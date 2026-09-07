[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Yueyang TCM Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai Yueyang Hospital
A Grade-A Tertiary Hospital Affiliated with Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Is Yueyang Right for You?
Shanghai Yueyang Hospital offers high-quality, personalized healthcare to patients, focusing on integrated Traditional Chinese and Western medicine, non-pharmacological therapies, and TCM-based preventative healthcare.
- It is especially known for:
- Acupuncture therapy
- Tuina therapy
- Rehabilitation Center
- Integrated TCM and Western medicine for skin disease care
- Hepatic disease management
About Yueyang
Yueyang is the first TCM hospital after the founding of the People's Republic of China and is recognized as the "Cradle of Distinguished TCM Physicians in Shanghai." Shanghai Yueyang Hospital offers premium, tailored integrative healthcare to local and foreign patients, focusing on integrated Traditional Chinese and Western medicine, non-pharmacological therapies, and TCM-based preventive healthcare.
Medical Specialities
Acupuncture
Acupuncture is used to help with problems like insomnia, frozen shoulder, myopia in kids and teens, knee joint issues, pelvic floor problems, lipid metabolism disorders, and fertility treatments.
Tuina
Targeting pediatric tuina, gait abnormalities in children and adolescents, adolescent scoliosis, spinal disorders, joint disorders, postpartum low back pain, and related conditions.
Rehabilitation Medicine
Treating cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, cognitive rehabilitation, limb function rehabilitation, musculoskeletal pain, and related therapies.
Signature Departments
1. Acupuncture
Chronic disease management
Pain management
2. Tuina
3. Gynecology
Infertility
Premature ovarian insufficiency
Multidisciplinary TCM clinic for IVF patients
4. Hepatology
Fatty liver disease
Liver cirrhosis
IF U GO
Shanghai Yueyang Hospital
Address: 110 Ganhe Rd, Hongkou District 甘河路110号
Tel: 86 21-65161782 ext 3223 (International Medical Department)
Nearest Metro: Line 8, Quyang Road Station; Line 3, Dabaishu Station
Website: www.shyueyanghospital.com
Editor: Fu Rong