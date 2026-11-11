A Spanish Photographer in Shanghai: Capturing the Moments That Make a Family

For Spanish photographer Nuria Sánchez, family photography is about preserving the moments that matter most. Born in Málaga, on Spain's southern coast, she has made Shanghai her home for the past 11 years, building a practice focused on families, maternity and weddings. Her path to photography began in childhood, led her through a career in human resources, and eventually brought her back to the work she loves. Today, she hopes to offer families in Shanghai a more natural, relaxed and spontaneous approach to photography – one that captures not just how a family looks, but the memories they make together.

Credit: Andrea Martinez

Before we talk about business, would you please introduce yourself? I don't remember exactly when my passion for photography began, but it must have been at a very young age. On the day of my First Communion, when I was nine, I received four cameras as gifts. It seems my relatives and friends had recognized my love of photography before I had fully realized it myself. At 14, while still in secondary school, I began studying photography. I became the photographer for my friends, who enjoyed playing the role of models, and some of my pictures were even displayed in the school hallways. Later, I started accompanying other photographers to weddings, earning a little money while doing something I loved. I often preferred that to going out with my friends. I eventually completed my studies in human resources and worked as a labor consultant. But I later changed the course of my life and pursued formal training as a higher technician in imaging. My first assignments were documentaries and exhibitions, followed by weddings. It was after having my own children that I became interested in family photography. I wanted to keep them little forever and preserve those fleeting moments, because children grow up so quickly. Many of my wedding clients also had children or were expecting, and that's how I began working in maternity and family photography.

Credit: Andrea Martinez

Why did you decide to strike out on your own to build up a business? When I first arrived in China, I spent the first two years settling my family into our new life and getting to know the city, its culture and language. Once everything had fallen into place, however, my passion for photography drew me back to work, and I felt more eager than ever to pursue it in Shanghai.

Credit: Courtesy of Nuria Sánchez,

Credit: Courtesy of Nuria Sánchez,

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? Shanghai is a city of extraordinary creative energy, where old and new, East and West, wealth and poverty all exist side by side. It's also visually fascinating. The city makes it relatively easy to reach specific client groups through WeChat and word of mouth. The international community here is very supportive, and we often help one another.

Credit: Courtesy of Nuria Sánchez,

What were you trying to bring to the local community? What I'd like to bring to the local market is a fresh approach to family photography – one that feels more spontaneous, natural, relaxed and authentic.

What are the biggest challenges for setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? Perhaps the biggest challenge is communication. I've learned some Chinese, but reading and writing are still difficult for me. I'd like to improve my language skills so I can connect with a Chinese audience more effectively.

What was the moment that made you most proud? When I was younger, I won the Málaga Crea photography contest, and the winning photograph was exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art in my hometown. It was a very special moment and one that made me incredibly proud. Today, at a different stage of my life, what makes me proud is finishing a photo session and seeing a family leave with smiles on their faces, knowing they've had a wonderful time. That's when I feel my work truly has meaning. And when one of the children invites me to their birthday party, or asks me to come over and play at their house, it's simply wonderful. Those moments genuinely bring tears of happiness to my eyes.

Credit: Courtesy of Nuria Sánchez,

What are you working on? I'm continuing with the same approach to my work, but I'd love to incorporate pets into more of my family photography sessions.

Which female role model inspires you? A courageous woman who believes in what she does, yet remains warm and approachable.