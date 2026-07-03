Stand a Chance to Win Custom-designed Laptop Sleeves
Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.
The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.
ICYMI: Week 115
This week's prize
Participants in this week's quiz are eligible to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a custom-made laptop sleeve designed by Shanghai Daily.
The sleek laptop sleeve has been thoughtfully designed; a snug fit for 13-inch laptop models, alongside a separate pouch to store other electronic peripherals like adapters, wires, or other miscellaneous items. The gray and black tones of the laptop sleeve give a clean look, and the stroke of red adds a little flair to it.
This week, there will be five lucky winners; be sure not to miss out!
Click here to start.
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A snug fit for 13-inch laptops, with a mini pouch to put your miscellaneous itemsCredit: Ethan Quek
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A clean look with a stroke of red.Credit: Ethan Quek
About the quiz
Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.
There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.
Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.
Editor: Xu Qing