[ICYMI] Put Your Thinking Cap on and Win a Nike Club Cap

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 117

This week's prize

Put on your thinking cap this week and win a Nike Club Cap, a perfect prize to shelter you from the sweltering heat this summer.

Five winners from the lucky draw will walk away with the prize; so get involved in the weekly quiz!

Click here to start.