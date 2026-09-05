[SH Health Guide] Zhongshan Hospital

Shanghai is boosting international medical tourism. In this column, SH Health Guide, we will highlight the strongest features of each hospital, including services or specialties, as well as unique, attractive points such as price and efficiency.

Zhongshan Hospital One of the largest and the most famous hospitals in Shanghai

Is Zhongshan Hospital Right for You" Zhongshan Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive and personalized medical services for domestic and foreign patients. It is especially known for: Hepatobiliary disease treatment and liver transplantation

Cardiological disease diagnosis and treatment

Heart surgery

endoscopy center

About Zhongshan Hospital Named after Sun Yat-sen, Zhongshan Hospital opened in 1937. In 2020 and 2021, it was ranked first and second nationwide, earning the highest "A++" rating for five years.

Medical Specialities Hepatobiliary Surgery and Liver Transplantation The survival rate of liver transplant patients in this department has reached the international advanced level. The clinics cover various benign and malignant hepatic diseases such as primary liver cancer, metastatic liver cancer, hilar cholangiocarinoma and hepatic hemangioma. Cardiology Medical Advantages:Coronary Artery Disease, Cardiac Arrhythmia (cardiac electrophysiology, radiofrequency ablation and pacemaker), Structural Heart Diseases, Chronic Heart Failure, myocarditis and cardiomyopathy, Pulmonary Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Refractory Hypertension, Chronic Cardiovascular Diseases. Endoscopy The world's largest such center.

Signature Departments 1. Hepatobiliary Surgery Liver cancer diagnosis and treatment Liver Transplantation 2. Cardiology Coronary heart disease Heart failure Chronic cardiological disease management 3. Cardiological surgery Various heart surgeries Minimally invasive surgery 4. Endoscopy center gastroenteroscopy Endoscopy-laparoscopy combined surgery (ELCS).