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[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Yueyang TCM Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 7, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital

A Grade-A Tertiary Hospital Affiliated with Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Yueyang TCM Hospital

Is Yueyang Right for You?

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital offers high-quality, personalized healthcare to patients, focusing on integrated Traditional Chinese and Western medicine, non-pharmacological therapies, and TCM-based preventative healthcare.

  • It is especially known for:
  • Acupuncture therapy
  • Tuina therapy
  • Rehabilitation Center
  • Integrated TCM and Western medicine for skin disease care
  • Hepatic disease management

About Yueyang

Yueyang is the first TCM hospital after the founding of the People's Republic of China and is recognized as the "Cradle of Distinguished TCM Physicians in Shanghai." Shanghai Yueyang Hospital offers premium, tailored integrative healthcare to local and foreign patients, focusing on integrated Traditional Chinese and Western medicine, non-pharmacological therapies, and TCM-based preventive healthcare.

Medical Specialities

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is used to help with problems like insomnia, frozen shoulder, myopia in kids and teens, knee joint issues, pelvic floor problems, lipid metabolism disorders, and fertility treatments.

Tuina

Targeting pediatric tuina, gait abnormalities in children and adolescents, adolescent scoliosis, spinal disorders, joint disorders, postpartum low back pain, and related conditions.

Rehabilitation Medicine

Treating cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, cognitive rehabilitation, limb function rehabilitation, musculoskeletal pain, and related therapies.

Signature Departments

1. Acupuncture

Chronic disease management

Pain management

2. Tuina

3. Gynecology

Infertility

Premature ovarian insufficiency

Multidisciplinary TCM clinic for IVF patients

4. Hepatology

Fatty liver disease

Liver cirrhosis


[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Yueyang TCM Hospital

IF U GO

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital

Address: 110 Ganhe Rd, Hongkou District 甘河路110号

Tel: 86 21-65161782 ext 3223 (International Medical Department)

Nearest Metro: Line 8, Quyang Road Station; Line 3, Dabaishu Station

Website: www.shyueyanghospital.com

Editor: Fu Rong

#Hongkou#Shanghai
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