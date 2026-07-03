Stand a Chance to Win Custom-designed Laptop Sleeves

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

This week's prize

Participants in this week's quiz are eligible to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win a custom-made laptop sleeve designed by Shanghai Daily.

The sleek laptop sleeve has been thoughtfully designed; a snug fit for 13-inch laptop models, alongside a separate pouch to store other electronic peripherals like adapters, wires, or other miscellaneous items. The gray and black tones of the laptop sleeve give a clean look, and the stroke of red adds a little flair to it.

This week, there will be five lucky winners; be sure not to miss out!

Click here to start.