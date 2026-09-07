[SH Health Guide] Shanghai Yueyang TCM Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide , we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

A Grade-A Tertiary Hospital Affiliated with Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital offers high-quality, personalized healthcare to patients, focusing on integrated Traditional Chinese and Western medicine, non-pharmacological therapies, and TCM-based preventative healthcare.

Yueyang is the first TCM hospital after the founding of the People's Republic of China and is recognized as the "Cradle of Distinguished TCM Physicians in Shanghai." Shanghai Yueyang Hospital offers premium, tailored integrative healthcare to local and foreign patients, focusing on integrated Traditional Chinese and Western medicine, non-pharmacological therapies, and TCM-based preventive healthcare.

Medical Specialities

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is used to help with problems like insomnia, frozen shoulder, myopia in kids and teens, knee joint issues, pelvic floor problems, lipid metabolism disorders, and fertility treatments.

Tuina

Targeting pediatric tuina, gait abnormalities in children and adolescents, adolescent scoliosis, spinal disorders, joint disorders, postpartum low back pain, and related conditions.

Rehabilitation Medicine

Treating cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, cognitive rehabilitation, limb function rehabilitation, musculoskeletal pain, and related therapies.