[SH Health Guide] Shuguang Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shuguang Hospital
Shuguang Hospital is a century-old hospital in Shanghai. It is a Grade 3A Comprehensive Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Hospital, a provincial-ministry co-constructed research-oriented TCM hospital.
Is Shuguang Hospital Right for You?
Shuguang Hospital has a strong reputation in clinical care, featuring several important National Key Clinical Specialties, Key Specialties recognized by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Regional TCM Diagnosis and Treatment Centers.
It is especially known for:
- Hepatology
- Orthopedics and Traumatology
- Endocrinology
- Spleen-Stomach Diseases
- Proctology
About Shuguang Hospital
Shuguang Hospital opened a TCM clinic for expats in 2000 and was Shanghai's first to treat international tour groups in 2001. The National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine designated the hospital a "Base for International Exchange and Cooperation" in 2008.
Medical Specialties
Orthopedics
Inheriting and innovating the century-old Shi's Traumatology, the department combines exclusive herbal formulas, Shi's bone-setting manipulation, acupuncture, moxibustion and AI technology.
Acupuncture
Shanghai-style TCM acupuncture and external therapies.
Hepatology
Integrated Chinese and Western care for liver diseases, including viral hepatitis, fatty liver, autoimmune liver disease, alcoholic liver disease, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Anorectal Care
Minimally invasive surgery for benign anorectal conditions paired with professional TCM rehabilitation after operations.
Signature Departments
1. Orthopedics Department
Osteoporosis
Neck, shoulder, waist and leg pain
Osteoarthritis
Fractures and related ailments
2. Acupuncture Department
Joint pain
Insomnia and depression
children's developmental delays,
Gynecological issues and sub-health regulation
IF U GO
Shuguang Hospital Puxi Campus
Address: 185 Pu'an Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区普安路185号
Nearest Metro: Line 1, Site of the First CPC National Congress · Huangpi Rd S. Station
Shuguang Hospital Pudong Campus
Address:528 Zhangheng Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区张衡璐528号
Nearest Metro: Line 2, Zhangjiang Gaoke Station; Line 16, Huaxia Road M. Station
Tel: +86 21 63311965 (International Medical Department)
Website: www.sgyy.cn
Editor: Fu Rong