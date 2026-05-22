Win One of the Internet's Hottest Books on Shanghai

Get ready for a recap of this weekend's news and highlights. The "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It) section of City News Service is a regular weekend feature. ICYMI: Week 109 This week's prize This week's winners will be entered into a draw to win a copy of the highly sought-after online book There Is No Finish Line In Shanghai! There are five copies up for grabs, with one copy for each winner. Price: 68 yuan (US$10) Published by Shanghai Joint Publishing Company

Credit: Zhu Yile

Credit: Zhu Yile

The book brings together eight "Shanghai wanderers," each living life at their own rhythm, using their personal journeys to paint a multi-dimensional portrait of the city. French influencer chef Corentin Delcroix follows Shanghai through flavor, connecting the sizzling life of its alleyways with the universal language of the dining table. Renowned Chinese actress Tang Yan takes readers on a walk along the West Bund, where art and nature blend into the city's pulse. Fitness creator Zhang Weiya maps the city's energy through her morning runs on the Bund and in Lujiazui. Designer Liu Xinzhou's "Zhongshan Park pet route" captures the comforting everyday moments shared between a designer and their furry companions. Click here to start!

Credit: Zhu Yile