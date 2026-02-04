Health Byte is your insider guide to navigating Shanghai's health maze. From the labyrinth of public and private healthcare options to the pulse of cutting-edge medical services, we've got you covered. Each bite-sized article ends with a health tip, making wellness in the city more accessible than ever. Wondering about hospital features, where to find bilingual medics, or the scoop on insurance coverage? Health Byte breaks it down, offering clear, actionable insights.

A Quiet Heavyweight in China's Cancer Stats Stomach cancer, also known medically as gastric cancer (cancer that forms in the lining of the stomach), is not a disease that gets much casual conversation time. It lacks the instant name recognition of lung or breast cancer. Yet globally it remains one of the biggest players on the board. Every year roughly 1 million new cases are diagnosed worldwide. Nearly 700,000 of those are in Northeast Asia, with China, Japan and South Korea making up the bulk. China alone accounts for more than 400,000 new cases annually, putting it firmly at the center of the problem. For people living in Shanghai, especially long-term expats who have embraced local food habits, frequent business dinners and the city's legendary late-night schedules, this is not an abstract statistic. It is a very local health issue hiding in plain sight.

The Real Issue Is Timing Not Treatment The biggest problem with gastric cancer in China is not a lack of doctors or hospitals. It is when people show up. "Less than 20 percent of gastric cancer cases in China are detected at an early stage," says Dr Fang Shengquan, director of the gastroenterology department at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital. Early stage cancer (when abnormal cells are still limited to the stomach lining and easier to remove) is where modern medicine performs best. When diagnosis comes late often after months or years of dismissing symptoms like chronic bloating, persistent stomach pain or unexplained weight loss, survival rates fall sharply. In China, the five-year survival rate (the percentage of patients still alive five years after diagnosis) sits at about 35 percent. Put simply, many patients arrive after the window for easy wins has already closed.

Learning From Across the Pond Japan and South Korea tell a very different story. Both countries have invested heavily in widespread screening programs (organized health checks designed to catch disease before symptoms appear). The result is that about 80 percent of gastric cancer cases are found early. That early detection translates directly into outcomes. Five-year survival rates hover around 80 percent, more than double the rate in China. For expats in Shanghai the contrast can feel familiar. In many home countries, routine screenings are a standard part of middle-age health care. In China, stomach checks are often something people only pursue once symptoms become hard to ignore. That difference in approach – catch it early versus wait and see – explains much of the survival gap and why gastric cancer remains such a stubborn problem despite world-class hospitals right here in the city.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Bridging the Screening Gap To improve outcomes, experts are calling for earlier screening, earlier intervention and better public education around gastric cancer. Shanghai Yueyang Hospital has taken a practical approach. Known for its integration of Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine or TCM (a medical system based on observation, pattern recognition and holistic assessment), the hospital has built a full-chain gastric cancer management system that starts before invasive testing. The challenge is gastroscopy (a procedure using a flexible camera to examine the stomach), which remains the gold standard but often discourages people due to discomfort and anxiety. To avoid unnecessary procedures, Yueyang Hospital uses a two-step preliminary screening to assess risk.

Two Screening Methods, One Decision Western medicine screening using the ABC method evaluates factors including age and gender, along with blood indicators such as serum pepsinogen I and II (proteins reflecting stomach lining health), gastrin 17 (a hormone linked to acid secretion), and Helicobacter pylori antibodies (markers of infection by a bacteria associated with ulcers and stomach cancer). At the same time, TCM doctors apply the four diagnostic methods (observation, listening and smelling, patient inquiry and pulse checking) to identify underlying digestive risks. By combining both assessments, doctors can categorize patients by risk level. High-risk individuals are advised to undergo gastroscopy, while low-risk patients can choose regular monitoring instead. The goal is to catch cancer earlier while reducing unnecessary invasive exams.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Prevention Starts With a Bacteria When doctors talk about preventing gastric cancer, they usually start with Helicobacter pylori, or HP (a common bacteria that lives in the stomach). HP is a major risk factor for gastric ulcers (open sores in the stomach) and stomach cancer. It damages the stomach lining and spreads easily through fecal-oral or oral-oral routes (bacteria passed via contaminated hands, food or shared utensils). In a city where eating out is a daily habit and shared dishes are the norm, HP is more common than many people realize.

Small Habits, Real Impact Doctors point to simple preventive habits that actually work. Wash hands regularly, especially before meals.



Eat at clean, reputable restaurants.



Use serving chopsticks or spoons when sharing food.

That last one may feel optional at the table, but it matters more than most people think.

Testing Is Easy. Treatment Is Standard Testing for HP is routine and non-dramatic. It can be done through stool tests (checking bacteria in feces), breath tests (detecting bacterial byproducts), blood tests (measuring antibodies) or gastroscopy (camera examination of the stomach). Treatment usually involves a two-week quadruple therapy (a combined drug course), using a proton pump inhibitor (to reduce stomach acid), two antibiotics and bismuth (to protect the stomach lining). Some infections are stubborn. In these refractory HP cases (when bacteria persist after treatment), combining Western medicine with TCM can help reduce relapse, says Dr Deng Yuhai from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital's gastroenterology department. He adds that HP is also a common but overlooked cause of chronic bad breath. "Better gastric cancer outcomes depend on earlier detection and stronger public education, especially around HP infection," says Dr Fang Shengquan. Integrated treatment models, he notes, make that more achievable. Dr Fang adds that many of his patients are expatriates seeking help for ongoing digestive issues like bloating, poor appetite, recurrent HP infection and chronic indigestion. Some continue treatment even after leaving China, requesting prescribed herbal medicine once they see results.

Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily

Health Byte Tips: Humidifiers Are Helpful Until They Are Not Winter in Shanghai is dry. Apartments trap heat. Skin cracks. Sinuses complain. So humidifiers come out in force. They do help. But some types, especially ultrasonic and scented humidifiers, come with risks worth knowing.

1. White Dust and What You Breathe In Ultrasonic humidifiers work by vibrating water into a fine mist. When tap water is used, minerals like calcium and magnesium come along for the ride. The result is white dust (airborne mineral particles) that can irritate the lungs when inhaled. 2. Bacteria in the Air Warm standing water is a perfect home for bacteria, mold and fungi. If the tank is not cleaned regularly, the humidifier can spray these microorganisms straight into the room. Breathing them in may lead to humidifier related pneumonitis, often called humidifier lung (an inflammatory lung condition that can resemble pneumonia). Children seniors and people with asthma or allergies are especially vulnerable. 3. Scents Are Not Always Soothing Adding essential oils or fragrance pods to humidifiers not designed for them can damage the machine. More importantly, the oils are broken into ultrafine particles (tiny airborne droplets) that can irritate the respiratory tract and worsen asthma bronchitis or allergies. Some particles from essential oils can be very problematic. How to Use One Without Regret • Use distilled or demineralized water to avoid mineral dust and limit microbial growth. • Clean daily by emptying the tank wiping it dry and refilling with fresh water. • Skip additives and use a proper essential oil diffuser instead if needed. • Watch humidity levels and keep indoor air between 30 and 50 percent. Used properly, a humidifier can make winter more comfortable. Used carelessly, it can quietly make the air worse.

