[SH Health Guide] Zhongshan Hospital
Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.
Zhongshan Hospital
One of the largest and the most famous hospitals in Shanghai
Is Zhongshan Hospital Right for You"
Zhongshan Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive and personalized medical services for domestic and foreign patients.
It is especially known for:
- Hepatobiliary disease treatment and liver transplantation
- Cardiological disease diagnosis and treatment
- Heart surgery
- endoscopy center
About Zhongshan Hospital
Named after Sun Yat-sen, Zhongshan Hospital opened in 1937. In 2020 and 2021, it was ranked first and second nationwide, earning the highest "A++" rating for five years.
Medical Specialities
Hepatobiliary Surgery and Liver Transplantation
The survival rate of liver transplant patients in this department has reached the international advanced level. The clinics cover various benign and malignant hepatic diseases such as primary liver cancer, metastatic liver cancer, hilar cholangiocarinoma and hepatic hemangioma.
Cardiology
Medical Advantages:Coronary Artery Disease, Cardiac Arrhythmia (cardiac electrophysiology, radiofrequency ablation and pacemaker), Structural Heart Diseases, Chronic Heart Failure, myocarditis and cardiomyopathy, Pulmonary Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Refractory Hypertension, Chronic Cardiovascular Diseases.
Endoscopy
The world's largest such center.
Signature Departments
1. Hepatobiliary Surgery
Liver cancer diagnosis and treatment
Liver Transplantation
2. Cardiology
Coronary heart disease
Heart failure
Chronic cardiological disease management
3. Cardiological surgery
Various heart surgeries
Minimally invasive surgery
4. Endoscopy center
gastroenteroscopy
Endoscopy-laparoscopy combined surgery (ELCS).
IF U GO
Zhongshan Hospital
Address: 180 Fenglin Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区枫林路180号
Nearest Metro: Line 9, Zhaojiabang Road Station
Tel: 4006260121 (International Medical Department)
Website: www.zs-hospital.sh.cn
Editor: Fu Rong