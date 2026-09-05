[SH Health Guide] Shuguang Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shuguang Hospital is a century-old hospital in Shanghai. It is a Grade 3A Comprehensive Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Hospital, a provincial-ministry co-constructed research-oriented TCM hospital.

Is Shuguang Hospital Right for You?

Shuguang Hospital has a strong reputation in clinical care, featuring several important National Key Clinical Specialties, Key Specialties recognized by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Regional TCM Diagnosis and Treatment Centers.

It is especially known for: