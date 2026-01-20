[First in SH] Coffee, Matcha & LV Hotel: SH's Newest Openings

First in Shanghai is our column documenting the rise of Shanghai's "debut economy," a model built on being first, fast, and everywhere at once. What started as a policy initiative has morphed into a citywide phenomenon: part economic strategy, part cultural spectacle. In this series, we explore how brands – both local and global – are choosing Shanghai not just to launch products, but to create moments. It's retail as ritual, commerce as event, and we're here to unpack what it all means.

Shanghai's retail scene continues to evolve with each new opening, showcasing an ever-growing range of innovative, experience-driven spaces. From Louis Vuitton's elegant pop-up hotel in a century-old villa to Matcha Wang's authentic Japanese matcha delights, these new stores offer more than just products; they offer an opportunity to engage with the brand on a deeper, more immersive level. Whether it's the luxury of LV's "art of travel" or the Scandinavian charm of O'eat's cozy atmosphere, Shanghai remains a city where creativity and commerce come together to craft memorable experiences.

Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton has created a new limited-time experience space, the "Louis Vuitton Hotel," at a century-old Western-style house on Wukang Road in Shanghai. The 18-day pop-up, which just closed on Sunday, offered visitors an immersive experience like no other. After undergoing months of renovation, the stunning Spanish-style villa at Wukang Road, has made its grand debut, with Louis Vuitton's hotel-themed space marking the first event in this historical building.

It has captured the hearts of fashionistas and travel enthusiasts alike, offering a rare opportunity to immerse in LV's "art of travel" within a century-old villa. As a legendary brand centered around the "art of travel," Louis Vuitton has taken romance to new heights. From flowing travel symbols to immersive living scenes, the space perfectly reflected the brand's 160-year passion for and exploration of travel. This was not just a simple display area; it was filled with surprises at every corner. Entering the lobby, inspired by the iconic Keepall travel bag, feeled like stepping into an elegant journey. The Speedy 1930 room exuded vintage charm, with sunlight streaming through the windows onto the signature handbags, creating a perfect ambiance. There was also the dazzling Speedy P9 vault, the Parisian-style Alma terrace, a champagne bar that traced the origins of the Noé bag, and even the Neverfull gym, all offering creative and thoughtful touches.

Why did LV choose this particular location on Wukang Road for such a special limited-time hotel? The answer is simple – the atmosphere here is a perfect match! As a national-level tourist district, Wukang Road is one of Shanghai's "city landmarks," lined with historical Western-style buildings full of old-world charm. This combination of style and history complements LV, an international brand rich in heritage. It's worth noting that the Spanish-style villa itself is a standout. After undergoing restoration in early 2024, the building was finally unveiled in June or July, having undergone careful facade renovations and lawn maintenance to restore its exquisite form. Its large, street-facing design is rare among the old buildings on Wukang Road. If you go... Address: No. 1, Lane 40, Wukang Rd 武康路40弄1号

Matcha Wang Matcha Wang has opened its first store in Shanghai at HAI550 on Huaihai Road. The brand's focus is on "authentic Japanese matcha flavors," carefully selecting premium-grade matcha from Uji, Japan. Specializing in matcha drinks and desserts, without any added artificial flavorings or colorings, the store's star products include the yuzu matcha Latte and salted matcha soft serve, both celebrated for their elegant aftertaste and pure flavor. If you go... Opening hours: 10am-10pm Address: 1/F, HAI550, 550 Huaihai Rd M., 淮海中路550号HAI550一楼

O'eat O'eat, the "queue king" from Wuhan, has opened its first Shanghai location at Jing'an District, attracting huge crowds and requiring up to two hours of wait time for online reservations. The restaurant features a Scandinavian-style design, with abundant plants, flowers and wooden elements, creating a dining environment surrounded by nature. Their signature strawberry coconut cake, a winter exclusive, features layers of fresh strawberries and cream, offering rich texture and flavor. The menu includes French ham and cheese sandwiches, grilled pepper tomato avocado sandwiches, and other limited-edition dishes, as well as Shanghai-exclusive merchandise like fridge magnets.

Founded in Wuhan in 2020, O'eat is a representative brand of "beautiful meals," offering visually appealing dishes perfect for sharing on social media, with a focus on light French cuisine and brunch. The brand appeals to young people who prioritize healthy eating and offers a relaxed, social space for enjoying food at any time of day. In 2023, O'eat began expanding to major cities outside of Wuhan, including Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Nanjing, with stores opening in high-end shopping districts. Opening Hours: 11am-9:30pm (workdays); 11am-3pm, 4:30pm-9:30pm (weekends) Address: LG108, HKRI Taikoo Hui, 288 Shimen No. 1 Rd 石门一路288号兴业太古汇LG108

Cubic3 Coffee | 三立方咖啡 "Cubic3 Coffee" has opened its first "online-offline interactive" member experience space on Yuyuan Road in Shanghai. Founded in 2021, Cubic3 Coffee has become a beloved brand for the public, with a focus on "high-quality, affordable coffee." With excellent beans, products and prices, the brand has gained widespread popularity. The two-story store includes a bread and green bean roasting area on the first floor, and a specialty coffee section on the second floor, creating a nearly 500-square-meter mixed-use experience space that combines coffee, baking and merchandise.

Opening the glass door reveals an open charcoal roasting area, where the aroma of bread, sandwiches, French baguette and hot dogs fills the air, offering a satisfying meal or dessert. Some products are priced below 10 yuan (US$1.4). The bread is made by hand, starting at 2am daily, using imported flour. Over 40 varieties have already been developed, with more to come. The roasting workshop features coffee roasters that blend industrial aesthetics with modern craftsmanship. With beans from over 50 countries, customers can observe or even participate in the roasting process, as well as customize their own blends. The beans on display in the store are raw, with varying roasting times for light, medium, and dark roasts. If you go... Address: 1429 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1429号