[Icymi]

Win a Must-Have Digital Luggage Scale for Every Trip

by Zhu Yile
January 23, 2026
Win a Must-Have Digital Luggage Scale for Every Trip

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights.

The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature.

ICYMI: Week 95

This week's prize

Five winners will take home a digital luggage scale, complete with a battery and ready for immediate use.

Designed for both business trips and leisure travel, this compact tool makes it easy to check your luggage weight before heading to the airport, helping you avoid excess baggage fees.

Equipped with advanced sensor technology, it provides reliable and accurate measurements. Its brushed metal surface offers a modern, sturdy finish, while the lightweight, space-saving design fits effortlessly into any travel bag. A thoughtfully designed handle ensures a comfortable grip during use.

Key Specifications:

  • Maximum capacity: 50 kg
  • Weight data lock function
  • Low-battery alert
  • High-precision strain gauge system

Usage & Care Instructions:

  • Keep the scale upright when switching it on.
  • Hold the handle firmly while weighing to maintain accuracy.
  • Protect the device from drops or heavy impact.
  • Remove the battery if the scale is not used for an extended period of time to prevent leakage.
  • Do not place the scale in water or expose it to moisture.

Click here to start!

Win a Must-Have Digital Luggage Scale for Every Trip
Credit: Zhu Yile
Caption: The digital luggage scale

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

