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[SH Health Guide] Shuguang Hospital

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 5, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shuguang Hospital

Shuguang Hospital is a century-old hospital in Shanghai. It is a Grade 3A Comprehensive Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Hospital, a provincial-ministry co-constructed research-oriented TCM hospital.

Is Shuguang Hospital Right for You?

Shuguang Hospital has a strong reputation in clinical care, featuring several important National Key Clinical Specialties, Key Specialties recognized by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Regional TCM Diagnosis and Treatment Centers.

It is especially known for:

  • Hepatology
  • Orthopedics and Traumatology
  • Endocrinology
  • Spleen-Stomach Diseases
  • Proctology

[SH Health Guide] Shuguang Hospital

About Shuguang Hospital

Shuguang Hospital opened a TCM clinic for expats in 2000 and was Shanghai's first to treat international tour groups in 2001. The National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine designated the hospital a "Base for International Exchange and Cooperation" in 2008.

Medical Specialties

Orthopedics

Inheriting and innovating the century-old Shi's Traumatology, the department combines exclusive herbal formulas, Shi's bone-setting manipulation, acupuncture, moxibustion and AI technology.

Acupuncture

Shanghai-style TCM acupuncture and external therapies.

Hepatology

Integrated Chinese and Western care for liver diseases, including viral hepatitis, fatty liver, autoimmune liver disease, alcoholic liver disease, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Anorectal Care

Minimally invasive surgery for benign anorectal conditions paired with professional TCM rehabilitation after operations.

Signature Departments

1. Orthopedics Department

Osteoporosis

Neck, shoulder, waist and leg pain

Osteoarthritis

Fractures and related ailments

2. Acupuncture Department

Joint pain

Insomnia and depression

children's developmental delays,

Gynecological issues and sub-health regulation

IF U GO

Shuguang Hospital Puxi Campus

Address: 185 Pu'an Rd, Huangpu District 黄浦区普安路185号

Nearest Metro: Line 1, Site of the First CPC National Congress · Huangpi Rd S. Station

Shuguang Hospital Pudong Campus

Address:528 Zhangheng Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区张衡璐528号

Nearest Metro: Line 2, Zhangjiang Gaoke Station; Line 16, Huaxia Road M. Station

Tel: +86 21 63311965 (International Medical Department)

Website: www.sgyy.cn

[SH Health Guide] Shuguang Hospital

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Huangpu#CPC#Shanghai
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