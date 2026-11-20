Credit: Brandon McGhee

It seems like Shanghai isn't planning on slowing down its fashion superstar collection. For the past couple of years, Shanghai, and China in general, have managed to attract iconic names from the fashion industry, from the striking Balenciaga Resort 2024 runway to the whisper-generating Maison Margiela show and exhibition, and even the recent huge Chanel exhibition at the Museum of Art in Pudong. Brands and fashion enthusiasts alike are opening their eyes to a vibrant and exciting scene: Shanghai. This time, I had the pleasure of attending a very intimate gathering of industry experts in honor of a newcomer to our local scene, but someone who has already solidified his name globally: Asher Levine. Now, it is entirely possible that you haven't heard his name directly, but if you're a pop culture and music lover in any way, you've definitely seen his work. Unless you're unfamiliar with names like, oh, I don't know, Beyoncé? Lady Gaga? Lisa? But in that case, I don't know what to tell you....



1 Photo | View Slide Show

Asher with his guests 1 Photo | View Slide Show

Asher's work "lives in the future," as he says himself. Born in Miami, Florida, Asher traces his first experience with sewing back to when he was just 10 years old. "You never wanted to be the boy who's into sewing back in Florida," he says fondly (or maybe more anxiously). Despite being in a not particularly "ideal" or "accepting" environment for a young boy's creativity, Levine still persisted in honing his craft. First, he joined a local sewing club, and then usurped the leadership position. Adolescence can be hungry for power too, but his exceptional skills were most likely the reason for that promotion. We would never know for sure.

What surprised me the most, as a fashion student, when it came to sewing and pattern-making (the hardest part of fashion design), was that besides his little sewing club kingdom, Asher didn't receive a formal clothing-making education. In high school, he was a computer nerd, if anything. He then moved all the way to New York and enrolled in business school. Looking back at his journey now, it actually makes a lot of sense. His futuristic and technological approach to design comes from his fascination with computers back in the day, while his business degree allowed him to make smart career and business moves (like coming to China, for example).

Asher's unreleased collection pieces

His iconic heart bag

One of his center pieces for the collection

Slay 4 Photos | View Slide Show

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

"Being at a business school really helped me navigate the scene in the future. A big part of this industry revolves around smart moves and understanding how it all functions. While studying back in New York, I became immersed in the nightlife, especially the club kid scene. That's actually how I first made a name for myself: by creating avant-garde, extravagant spectacle pieces."

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Honestly, the club-kid Asher lore didn't surprise me at all. New York's nightlife scene is famous, even back in Russia. Specifically, "club kids" are a common inspiration for those in fashion, artists and pop stars alike. Individuality, audacity, queerness and creativity: a breeding ground for individuals who contribute vision to a global piece of visual culture.



Asher on how to enter the world of superstars... The question that interested me the most was how, back in the mid-2010s, a non-fashion industry youth like Asher would build a name for himself, especially to the extent of having global superstars commission his work. So, I asked Levine what sort of pre-global-social-media marketing he utilised to make people aware of his art. "Yeah, you know, when I first started my collections in 2010, blogs were very big, and we started doing fashion films. Now it's the most common thing that everyone does, like a fashion film, but back then I was like, 'I actually want to do a music video and have more of an entertainment quality to the collections.' So that's actually how a lot of stylists first discovered me, when blogs were really big. So, yeah, taking those new approaches to promotion is what started everything, and then it became word-of-mouth. This stylist heard from another stylist, and they're like, 'Who's going to make these custom pieces?' And that's how I started."

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Working with humongous stars is the end goal for many designers. Not everyone can share a personal anecdote about their successes and failures while working with global superstars. When asked about what he considers a valuable learning experience, Asher told us about one time when he worked with Beyoncé (at the age of 25, mind you). He made her a custom stage outfit entirely out of leather. For a summer performance. Which she didn't end up wearing, for the very understandable reason that she didn't want to pass out from the heat right on stage. That must've been devastating, but very valuable, as he admits himself.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Therefore, I wanted to know what Asher wants to achieve next. In his welcoming speech to all of his guests, he introduced pieces from his new, unreleased prêt-à-porter (ready-to-wear) collection. These never-before-seen garments are designed for a broader audience of people who want to stand out and wear something a little different on the streets. "I think there is a certain type of person that wants to stand out, be unique, and be the person that wears something so futuristic that pushes the boundary of what design and wearable technology is. I mean, we hear 'wearable tech' all the time, and it's like software, glasses… No, how can technology be expressive? How can it be an extension? It's kind of like a new color, a new type of thread. So that's what excites me." Bold words, but Levine has the receipts. His work rests on more than a decade of experimentation in his own atelier, where he has developed patented processes ranging from leather molding to garments with embedded light: wireless light animations, glowing structures and sculptural forms built into the garment itself, so the wearer moves freely and the effect appears effortless. And if you've ever attempted pattern-making (the hardest part of fashion design), you know "effortless" is the hardest effect of all to engineer.





Levine's wardrobe from the future.







4 Photos | View Slide Show

So... why is Asher in China? So, having said that, I was curious about what brought him to China in the first place. My assumption was that it was to scout the rapidly growing market for fashion, textiles and related technological innovation, as well as to experience the very welcoming scene of creatives and industry professionals. I was, of course, quite right. "It's funny: When I first launched my collection in 2010, a lot of my closest fashion friends were like, 'You need to go to China,' because the approach to design is a little bit more daring here and accepting of newness, whereas it can be quite conservative in the States. That always stuck with me. Now I feel that, especially here in Shanghai, everyone embraces newness and embraces technology in a different way than back in the US. But I feel like there's a fun bridge, and the approach to innovation here is really what first excited me. So we're here now, and I feel so welcome. Everyone is so excited, and I'm excited to look back at this night and see how this was like the first seed that we planted in the ground for future visits, and perhaps leading to projects." Projects, of course, don't just happen: they start with people. "I wanted to come to China to make friends, meet people in the industry, and see where there could be collaboration," Levine said, praising "China speed" and seeing "a bright future between China and the US, between unique design and manufacturing." Note the order of operations, by the way: friends first, factories later. Even a business school graduate knows that relationships are the real supply chain.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Asher is super hyped to have the opportunity to travel and experience China as much as possible. Yeah, so I'm excited to make trips here all the time. Everything from touring China's manufacturing to exploring technology in China and possible partners, and really meeting with people who are also as excited as I am to push the boundaries in cultural exchange and find inspiration to make clothes that mankind has never seen before."

Credit: Brandon McGhee

After our short but very sweet chat, Asher was whisked away to get acquainted with all the new faces from Shanghai's fashion and beauty industry worlds who had come to welcome him, as well as to catch up with some old friends. As a young fashion design student, one thing school doesn't prepare you for is the social aspects of the fashion world. It's Tuesday nights, alcohol is free-flowing, and around the room are a couple of gorgeous models showcasing Asher's unreleased work. What makes this surreal is that this isn't happening in New York or Milan; it's happening right here under our noses in Shanghai. "Coming to China has always been my dream," Asher says. "What I have found here is extraordinary: the culture, the innovation, the energy of the market. China is open to new ideas and change in a way that is truly inspiring, and the expertise here is remarkable." Asher shared some of the technology behind his latest pieces, including his patented moulding techniques and the inspirations behind them.

Shanghai may be collecting fashion's biggest names, but Levine's visit suggests the real flex is becoming the place where their next chapters begin. A designer who treats technology like thread and a city that treats newness like second nature? That's less a crossover episode than a glimpse of fashion's future. And if that future is built through genuine cultural exchange rather than just another hype cycle. All this to say, Shanghai isn't waiting for an invitation...the invitations are now being issued from Shanghai.