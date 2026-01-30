[Street Chic] 7 Cuties in Shanghai for January

January is that weird in between month in China, when we have just wrapped up the New Year holiday, but Chinese New Year is still around the corner. It sounds fun in theory, but January to February is when Shanghai's weather turns absolutely cruel ruthless. It rarely drops below zero during the day, yet the brutal winds and sudden rain have you seriously considering adding your fluffy blanket into your outfit rotation, just so you do not freeze your nuts off on a casual coffee run. Somehow, thanks to unexplained definitely not environmental reasons, we lucked into a solid week of 17°C and above. That was our cue to hit the streets and snap everyone basking in the sun and serving their best OOTDs. If you remember some of our previous Street Chic editions, sometimes we do the Steal Their Look rubric. That is when I go a little deeper into our street models' outfits, providing similar products from easily accessed shopping platforms, just in case you get inspired to add to your own wardrobe. Here's another edition.

1) Yours truly

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

17-20 degrees is the perfect weather to turn the most interesting looks. When else can you put on your best jorts, cropped hoodie and a fur jacket? I'll be honest, on that day, it was hard to pick and choose who to ask for the interview and photos, there were just so many people walking around, basking in the weirdly cozy January sun, taking photos and simply enjoying life.

2) Steal their Look – Mari

Credit: Ma Xuefeng and Tima Fei

Our first STL is my friend from South Korea, Mari. She came to visit me and experience Shanghai, and China, for the first time. The fashion here and the way people carry themselves in Shanghai really surprised her. She's more accustomed to the more demure people on the streets of Seoul. So, she put on her favorite faux fur coat, mini skirt and made-for-stomping high boots (a Korean girl street fashion favorite).

3) Steal Their Look – A Newcomer Russian Model

Credit: Ma Xuefeng and Tima Fei

I'll be honest, when I see a beautiful girl with a death stare standing on the street, I just know she is Russian. Actually, when we approached her, she was already occupied with posing for at least three other photographers. One of them even brought out some kind of old-timey camera, the kind where you need to get under the black cloth to snap a photo. Regardless, she is giving us the definition of a genderless fashion. Sleek leather jacket with monochromatic shirt, definitely taken from a menswear section, and straight-cut pants, quite a contrast with the Slavic beauty in the face. Powerful.

4) A Stylish Photographer

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

He was one of the photographers who was capturing the previously-mentioned Slavic beauty. Unlike many local street photographers, with big professional cameras, this fella had an antique-looking camera, that required precise and slow process to capture a beautiful moment. His OOTD gave me a nostalgic, almost hipster vibe. Fashion insider tea, apparently, we're bringing back 2015-16. The prime quirky millennials era, with finger moustaches and knitted beanies. But unlike the questionable stylings of that era, this well-groomed gentleman is dressed so neatly, cozy and the color coordination is impeccable.

5) A Cutesy Couple

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

Wouldn't you agree that these lovebirds' OOTD is giving Korean style? Something about the proportion of the young gentleman's wide pants and waist-line jacket (and the mushroom haircut); and the lady's fitted turtleneck and baggy pants and zip-up (plus the wispy bangs). Perhaps, it is one of the effects of the recent Korean fashion wave rippling through Shanghai, if you want to learn more about this fascinating phenomenon, read out [Fashion Files] Men's Fashion on Fire with Sultry Korean Brands.

6) The Purple Gentleman

Credit: Ma Xuefeng

If you pay attention to fashion content and streetwear on Xiaohongshu, you might have seen this gentleman appearing almost weekly in some of the street style content. His signature is usually a monochromatic outfit with unexpected textures and details. We love to see it. You're never "too old" or "too anything else" to experiment with your personal style, especially in a vivid city like Shanghai.

A hot thruple... or a couple of besties...