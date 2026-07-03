[First in Shanghai] Jing'an Bets Big on 'Debut Economy'

First in Shanghai is our column series documenting the rise of Shanghai's "debut economy," a model built on being first, fast, and everywhere at once. What started as a policy initiative has morphed into a citywide phenomenon: part economic strategy, part cultural spectacle. In this series, we'll explore how brands – both local and global – are choosing Shanghai not just to launch products, but to create moments. It's retail as ritual, commerce as event, and we're here to unpack what it all means.

This summer, everything from humanoid robots to SpongeBob SquarePants is drawing crowds to Jing'an, underscoring the Shanghai district's growing role in China's so-called "debut economy" – a model built around first stores, product launches and time-limited brand activations.

At the other end of the spectrum is SpongeBob SquarePants.

On May 31, Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics opened its first Asian experience center at Jiuguang Department Store. The space showcases consumer-orient ed products including humanoid robots and robotic dogs, allowing visitors to interact with technologies that until recently were largely confined to research and industrial applications.

Through August, Jing'an Kerry Centre is hosting "The Fish-tastic Summer," a SpongeBob-themed campaign making its national debut in partnership with Nickelodeon. The installation includes large-scale set pieces, themed pop ups and retail tie-ins that have turned the mall into a temporary draw for visitors beyond routine shopping.

The campaign has also delivered a sharp lift in traffic. Despite rainy holiday weather, it became one of Shanghai's most visited commercial attractions during the Dragon Boat Festival period, helping push average daily footfall at the mall to nearly 150,000 visitors – more than double a year earlier. The format combines licensed IP, retail pop-ups and interactive installations, reflecting a growing template for mall-based traffic generation.

While one activation focuses on robotics and the other on entertainment IP, both follow the same commercial logic: using limited-run events and first-time launches to drive physical visits in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

The approach has helped position Jing'an as one of Shanghai's most active districts for brand debuts. Between 2019 and 2024, it attracted 1,186 first stores. In 2025, another 238 were added – around five per week – followed by 88 more in the first four months of this year.

The mix of arrivals has also shifted toward higher-profile tenants. Recent openings include Louis Vuitton's "The Louis" concept space, LOEWE's largest store in Asia and the first physical outlet worldwide for Chinese de signer label AmandaX. More than 100 debut events were also staged across the district in 2025, spanning luxury brands and cultural exhibitions.

For retailers, Jing'an provides access to a dense consumer base and high-traffic retail corridors. For brands, it offers visibility through first-store openings and short-term activations that can generate immediate attention.

As competition for consumer attention intensifies, Jing'an has built a retail model anchored in novelty – using repeated debuts and limited-time formats to sustain physical footfall in a market increasingly shaped by online consumption.