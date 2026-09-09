[SH Health Guide] United Family Healthcare
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Shanghai United Family Healthcare
UFH provides convenient, efficient, and compassionate one-stop healthcare for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.
Is United Family Right for You?
Shanghai United Family Healthcare (UFH) has been providing comprehensive medical services to residents and expatriates throughout the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai region.
It is especially known for:
- Women's and Children's Health
- Surgery
- Digestive Diseases
- Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
- Dermatology & Cosmetics
- Emergency & Critical Care
- Health Management.
About United Family Healthcare
In Shanghai, UFH has "One hospital, three campuses and three community clinics". In mid-2025, the Pudong Campus became a national insurance medical institution. This lets the hospital use a hybrid payment approach with national and commercial health insurance.
Medical Specialties
Family Medicine
With services available in 10 languages, it offers comprehensive care for patients of all ages.
Children's Health
High-quality outpatient and inpatient care tailored to the unique needs of infants, children, teens, and young adults.
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Multidisciplinary care for both children and adults alike, with evidence-based healthcare that adheres to international medical standards.
Obstetrics service
High-quality prenatal and delivery service
Surgery together with Integrated Oncology Care
Specialized treatment in key areas like lung, breast, gastrointestinal, and urological cancers.
Signature Departments
1. The Children's Health Center
General and preventive pediatric care
Complex or special patients
2. Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Department
Spinal surgery
Sports medicine
Children's orthopedics
Orthopedic surgery
3. Surgery Department
Cancer surgery
Complex da Vinci robotic surgery
IF U GO
United Family Healthcare
Changning Campus
Address: 699 Pingtang Road, Changning District 长宁区平塘路699号
Nearest Metro: Line 2, Songhong Road Station
Jing'An Campus
Address: No. 1314 & 1320 Beijing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路1314 & 1320号
Nearest Metro: Line 7/ 2, Jing'an Temple Station
Pudong Campus
Address: 1598 Xinjinqiao Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区新金桥路1598号
Nearest Metro: Line 9, Jinqiao Station
24/7 Call Center: 400-639-3900
Website: www.ufh.com.cn
Editor: Fu Rong