive correction

4. Oncology

Multidisciplinary precise tumor care for both adults and children

One-stop services including screening, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and rehabilitation

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Xinhua Hospital

IF U GO

Xinhua Hospital Yangpu Campus

Address: 1665 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1665号

Nearest Metro: Line 8, Jiangpu Road Station

Tel: +86 21-25078147/13916598343 (International Medical Department)

Xinhua Hospital Fengxian Campus

Address: 6688 Oriental Beauty Valley Avenue, Fengxian District 奉贤区东方美谷大道6688号

Nearest Metro: Line 5, Fengpu Avenue Station

Website: www.xinhuamed.com.cn

Editor: Fu Rong

#Yangpu#Fengxian#Xinhua Hospital#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Science Prize Honours 11 Researchers, Adds Awards for Young Talent
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Shanghai Science Prize Honours 11 Researchers, Adds Awards for Young Talent
@ Yao MinjiLineSep 10, 2026
Liu Xiang 'Chooses Independent Career Path' After Retirement Settlement
[News]
Liu Xiang 'Chooses Independent Career Path' After Retirement Settlement
Shanghai sports authorities said today Chinese hurdling star Liu Xiang has "chosen independent employment" after completing retirement placement procedures.
[SH Health Guide] Shanghai East Hospital
[General]
[SH Health Guide] Shanghai East Hospital
Shanghai East Hospital is recommended for patients seeking international standard service and has 30 years of premium healthcare experience.
Building a Community Through Food, Culture and Connection
[She Power]
Building a Community Through Food, Culture and Connection
For Olivia Mok, bringing people together has always been at the heart of what she does.

Popular Reads

Shanghai Targets Cleaner Air and Quieter Nights by 2030
1

Shanghai Targets Cleaner Air and Quieter Nights by 2030

Hear the Sirens? Don't Panic – It's a Drill
2

Hear the Sirens? Don't Panic – It's a Drill

DeepSeek Eyes Shanghai Listing via STAR Market
3

DeepSeek Eyes Shanghai Listing via STAR Market

Student Group Honored for 32-Year Reading Relay for Visually Impaired Teacher
4

Student Group Honored for 32-Year Reading Relay for Visually Impaired Teacher