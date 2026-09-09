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Changning

[SH Health Guide] United Family Healthcare

SH Health Guide
by Cai Wenjun
September 9, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Shanghai United Family Healthcare

UFH provides convenient, efficient, and compassionate one-stop healthcare for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

[SH Health Guide] United Family Healthcare

Is United Family Right for You?

Shanghai United Family Healthcare (UFH) has been providing comprehensive medical services to residents and expatriates throughout the Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Shanghai region.

It is especially known for:

  • Women's and Children's Health
  • Surgery
  • Digestive Diseases
  • Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
  • Dermatology & Cosmetics
  • Emergency & Critical Care
  • Health Management.

About United Family Healthcare

In Shanghai, UFH has "One hospital, three campuses and three community clinics". In mid-2025, the Pudong Campus became a national insurance medical institution. This lets the hospital use a hybrid payment approach with national and commercial health insurance.

Medical Specialties

Family Medicine

With services available in 10 languages, it offers comprehensive care for patients of all ages.

Children's Health

High-quality outpatient and inpatient care tailored to the unique needs of infants, children, teens, and young adults.

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Multidisciplinary care for both children and adults alike, with evidence-based healthcare that adheres to international medical standards.

Obstetrics service

High-quality prenatal and delivery service

Surgery together with Integrated Oncology Care

Specialized treatment in key areas like lung, breast, gastrointestinal, and urological cancers.

Signature Departments

1. The Children's Health Center

General and preventive pediatric care

Complex or special patients

2. Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Department

Spinal surgery

Sports medicine

Children's orthopedics

Orthopedic surgery

3. Surgery Department

Cancer surgery

Complex da Vinci robotic surgery

IF U GO

United Family Healthcare

Changning Campus

Address: 699 Pingtang Road, Changning District 长宁区平塘路699号

Nearest Metro: Line 2, Songhong Road Station

Jing'An Campus

Address: No. 1314 & 1320 Beijing Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路1314 & 1320号

Nearest Metro: Line 7/ 2, Jing'an Temple Station

Pudong Campus

Address: 1598 Xinjinqiao Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区新金桥路1598号

Nearest Metro: Line 9, Jinqiao Station

24/7 Call Center: 400-639-3900

Website: www.ufh.com.cn

[SH Health Guide] United Family Healthcare

Editor: Fu Rong

#Pudong#Pudong New Area#Changning#Shanghai#Beijing
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