A Historic Shanghai Home Shaped by Travel, Memory, and Quiet Intuition

by Yang Di
January 16, 2026
The Shanghai residence of Andrea Fenn feels more like an archive than a designed interior. Andrea, from Italy, has lived in the city with his wife, Jillian, who hails from Beijing; their cat; and their dog, in a place where travel, curiosity, and the quiet accumulation of stories have naturally found their home.

The apartment's peaceful location in a historic residential building on Nanjing Road W. contrasts with the road's glass offices and luxury stores.

In his 15 years in Shanghai, Andrea has moved multiple times, but one rule has remained constant: he exclusively chooses historic buildings in the city center. For him, the magic of Shanghai lies in walking beneath plane trees, climbing worn staircases, and inhabiting spaces rich with memory.

"It's a privilege that makes Shanghai unique in Asia," said Andrea, who serves as CEO at Adiacent China, an Italian digital consulting company.

Inside his living spaces, light and flow are of utmost importance. Andrea describes himself as a "non-dogmatic follower of feng shui" – the environment simply needs to feel right, with air and light circulating naturally.

That intuition guided him and his wife when they stumbled upon their current home: an old, single-floor apartment – a rare find in Shanghai – that reminded them of a slightly rundown Parisian flat. They saw past its imperfections immediately.

At first glance, living directly on Nanjing Road W. felt overwhelming.

"For many, this would be a dream location, but for us it felt a bit like being thrown inside a shopping mall, a far cry from the leafy, quiet neighborhood where we previously resided," he said.

But the revelation came from the back of the building: a quiet, winding lane filled with old architecture and pockets of greenery, a daily joy for their dog, and a reminder that Shanghai always reveals itself in layers.

The apartment itself was far from move-in ready. But Andrea and his wife never look for finished homes. They bring their furniture and design their own space rather than inheriting.

That meant fixing years-old wooden wall paneling and floorboards – small acts of care that brought the bones of the home back to life.

Two long corridors define the apartment, building anticipation toward the main living area. Andrea leans into this sense of suspense, lining the passageways densely with art, before opening into a living room that feels airy, warm and welcoming.

The living and dining space revolves around a long window with its original metal frame – the true centerpiece of the home. The walls are kept intentionally restrained, allowing light and art to speak without distraction.

In contrast, the master bedroom is designed to cocoon. Cork panels on one wall absorb light and sound, creating a cozy atmosphere.

Another standout is the wood-paneled, European-inspired study, anchored by a tropical plant from a previous tenant. It now thrives – a lush, unexpected presence in the room's structured backdrop.

Andrea's approach to objects is deeply personal. Emotional connection matters more than market value. The home reads like a travel diary, not a design magazine.

African masks are displayed alongside hand-painted Chaozhou lamps, while mid-century lighting is positioned near Neapolitan nativity figures.

"My most cherished piece is this large elm table in the study, made from reclaimed wood sourced from old Shanghai houses. A gift from a designer friend, it has accompanied me through numerous moves – no small feat considering its weight!"

In a similar vein, the walls reflect their journeys and personal passions rather than the meticulously curated selections of a gallery. Old maps, posters from their favorite nightclub, and antique acupuncture tables coexist in an eclectic mix that may seem random at first glance. Yet certain styles and eras stand out more prominently, such as the Polish design posters, of which they proudly showcase several unique examples.

Andrea's minimalist, almost ascetic tendencies, softened by his wife's eye for aesthetics and warmth, reflect the balance of the home. The space avoids excess, yet every corner is intentional, expressive, and lived-in.

For Andrea, home is less about permanence than continuity.

"I'm a traveler at heart," he said, "but I also need a place to come back to." Wherever he moves, he brings his memories, objects, and stories with him – rebuilding his sanctuary each time, piece by piece.

This Shanghai home is not a fixed destination but a pause along the journey: a place where movement, memory, and meaning quietly coexist.

