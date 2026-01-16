Stylish Everyday Tote Bag Created for 'Oh My Shanghai' Storytelling Project

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 94

This week's prize

This week's selected participants will be included in a lucky draw for a limited-edition tote bag, exclusively created by City News Service. Five winners will be chosen, and each will receive one tote bag.

Designed especially for this giveaway, the tote comes in a sleek black tone highlighted with striking red and white details. The front design showcases some of Shanghai's most recognizable landmarks, such as the Oriental Pearl Tower, paired with the slogan "Oh My Shanghai" presented in multiple languages.

The tote is part of the broader "Oh My Shanghai" project, a special feature series under a global storytelling initiative launched by Shanghai Daily. The campaign invites people around the world to share their personal stories, memories, and connections with the city.

Crafted from lightweight yet sturdy nylon, the bag is easy to fold and built for everyday use. It can be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder, and includes a small interior pocket to keep essential items organized.

When not in use, the bag can be neatly folded into a compact square for storage or displayed by hanging it on a wall as a meaningful keepsake.

Perfect for spontaneous shopping trips or travel needs, the tote unfolds easily whenever an extra bag is needed. With its balance of style, functionality, and generous capacity, it's a reliable companion for both daily city life and journeys on the go.

Click here to start!