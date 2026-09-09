Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai United Family Healthcare UFH provides convenient, efficient, and compassionate one-stop healthcare for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Is United Family Right for You? Shanghai United Family Healthcare (UFH) has been providing comprehensive medical services to residents and expatriates throughout the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai region.

It is especially known for: Women's and Children's Health

Surgery

Digestive Diseases

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Dermatology & Cosmetics

Emergency & Critical Care

Health Management.

About United Family Healthcare In Shanghai, UFH has "One hospital, three campuses and three community clinics". In mid-2025, the Pudong Campus became a national insurance medical institution. This lets the hospital use a hybrid payment approach with national and commercial health insurance.

Medical Specialties Family Medicine With services available in 10 languages, it offers comprehensive care for patients of all ages. Children's Health High-quality outpatient and inpatient care tailored to the unique needs of infants, children, teens, and young adults. Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Multidisciplinary care for both children and adults alike, with evidence-based healthcare that adheres to international medical standards. Obstetrics service High-quality prenatal and delivery service Surgery together with Integrated Oncology Care Specialized treatment in key areas like lung, breast, gastrointestinal, and urological cancers.

Signature Departments 1. The Children's Health Center General and preventive pediatric care Complex or special patients 2. Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Department Spinal surgery Sports medicine Children's orthopedics Orthopedic surgery 3. Surgery Department Cancer surgery Complex da Vinci robotic surgery