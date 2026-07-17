[Icymi]
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[ICYMI] Put Your Thinking Cap on and Win a Nike Club Cap

by Ethan Quek
July 17, 2026
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[ICYMI] Put Your Thinking Cap on and Win a Nike Club Cap

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 117

This week's prize

Put on your thinking cap this week and win a Nike Club Cap, a perfect prize to shelter you from the sweltering heat this summer.

Five winners from the lucky draw will walk away with the prize; so get involved in the weekly quiz!

Click here to start.

[ICYMI] Put Your Thinking Cap on and Win a Nike Club Cap
Credit: Ethan Quek
Caption: Nike Club Cap

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Nike
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