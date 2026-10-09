[Fashion Files] Beyond the Runway: Shanghai's Fashion Ambitions

I think that simply stating that Shanghai has a fast-growing fashion scene would be an understatement. I would argue that the city's officials, and most importantly, its residents, are actively cementing fashion as a core part of the city's identity. Shanghai is not just an international harbor in China; it is a beacon of chicness, innovation, and taste for an entire continent, and in the future, perhaps, the world. Am I being a bit dramatic? Maybe. But seeing the speed and sheer scale of the development and investment this city has made in art and fashion during my relatively brief 3-plus years of living here is incredible. With the new Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Week starting on October 8, I am beyond excited to see which major brands, like Mark Gong and ShuShu/Tong, are going to go viral worldwide, and how smaller labels will try to captivate quite picky Shanghai fashionistas. Besides hosting Fashion Week, Shanghai has been collecting exciting pop-up stores from global brands like the Infinity Stones. Two of the biggest, and probably most popular, brands to surprise us are Nike x SKIMS and ALO Yoga. I honestly didn't expect either of these brands to come to Shanghai so soon. The only other stores for either of those brands in Asia that I know of are in Seoul, a considerably "safer" market in the eyes of Western labels, so I'd say it's a very big deal.

A bigger fashion vision The time to pay closer attention to Shanghai's ambition to grow its fashion presence is now. As Shanghai Fashion Week opens its Spring/Summer 2027 edition on October 8, the city has just announced a new three-year plan targeting a fashion consumer-goods industry worth more than 500 billion yuan by 2028, alongside a goal of cultivating 100 leading Shanghai fashion brands. The government's plans extend beyond clothing, covering design, beauty, sportswear, technology, sustainable materials, AI and new retail experiences. Huge product and fashion design expos happen every year, and the number of people they manage to draw is insane. Along with AI exhibits, designer consumer goods are what interest the masses, especially in Shanghai. I attended a design expo once, back in 2023 or 2024, and even then I couldn't believe its scale. I've heard it's on another level now. Not to mention all the major brands that held shows or showcased their craftsmanship, like Balenciaga's iconic rain-soaked first debut outside of Paris, or Maison Margiela and Hermès, back in spring 2026.











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A Launchpad for Global Brands What excites me most about the direction Shanghai is heading in is its growing influence and appeal among brands looking to launch in Asia. Less than a decade ago, we all knew which cities in Asia had the tightest grip on Western brands: Seoul or Tokyo. Shanghai was much more "niche," and labels were too cautious about navigating the Chinese market. I mean, I can't blame them. Chinese consumers and netizens are very particular about what they allow into their market. Foreign brands need a complete understanding of cultural norms and buying behaviors. Not to mention the frightening complexities of Chinese social media. Even as a (more or less) (somewhat) successful blogger, I still have no idea what I'm doing sometimes on platforms like Xiaohongshu. But thankfully, Shanghai is increasingly becoming a launchpad for international brands entering China. In September, NikeSKIMS chose Shanghai for its first physical experience space in the Chinese market. The temporary space at HKRI Taikoo Hui opened on September 29 and will remain open until February 2027, with Kim Kardashian appearing for the launch. Around the same time, Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand ALO began its retail expansion on the Chinese mainland, opening an experience space at Zhangyuan in Shanghai before expanding to other Chinese cities. The brand had already spent eight weeks running community activities in Shanghai before opening its physical space, suggesting that entering the city increasingly means becoming part of its lifestyle rather than simply opening a shop.

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Asian fashion, closer to home Besides Western labels, Shanghai has also become a successful expansion market for its neighboring fashion hub, Seoul. Musinsa has had a very fruitful entry into the local market. According to Seoul Economic Daily, its main store on Anfu Rd saw more than 10,000 visitors in its first month. Featuring 15-plus trending Korean brands, along with a range of footwear and accessories, Musinsa Shanghai has given us locals the chance to experience more Asian fashion without ever leaving the city. Another notable brand that just launched a pop-up store in the trendy Gate M West Bund area is Verish. When I was in Seoul this August, my local girlfriends raved about Verish, especially its bras, underwear, and other leisurewear. The brand became known primarily for wireless bras that emphasize comfort, natural shaping, and a "second skin" feeling. So ladies, if you've been looking for something like that, here's your chance to see and touch everything in person. Also, fun fact: the local creative agency Bloop Bloop, where I interned, handled the entire process of bringing Verish to Shanghai. The world of fashion, though vast, can be very interconnected.









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