[Icymi]
Oriental Pearl Tower
Shanghai

Stylish Everyday Tote Bag Created for 'Oh My Shanghai' Storytelling Project

by Zhu Yile
January 16, 2026


Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 94

This week's prize

This week's selected participants will be included in a lucky draw for a limited-edition tote bag, exclusively created by City News Service. Five winners will be chosen, and each will receive one tote bag.

Designed especially for this giveaway, the tote comes in a sleek black tone highlighted with striking red and white details. The front design showcases some of Shanghai's most recognizable landmarks, such as the Oriental Pearl Tower, paired with the slogan "Oh My Shanghai" presented in multiple languages.

The tote is part of the broader "Oh My Shanghai" project, a special feature series under a global storytelling initiative launched by Shanghai Daily. The campaign invites people around the world to share their personal stories, memories, and connections with the city.

Crafted from lightweight yet sturdy nylon, the bag is easy to fold and built for everyday use. It can be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder, and includes a small interior pocket to keep essential items organized.

When not in use, the bag can be neatly folded into a compact square for storage or displayed by hanging it on a wall as a meaningful keepsake.

Perfect for spontaneous shopping trips or travel needs, the tote unfolds easily whenever an extra bag is needed. With its balance of style, functionality, and generous capacity, it's a reliable companion for both daily city life and journeys on the go.

Click here to start!


Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: Prize: the limited-edition tote bag

About the quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.


