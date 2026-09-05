[General]
Xuhui
Zhongshan Hospital
Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Zhongshan Hospital

by Cai Wenjun
September 5, 2026
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Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Zhongshan Hospital

One of the largest and the most famous hospitals in Shanghai

[SH Health Guide] Zhongshan Hospital

Is Zhongshan Hospital Right for You"

Zhongshan Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive and personalized medical services for domestic and foreign patients.

It is especially known for:

  • Hepatobiliary disease treatment and liver transplantation
  • Cardiological disease diagnosis and treatment
  • Heart surgery
  • endoscopy center

About Zhongshan Hospital

Named after Sun Yat-sen, Zhongshan Hospital opened in 1937. In 2020 and 2021, it was ranked first and second nationwide, earning the highest "A++" rating for five years.

Medical Specialities

Hepatobiliary Surgery and Liver Transplantation

The survival rate of liver transplant patients in this department has reached the international advanced level. The clinics cover various benign and malignant hepatic diseases such as primary liver cancer, metastatic liver cancer, hilar cholangiocarinoma and hepatic hemangioma.

Cardiology

Medical Advantages:Coronary Artery Disease, Cardiac Arrhythmia (cardiac electrophysiology, radiofrequency ablation and pacemaker), Structural Heart Diseases, Chronic Heart Failure, myocarditis and cardiomyopathy, Pulmonary Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Refractory Hypertension, Chronic Cardiovascular Diseases.

Endoscopy

The world's largest such center.

Signature Departments

1. Hepatobiliary Surgery

Liver cancer diagnosis and treatment

Liver Transplantation

2. Cardiology

Coronary heart disease

Heart failure

Chronic cardiological disease management

3. Cardiological surgery

Various heart surgeries

Minimally invasive surgery

4. Endoscopy center

gastroenteroscopy

Endoscopy-laparoscopy combined surgery (ELCS).

[SH Health Guide] Zhongshan Hospital

IF U GO

Zhongshan Hospital

Address: 180 Fenglin Rd, Xuhui District 徐汇区枫林路180号

Nearest Metro: Line 9, Zhaojiabang Road Station

Tel: 4006260121 (International Medical Department)

Website: www.zs-hospital.sh.cn

Editor: Fu Rong

#Xuhui#Zhongshan Hospital#Shanghai#Zhongshan
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