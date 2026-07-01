Taiyuan Villa Marks Centenary With Vienna-Inspired Afternoon Tea Experience

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the completion of Taiyuan Villa, one of Shanghai's distinguished historic buildings. On June 26, Taiyuan Villa launched a pop-up afternoon tea themed "Extracting Inspiration, Encountering the Scent of Vienna" in collaboration with Julius Meinl, a century-old Austrian coffee brand, offering visitors a unique and immersive afternoon tea experience.

Taiyuan Villa Credit: Shalaka







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Located at 160 Taiyuan Road in Xuhui District, Taiyuan Villa was designed by renowned Hungarian architect László Hudec and completed in 1926. The building showcases French Renaissance architectural style, with high-ceiling halls, European-style salons, and a 10,000-square-meter garden. After systematic restoration in recent years, the century-old mansion has reopened as a heritage boutique hotel, Ruijin Hotel Taiyuan Villa.

The century-old mansion has reopened as a heritage boutique hotel called Ruijin Hotel Taiyuan Villa.















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Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is a well-known Austrian family coffee brand and a key symbol of Viennese café culture. In China, it is affectionately known as "Little Red Cap" for its iconic logo featuring a boy in a red hat. For the pop-up, Julius Meinl is presenting two signature coffee beans used to create two exclusive drinks: the classic Viennese Einspänner and a jasmine nitrogen cold brew. The Einspänner stays true to Viennese tradition, pairing espresso with hand-whipped cream and hazelnut crumble for a rich, layered profile. The cold brew blends apple, grapefruit, and jasmine notes, enhanced with nitrogen infusion for a smooth, refreshing summer taste.

An afternoon tea experience



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The dessert menu is created by internationally renowned pastry chef Antonio Bachour, a winner of "The Best Chef Awards" in 2018 and 2022. He presents four desserts and four savory bites, including a tropical choux, milk caramel cheesecake, and savory items such as foie gras cones and smoked salmon cream cheese.

The dessert menu is created by internationally renowned pastry chef Antonio Bachour. Credit: Shalaka







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In recent years, Shanghai has actively promoted the adaptive reuse of historic buildings, expanding their cultural functions through exhibitions, events, and brand collaborations. This co-branded project brings together international coffee culture and a heritage site, offering a practical example of how historic buildings can be revitalized.