[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Xinhua Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in northeast Shanghai, specializing in critical and complex cases for patients of all ages.

Is Xinhua Hospital Right for You?

The hospital forms a complete medical service chain covering prenatal care, prenatal diagnosis, high-risk neonatal rescue, child development, adult internal and surgical treatment, chronic tumor disease management, and geriatric rehabilitation. One single hospital meets all healthcare needs for the whole family.

It is especially known for:

